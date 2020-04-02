McDonald's Positioned Best In Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenging times for a dividend investor. I look for companies that can weather this economic downturn and can also continue to grow its dividend. McDonald’s (MCD) is the best stock in the fast food industry for income investors that want downside protection but seeking income that will continue to grow.

Dividend History

McDonald's has a great history of paying out dividends. They are considered a dividend aristocrat and have increased their dividend every year for the last 42 years. Over the last three years, the dividend growth has been accelerating; from 5% in 2016 to 13% in 2019. Over the last ten year period, the cumulative average growth rate in the dividend growth has been an impressive 9%.

Recent Volatility with Fast Food Stocks

The chart below shows the trend of comparable fast food companies YTD thru March 31st. While most of the comps to McDonald's were stable thru the first two months of the year, there has been some drastic swings in prices since the start of March. McDonald's has had the lowest volatility in the group.

McDonald’s has been the best performer of these comps YTD, down only 16%. The mean for the group is down more than twice McDonald’s, down 35% YTD.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The importance of the dividend payout ratio is very high in today’s climate. With the economic downturn and no clear timeline of when the economy will re-open, significant revenue will be lost. If the dividend payout ratio was already high, it could mean a cut or suspension in the dividend.

We will likely see a cut or suspension to the dividend at both Wendy’s (WEN) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) due to the economic downturn. While Jack in the Box (JACK) has the lowest payout ratio, they have been stricken with the most financial and franchisee problems. It is likely Jack in the Box will suspend paying a dividend during the economic downturn.

The two safest dividends in the group are McDonald's and Yum! Brands (YUM) due to both being well capitalized and having successful risk mitigation strategies. Cash on hand is $898 million and $605 million at McDonald's and Yum! Brands, respectively. Decisions made years ago continue to help position both of these companies to be strategic leaders in the industry. McDonald's has famously made one of the best business decisions ever by owning the land of all restaurant locations (including the franchisees) and Yum! Brands limited its very high exposure to China having spinning-it off as its own company; Yum China Holdings (YUMC). The strong balance sheets and long-term vision has positioned both McDonald's and Yum! Brands as the two companies in the group that will likely not cut or suspend their dividend.

While I believe McDonald's has the ability to weather the economic downturn and not just continue to pay its dividend, but increase it. I do not believe the same holds true for Yum! Brands. Yum! Brands will likely not be able to increase its dividend this year. Not all of their businesses will fare well in this economic downturn.

McDonalds announced on March 20th, that while it will be suspending its stock buyback program, its dividend will remain untouched. It will payout the $1.25 quarterly dividend that was projected.

Re-franchising to Improve Cash Flows

McDonald’s has been successful at increasing its cash flow by shifting revenue to the higher margin revenue producer; franchise owned restaurants. By re-franchising existing company operated locations to franchise owned restaurants, they were able to drive expenses down and improve the cash flows. Over the last five years, revenues from franchise operated locations has increased by 20%; from 35% in 2015 to 55% in 2019. While overall revenues decline in this strategy, net operating profits after tax increases; 9% cumulative average growth rate.

Conclusion

McDonald's is a company to own for income during this economic downturn. They are well capitalized with $868 million cash on hand, and cash flows are improving due to a successful re-franchising strategy.

Stock buybacks are ending, but the company announced the dividend was still being paid as analysts projected.

Current dividend at 3% and should continue to grow. Dividend payout is low compared to industry and can sustain the economic downturn. They are a dividend aristocrat of 42 years.

I do not anticipate any material change to the business after the global pandemic is over.

