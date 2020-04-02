The Virus Is Driving Internet Demand For ANET

At a PE of 19 and with ~$2.7 billion in cash on the balance sheet and a surge in demand we believe ANET is a buy below $225.

Despite revenue levelling over the last 12 months we believe the surge in Internet usage will drive growth even after the virus recedes.

Arista Networks network equipment is supplied to Cloud Titans like Facebook and Microsoft who are experiencing a massive surge in demand.

Arista Networks - A COVID-19 beneficiary

During the current uncertainty where almost all earnings forecasts seem in doubt, we thought it would be useful to identify a technology company that might actually benefit from the virus. The benefit is easy to explain. Arista Networks (ANET) sells switching equipment to expand the capacity of the Internet. Suddenly all of us are using the Internet far more intensively, using videoconferencing like Skype or Zoom (ZM), or simply self quarantining with Netflix or Disney+.

Growth was in doubt prior to the virus. Will the surge last?

ANET is a holding of ours from years past. In the last 18 months however we have traded in and out. Increasing our holdings after a poor guidance plunge and reducing our position once the market price recovers. But ultimately, despite its great historical track record, should ANET have an asterisk over its growth future? Does the virus change things?

We profile ANET as part of our Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy. In this strategy we focus on strongly growing technology companies with a market capitalization in the range of 1-100 billion USD, not just in the United States, but from around the world.

We look at our standard tests

Test 1: Will strong growth continue? Will post virus demand continue?

Test 2: Is the company profitable?

Test 3: A sustainable competitive advantage?

Test 4: Is the TAM (total addressable market) big enough?

Test 5: Management philosophy

Test 6: Is the valuation acceptable? How to trade in current markets?

But first, what does ANET do?

Arista Networks makes high speed switching equipment for networks and data centers, thus making it the biggest challenger to Cisco System's (CSCO) market dominance. Major clients are cloud giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB), but also large corporates, universities and governments.

Test 1. Will strong growth continue?

Arista Networks has undoubtedly been a growth star in the past growing at a strong consistent rate. That is, until growth slowed in 2019.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Q4 of 2019 in particular was a bad quarter, falling below both the previous quarter but also Q4 2018. This is not a seasonal effect either as previous 4th quarters have usually risen.

The US/America's also remains the vast bulk of company revenue.

Source: Arista Networks Investor Presentation

During the Q4 conference call, CFO Ita Brennan put two "cloud titan" customers at above 10% of revenue. These were:

23% - Microsoft (MSFT) 16.6% - Facebook (FB).

In the call, a lack of visibility from cloud titans was also cited as a reason for the lack of full year guidance for 2020. The virus might have changed that.

The coronavirus is driving an internet traffic boom

But is this a one-time demand surge? We don't think so

We think after the initial surge passes, we will also be left with an ongoing change behavior that will increase in Internet demand going forward. Here are just two examples.

Elderly Internet laggards will permanently increase their use. Having being finally forced to use data intensive solutions such as streaming services and video-conferencing solutions, they will continue using, even after the pandemic recedes. This author's father, who has never sent an email in his life, is now for the first time in his life, using videoconferencing and Netflix. Although not confident yet, in a few more weeks of lock-down, he certainly will be. Those new patterns will likely stick.

Remote working experiments become more permanent. This might surprise some readers in California, but many workers around the world have never been allowed to remote work. Traditional bosses, who are often older, might be more open to online collaboration having been forced to learn during a crisis.

How much of the demand will be affected remains hard to guess. But once the surge fades, the change in consumer demand will likely drive internet growth for several years to come. ANET is likely to see a surge in sales given their reliance on cloud titans who are trying to respond to a massive surge in demand. Even better, Cloud titans have plenty of cash to pour into network infrastructure investment.

Test 2: Profitability

ANEET has a long track record of growing profitability ever since its 2014 IPO (and even before).

Source: Arista Networks Investor Presentation

Operating margins have been maintained at strong levels in the 35-40% range for quite some time. These are very good levels for a company involved in technology hardware.

Source: Arista Networks Investor Presentation

High and stable margins are a key test for investors like Warren Buffett when he looks at stocks. Arista Networks meets this test.

