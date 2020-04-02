DLH Holdings: Extremely Cheap With A Misunderstood Risk Profile

The business has many attractive long term characteristics, but the stock is cheap due to their large debt load, and the potential loss of a large portion of their revenue.

DLH Holdings Corporation is a diversified contractor for federal government agencies in the healthcare space. They serve federal government customers in three areas: Human Services & Solutions, Public Health/Life Sciences, and Veterans Health Services. Their VA business is threatened by small business set aside provisions, but the risks of this loss of revenue are overblown. Even in the worst case scenario, they should be able to maintain their higher margin revenue and pay off their current debt over the next couple years, providing investors with a satisfactory return.

Human Services & Solutions

The Human Services & Solutions part of DLH’s business consists largely of back office services for the Head Start Program, which provides underprivileged children with health, education, and nutritional aid before they’re old enough to go to school. They essentially handle the monitoring and compliance of Head Start grantees. These contracts were acquired through Danya International, a subsidiary DLH acquired in 2016 for about $39m. They produce about ~$40m in revenue and $6-7m in EBITDA from the program(Source: Shareholder Meeting Presentation). This contract is due for a recompete in 2020, which will be extremely important for DLH. I’m very confident in their chances of winning this recompete for a few reasons. For one, Danya has been the prime contractor for the Head Start Monitoring Program since 1999. They’re now part of DLH, a larger company with more capabilities and more of a reputation within the federal government. DLH won the FedHealth IT Innovation Award in 2017 for their monitoring system(Source: DLH website), designed specifically for the Head Start Program. DLH also has a testimonial from a Head Start representative on their website:

On behalf of the Office of Head Start (OHS), I take this opportunity to share my sincerest appreciation and recognition for the outstanding services Danya provides the OHS. As a partner, your team performs services that allows the OHS team to excel in their efforts to support our children and families, grantees, associations, and Regional Office. Your engagement with OHS in: planning strategy and production; your detailed collection and analysis of monitoring data; and your coordination and leadership in conducting monitoring reviews is as impressive as it is insightful. The leadership your team provides is very evident and you are seen as a valuable partner in continuing to help move the OHS forward.

It’s obviously anecdotal, but it’s certainly a ringing endorsement. Given the inertia in government services, and the indication that Danya/DLH has executed well on this contract for 20 years, It feels very unlikely that the federal government would suddenly decide to award this contract to someone else. I believe it’s a very safe, niche revenue stream, and perhaps they could grow it by offering the same monitoring services to another government program in the future.

Public Health/Life Sciences Business

This segment consists of contracts that were originally through Social & Scientific Systems(S-3), a company DLH acquired last year. Here’s an overview of what S-3 does, from an investor presentation:

S-3 was an attractive acquisition candidate for several reasons. Their contracts are different from the DLH legacy business with the VA, and the Danya legacy business with HHS. The research nature of the projects generally entails longer term contracts and more specialized work, and they have a more diversified contract base than the DLH legacy business. When they acquired S-3 it had $346m in backlog, with $40m of it already funded. The acquisition of highly visible revenue with low recompete risk made DLH’s overall business much more diversified, and should provide them with another $6-7m in ebitda on its current run-rate revenue. They should allow DLH to continue to generate much higher free cash flow than reported earnings, and avoid taxes in the process. If we annualize the most recent quarter, DLH will have over $8m in total D&A this year with only $1.5-2m in ongoing maintenance capex. This effect, combined with interest expense DLH will have in the coming years should help them avoid taxes and repay debt.

