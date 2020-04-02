DBB: Rebound To Prove Premature

We expect DBB to hit a major bottom in the course of Q2 before recovering in H2-20, assuming that COVID-19 is successfully contained by H1-20.

It is however too early for DBB to rebound sustainably given heightened uncertainty surrounding the magnitude/duration of the disruptions to the global manufacturing industry caused COVID-19.

DBB enjoyed a slight rebound into the end of March, driven by some short covering across base metals on expectations for stronger fundamentals.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

Although DBB enjoyed a slight rebound into the end of March, we think that the short-covering in base metals prices, triggered by expectations for a renewed tightening of the fundamental picture, will prove transient.

Indeed, there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the magnitude and duration of the disruptions to the global manufacturing industry caused by COVID-19. In addition, there are no signs that base metals' fundamentals are improving considering that exchange inventories continue to rise.

Having said that, we do not expect a significant sell-off from here considering that base metals should get some support from cost-curve dynamics. Should price weakness continue for too long (let say beyond 2 quarters), producers will be forced to cut output.

We expect DBB to hit a major bottom in the course of Q2 before recovering in H2-20. Against this, we set our Q2-20 target for DBB at $14 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper, aluminium, and zinc rebounded in the second half of March, after an intense sell-off in the first half.

Despite the short-covering rebound, copper (-13%) suffered its largest monthly sell-off since January 2015 and aluminium (-10%) experienced its deepest monthly loss since September 2011. Zinc dropped relatively less by 6% last month, after a decline of 8% in February.

In the year to date, copper is down 22%, aluminium is off 17%, and zinc is down 19%.

The sharp sell-off in base metals in March was exacerbated by the ugly de-risking triggered by the COVID-19 crisis, which forced authorities to intervene in the financial markets.

But as global economic activity is severely disrupted, base metals' fundamentals are weakening materially, producing a weak price environment.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Given the fluctuations in open interest in March, we deduce that the sell-off in the first half of March was mainly driven by fresh shorting, indicative of an increased bearish sentiment. Interestingly, shorts covered some positions in the second half of March, judging by the increase in prices combined with a decline in open interest.

From this perspective, it seems that the recent rebound in DBB will prove short-lived. Unless traders become confident to reassert gross upside exposure to base metals, any rebound in prices may prove short-lived.

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Global exchange inventories in the refined copper market have exploded higher since the start of the year, a clear sign of weaker fundamental dynamics.

In contrast, global exchange inventories in aluminium and zinc have increased at a more moderate pace.

The shutdown in global economic activity in China at the start of the year resulted in a contraction in refined copper consumption. In contrast, smelters were not materially impacted by the quarantine measures so refined production continued at a relatively steady pace.

As supply could not be absorbed in the physical market, the material was built up in exchange inventories.

As economic activity has resumed in China since the start of Q2, refined base metal consumption could rebound. In this case, we should observe a decline in exchange inventories. This is not yet the case, however.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums had already been in a downtrend pre-COVID-19 crisis, reflecting weaker physical consumption as a result of the US-China trade dispute and the slowdown in the global economy.

So far this year, physical premiums have remained broadly steady despite the shutdown in economic activity. This is encouraging.

Speculative positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Although spec positioning in LME base metals is net short, a recovery has taken place since mid-March. This could suggest that the speculative community anticipates an improvement in fundamentals in the months ahead.

Closing thoughts

Given the heightened uncertainty surrounding the duration and the magnitude of the disruptions to global economic activity, it is hard to predict when DBB will hit a final bottom.

The recent rebound in DBB, triggered by some short covering on anticipation of a strengthening fundamental picture, could prove only transient. At present, it is clear that fundamentals are weakening due to a contraction in base metals consumption.

At the same time, we contend that base metals could ultimately find support from cost-curve dynamics. A continuation of the sell-off would force producers to cut output.

In this regard, we think that DBB could find a major bottom in the course of Q2, assuming that COVID-19 is successfully contained by H1-20.

For Q2, we project a target price of $14 per share for DBB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.