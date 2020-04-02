Cardlytics Can Benefit From Online Banking Boost

While uncertainties abound, Cardlytics' ~$104 million of cash and positive cash flow status should give it ample breathing room to navigate through the crisis.

In the post-coronavirus world, Cardlytics may even see a kick from the expected lifts in both online banking and online shopping.

Prior to the spread of the coronavirus, Cardlytics succeeded in getting a surge of new MAUs while accelerating growth in revenue and adjusted contribution.

Across the U.S., more and more states are mandating stay-at-home policies for their residents, while the federal government has also extended its social distancing guidelines through the end of April. And while the extended closure of businesses across the country will certainly damper the macroeconomy, two trends are certain to rise: online banking and online shopping. Cardlytics (CDLX) is a benefactor of both trends.

For those unfamiliar with the company, Cardlytics is a small-cap software firm that went public in 2018 at $13 per share. The company is responsible for many of the online deals that consumers are often shown in their online banking portals, often taking the form of a "% cash back" offer. Cardlytics calls this "purchase intelligence" because its software analyzes the purchase data within each user's credit card transactions, and delivers targeted offerings based on prior purchases. This targeted marketing claims to deliver a much higher ROI than the traditional "spray and pray" analog marketing that is little informed by consumers' prior behavior. For each completed sale, Cardlytics takes a cut (which its financial metrics label as "adjusted contribution").

The offering initially skidded, as investors struggled to understand the fairly complicated underlying business and frowned at tepid, mid-teens growth rates in revenue and adjusted contribution. Since then, however, Cardlytics has capitalized on early investments in its business, particularly in adding large banking partners and getting access to their users. The company's flagship banking partner is Bank of America (BAC), one of the "Big 4" Main Street banks in the U.S.; the company also has a wide variety of large regional banks like PNC (PNC) and SunTrust (STI). Last year, Cardlytics also brought JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest bank in the U.S. by deposits, on board, though that relationship is still developing.

Figure 1. Cardlytics banking partners Source: Cardlytics.com

Enthusiasm over Cardlytics' expanding reach, and its accompanying rise in profitability, sent shares briefly above $100, though the recent market sell-off has once again knocked Cardlytics back down to the $30s:

Data by YCharts

In my view, with Cardlytics more than 70% off highs, it's a good time for investors to re-assess the bullish thesis in this stock.

Massive growth in MAUs; stay-at-home economy could be a positive catalyst for further MAU growth

The first thing investors should note about Cardlytics is the fact that the company has massively grown its base of MAUs over the past year, which Cardlytics defines as the users logging into their online banking platforms. See the MAU growth trends below:

Figure 1. Cardlytics MAU trends Source: Cardlytics Q4 earnings deck

Cardlytics' business, of course, is largely a numbers game. The more people you can show ads to, the more people will eventually complete transactions. As of the end of the fourth quarter, Cardlytics counted 133.4 million MAUs - more than double the MAUs that it had in early 2018 when the company first went public. This is largely as a result of the growing partnership with JPMorgan Chase, which added millions of new users. Cardlytics is also taking steps to launch a new relationships with Wells Fargo (WFC) in phases.

We need to also acknowledge the likely impacts of the coronavirus. One of the areas in which Cardlytics is reticent is the ongoing Wells Fargo launch, and as a result of the coronavirus uncertainty, Cardlytics has suspended its guidance for 2020 per CFO David Evans' commentary on the Q4 earnings call in early March:

Before we turn to Q1 2020 guidance, I want to provide an update on full year 2020 guidance. Much like the first quarter of 2019 with Chase, we are still in the early stages of measuring our performance and analyzing what steady state looks like with Wells Fargo. The Wells launch as well as new sales talent continued acceleration of platform investments creates a range of possible scenarios for our 2020 results. Like many companies we are also trying to understand the current and future impact of the coronavirus. We have studied our consumer purchase history closely and can see clear indicators of changes in behavior. We think it's possible that the virus has impacted first quarter results and it's likely that the virus will continue to impact the overall economy into the first half of 2020. As a result of where we are on the Wells Fargo launch and economic uncertainty related to the coronavirus, we are deferring our full year 2020 guidance until we can better gauge impact on our business. We will continue to provide quarterly guidance throughout 2020."