S-3 also had already developed a secure data analytics platform for their research studies, which DLH believes will help the company’s overall ability to compete for certain contracts, particularly involving cloud services & data analytics. This allowed DLH to create their new DLH Infinibyte Solution, which is nearly FedRAMP certified. This means that they have access to the FedRAMP marketplace, where federal agencies essentially shop for cloud solutions. It’s still early to see the effects of the acquisition on the overall company’s growth prospects within the federal government, but there is reason for optimism. They were awarded an IDIQ contract in late 2019 with the CDC for “scientific and medical consultation, strategic health communications and logistical support.” Here’s Zach Parker’s comments on the Q4 2019 conference call about the contract:

We've also recently been awarded an IDIQ which is the hunting license to compete for task orders over the next six to 12 months that have we not had the S3 qualifications in we would not be as anywhere near as well prepared to pursue in a major way several of the anticipated RFQs coming out in the next six to nine months. So, we're real excited about how the added qualifications increase our likelihood to drive some success through these IDIQs.

It seems that they’re already seeing the effects of their added capabilities, and we should see more results soon. The company indicated in a recent presentation that they have a total pipeline representing over $900m in yearly revenue, with $600m of that to be decided within the next year or two. Personally, I find it hard to expect much organic growth from DLH overall. But the S-3 acquisition increased their opportunity set and capabilities significantly.

VA Business

I’ve saved DLH’s legacy business for last, due to the confusing situation regarding most of their revenue with the VA. The company’s revenue in question is associated with a variety of contracts with the VA’s Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy program, which have been designated as set-asides for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses. DLH has been involved with the CMOP program since 2001, but a 2016 ruling forced the VA to strictly observe the “Rule of Two.” Because of this, DLH’s VA contracts are all likely to be set-aside eventually. DLH still operates these contracts, worth ~$90m of their ~$215m total run-rate revenue. A RFP has been issued for nine of them, and another for the other seven contracts will be issued this year. DLH is unable to bid on any of them as a prime contractor. They’ve partnered with a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business(SDVOSBs) to bid as a subcontractor(Source: 10-K). On the surface, it would appear possible that they could lose all of this revenue quickly. This would also theoretically hinder their ability to service ~$53m in debt. A closer look reveals that the situation is far less risky than it appears for DLH, for several reasons.

To start, it’s not completely clear that DLH will lose all of this revenue. While they are currently precluded from bidding as a prime contractor, they can perform up to 50% of the work as a subcontractor. The VA had ignored set-aside provisions for years in favor of employing DLH, so the SDVOSB partnered with DLH will likely have a significant competitive advantage when bidding on these contracts. Take this quote from one of the VA’s requests to temporarily extend DLH’s contract:

DLH staff has been performing pharmacist and pharmacy technician services for the past seven years and is completely familiar with the automation equipment and duties to support the CMOP mission. Further, there would be no transition time or expense associated with this bridge contract that would impact services and, therefore, negatively impact Veteran care.

Clearly, there is some inertia that would strongly favor DLH’s partner in a recompete.

Further, there seems to be no rush to award someone the contract. There has been an open RFP for the nine pharmacy contracts since late 2016, and DLH is operating them under an extension until at least October of 2020. The other seven logistics contracts expired more recently, and are also under a similar extension until June 2020. It doesn’t seem likely that this revenue is going to vanish anytime soon. Here’s another quote from the VA in their request for an extension:

The solicitation for the long-term contract has been posted to FBO and two GAO protests have been received. A stay of award has been issued while GAO deliberates the protests. Once the solicitation protests have been resolved, the proposals will be evaluated and award will be made. However, it is anticipated that protests will also be received once an award announcement is made. A service of this magnitude requires a lengthy transition period and, therefore, it is in the Government’s best interest to award a bridge task order to the incumbent to provide uninterrupted services until the long-term contract is awarded and transitioned to another contractor.

The protest they are referring to was filed by DLH, and has since been denied. However, they clearly anticipate a lengthy process and perhaps further protests/extensions after an award is made. CEO Zach Parker also indicated that the company expects the extensions to run at least through the end of fiscal 2020, and that was before COVID-19 took the world by storm(Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Call).

Considering the obvious preference of the VA for DLH’s services, it’s unlikely DLH will lose all of this revenue. And as you'll see, it definitely won’t happen as soon as the market is pricing in.