Test 3: Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Competitors - Cisco Systems and the others

Arista Networks has grown from a niche player in switching to become one of the main competitors to the dominance of Cisco Systems. Network management systems built for the specifically for the purpose of managing cloud systems has helped.

Source: Arista Networks Investor Presentation

Still, Cisco Systems is far and away the leader of market segments like 10GbE and Higher - Excludes blade switches, that are represented in the diagrams above. Arista Networks isn't the only competitor to Cisco Systems although the ability of Huawei to take market share in the current political environment, at least in the United States, is likely to be inhibited for the foreseeable future.

Source: Arista Networks Investor Presentation.

Bottom-line: Market share growth and margins give signs of a moat but recent lagging growth a concern.

Test 4: Is the Total Addressable Market big enough?

Internet and Data will keep growing

The simple answer is "Yes, the TAM is big enough and growing fast enough."

Should you have any doubt, these trends are increasing network traffic include:

Cloud computing companies,

Social networks;

Streaming services;

Video conferencing;

IoT (internet of things);

Big data analytics;

AI (artificial intelligence);

Big health/pharma research;

Government projects; and

Self-driving cars.

There are many sub-sectors that require switching. A main focus for Arista Networks is Data Centers with campus ethernet a focus for future. This forecast is below, although this forecast was released in January 2020. The coronavirus might mean this is quite likely to beaten. Arista Networks with around $2.4 billion in total annual revenue, which includes other segments and service revenues, still has plenty of room to grow.

Source: Arista Networks

Test 5: Management Philosophy

We usually like to consider several different management decisions and history to get a sense a management style. But in the current crisis times, capital management is far more important, so we will just focus on that.

But here is a quick summary.

Balance Sheet = strong with plenty of cash.

Debt = no long term debt.

Takeovers = seem strategic and not cosmetic.

Share buybacks = $1 B authorized in 2019, until 2021.

Dividends = nil.

Goodwill = $54 million but not material.

Forecasts = are mostly upfront on any uncertainty.

$2.4 B in cash

Source: Arista Networks Investor Presentation.

Overall ANET is well prepared for any cash crunch with cash levels far in excess of requirements plus further unused borrowing capacity given the lack of any long term debt.

Test 6: What valuation is a buy?

Like many growth companies Arista Networks has regularly traded at PE multiples in the 30-plus range. Even now after sell-offs due to growth concerns, the historical PE ratio of ANET is around 18 at the time of writing.

Data by YCharts

The virus will drive demand. We assume 20% growth

Given the lack of guidance last quarter, growth forecasts were probably quite conservative.

The virus driven surge in internet usage will drive investment in cloud computing, and network capacity across the board. Temporary traffic management restrictions have been put in place, but an investment surge is likely.

This could lift Arista Networks sales by anything from 20-40%. This is due to the size and speed of the market increasing, but also due to the company's strength in the highest speed switching, the 400GB.

Investing in ANET with higher volatility

Given current volatility levels it makes sense to consider a range of stock price levels. A "strong buy" last week, could yet see the stock reach sale price next week on internet demand confidence. The flattening of sales in 2019 leaves us unconvinced of a long term growth profile.

With virus demand, earnings growth of 20% this year is conservative.

Future earnings growth at ~15% seems reasonable.

Thus a PE in future years of 15-18 also seems a reasonable expectation.

From this we produced these guidelines, for ANET at present. Interestingly they also do support recent trading history where the stock traded in a range of $200-300 with brief excursions outside this range.

For us, here is how we are looking at ANET at the moment.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Nibble at stocks, but keep some powder dry.

We feel it is likely that the market may yet retest lows as the virus emergency spreads from New York to Louisiana, Florida and eventually most states. An 08/09 sized recession seems almost certain given the likely ongoing economic impact of "shelter-in-place", despite the unprecedented stimulus provided. So although ANET is at a buy price, just nibble at current prices. Keep some powder dry, because we could yet see further falls if the economic gloom darkens.

Bottom line: ANET is a buy below $225.

Arista Networks is undervalued compared to the boost in growth it will receive, which should substantially improve profits. We believe however that this is a trading opportunity to exit at around $290 over the coming weeks or months. We have sufficient doubts over long term growth that ANET does not qualify as a buy-and-hold stock for a multi-year hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.