While it's true that the coronavirus may damper the Wells launch as well as hurt overall consumer spending, we also have to acknowledge the possibility that increased online banking and online shopping activity may actually strengthen Cardlytics' MAUs, particularly in its existing bank network. People who used to visit bank branches in person will increasingly be logging into their online banking portals instead, giving Cardlytics more "page hits" for its offers.

We should also note that, coronavirus aside, Cardlytics has been testing an expansion of its platform outside of its core banking partners. In the U.K., Cardlytics ran a pilot on the loyalty program for Sainsbury, the second-largest chain of supermarkets in the country. This test shows that in the future, Cardlytics has the potential to expand its MAUs by reaching into verticals beyond banking.

Building on economies of scale

We additionally like the fact that Cardlytics has capitalized on its growing MAU base and revenues to achieve margin gains.

As we can see in the table below, Cardlytics shrank its GAAP net losses to -$17.1 million in FY19, versus a loss triple that size in FY18.

Figure 2. Cardlytics profitability trends Source: Cardlytics Q4 earnings deck

The company's primary measure of profitability, adjusted EBITDA, actually broke past breakeven and hit a 2.9% margin in FY19, representing 730bps of improvement versus a -4.4% adjusted EBITDA margin in FY18.

We also note that Cardlytics managed to generate slightly positive FCF in FY19 of $3.2 million ($11.5 million of operating cash flows, less $8.3 million of Capex). By contrast, the company burned through -$24.9 million of FCF in FY18, marking a huge improvement.

Figure 3. Cardlytics cash flows Source: Cardlytics Q4 earnings release

The twin facts that Cardlytics has achieved both positive adjusted EBITDA margins and positive FCF is an important signal to investors in a jittery market that has paid far more attention to tech companies' profitability.

Stable balance sheet

Cardlytics' positive free cash flow is equally critical in assessing the company's liquidity, which investors are incredibly concerned about given the likelihood that many small-cap companies will see their cash balances dry up.

Cardlytics, fortunately, has $104.5 million of cash on its balance sheet, alongside a very minor debt balance of $41,000 - giving the company ample net cash of $104.4 million.

Figure 4. Cardlytics balance sheet Source: Cardlytics Q4 earnings release

If push came to shove, Cardlytics also has access to $40 million of additional debt that is currently unused on its line of credit, per the company's description of its debt in its 10-K filing (note 6).

In Cardlytics' most recent quarter, operating expenses outside of the cut that the company pays to its partner banks tallied up to $29.1 million. If we additionally add back Cardlytics' $1.4 million of depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as $3.6 million of non-cash stock comp, Cardlytics' true cash operating expenses in the fourth quarter were only $24.1 million.

Figure 5. Cardlytics Q4 operating expense detail Source: Cardlytics Q4 earnings release

This suggests that, even if Cardlytics were to completely halt sales, its $104.4 million of cash can keep the company afloat for at least one year (based on a ~$24 million cash operating expense run-rate per quarter) - and even longer than that if the company draws down on its line of credit.

Key takeaways

Though low growth made me skeptical on Cardlytics early on after its IPO, the company has matured well since then in attaining major banking partners and significantly boosting its MAUs. We can consider Cardlytics as a relatively safe small-cap stock to invest in, given its minimal debt and ample cash balances alongside positive free cash flows. Investors should also be aware of the possibility that online banking trends may drive more MAUs onto Cardlytics' platform, driving an increase in revenues.

At present share prices near $32, Cardlytics trades at a market cap of $867.1 million. After netting out the $104.4 million of net cash on the company's balance sheet, Cardlytics' enterprise value is $762.7 million. Though Cardlytics has withdrawn its guidance for FY20, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $336.5 million for the year (+60% y/y), per Yahoo Finance. If we apply the ~45% adjusted contribution margin that Cardlytics has consistently averaged at over the past two years, this implies adjusted contribution dollars of $151.4 million for the year. (Adjusted contribution is the best proxy for Cardlytics' revenue, since it pays out more than half of its billings to its banking partners).

This implies that Cardlytics is currently trading at 5.0x EV/FY20 adjusted contribution, significantly below where other software/tech companies at similar growth rate are currently trading. When we consider Cardlytics' ample growth opportunities ahead as well (ranging from the Wells Fargo launch, to its nascent extension into non-bank verticals), we have a high degree of confidence in this stock's capacity to rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CDLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.