Management

DLH’s management team is led by CEO Zach Parker, who joined in 2009. He led an impressive turnaround and brought the company to profitability before making the Danya and S-3 acquisitions. The company has functioned very well from an operational perspective in his tenure, and I'm fond of his capital allocation. I feel that the two acquisitions he made have provided them with needed scale and diversification, and they’ve been extremely prudent about their financing. Here’s a slide from a recent presentation regarding their debt repayment.

They’ve structured their debt so that they have plenty of flexibility, but they’ve still paid it off as quickly as possible. This is another factor that derisks the situation- they don’t technically have to make another payment until March of 2022. I appreciate that they haven’t diluted shareholders much as they’ve grown, and managed debt prudently. Overall, I think DLH management has executed well in recent years, and I feel confident betting on their execution in the future.

Coronavirus

DLH recently released a presentation detailing their COVID-19 outlook. While they expect a short-term slowdown in revenue from the Head Start program, their business is “largely insulated from disruption by COVID-19.” They may have an increase in revenue from current healthcare related contracts, and more revenue opportunities through IDIQ contracts with the CDC and NIH. Overall, my impression is that the outbreak has presented a decent opportunity for DLH in the public health space, which will probably outweigh the short term revenue erosion from Head Start. We can’t be sure of anything, but the fact that they were willing to release a reassuring presentation to shareholders in the thick of the pandemic is a good sign. I didn’t really account for any benefit or loss from coronavirus in my valuation, because I don’t see any long term impact on the business, but it’s definitely something to watch in the next year.

Valuation

DLH trades at a market cap of about $53m. As of their last 10-Q they had $57.4m of debt, so their enterprise value is ~$110m. With the full impact of the S-3 acquisition, that’s about 5.5x EV/EBITDA. The absolute downside in this situation is fairly obvious: the loss of all of their VA CMOP contracts. Here’s a very rough projection of what it might look like if the market’s fears are realized:

*numbers in millions of $*

I assumed DLH would lose the nine VA pharmaceutical contracts after this year, and the other seven logistics contracts after next year. As you can see, the company is in a position to produce lots of free cash flow in the coming years. They should have enough NOLs to avoid cash taxes for one more year. The amortization of intangibles & increased depreciation associated with S-3 will lead to a significantly lower tax basis. Despite large depreciation charges, CFO Kathryn JohnBull indicated on a recent call that maintenance capex would be $1.5-2m. Normalized free cash flow is calculated as EBITDA + stock based comp. - cash taxes - capital expenditures.

I decided to keep EBITDA margin constant, because of the fact that the VA revenue they would lose is their lowest margin revenue. I'm also accounting for the fact that DLH management has known about this looming threat for years now. I anticipate that they have a plan in place to reduce overhead costs in the event that this revenue evaporates. Their investor presentation actually had a slide implying EBITDA margins might increase slightly with the loss of “lower-margin business." I can't predict exactly what margin they'll have on a lower revenue base, but I feel I was adequately conservative.

This scenario assumes all free cash flow is used for debt repayment, which has been the company’s strategy in recent years. As you can see, even with the loss of all VA revenue, the company should be able to service its debt before maturity in mid 2024.

This example demonstrates how equity holders can make a decent return while enterprise value actually shrinks, because the company is capitalized by >50% debt. Even if EBITDA declines to $11m from $20m, the stock would only need to expand from 5.5x to 8x EV/EBITDA multiple to generate a ~13% return over the next 5 years for equity holders, assuming they pay down all of their debt in that time period. I chose a modest rerating to 8x to be on the conservative side, but according to valuationresearch, the median EV/EBITDA multiple was ~14x for IT government contracting companies as of October 2019.

I actually regard the above scenario as very unlikely. It implies the quickest and steepest possible loss of VA revenue. Here’s a similar hypothetical scenario, assuming moderate growth in the public health segment, and DLH maintaining about 40% of their current VA revenue as a subcontractor.

We saw in the first scenario that the downside for DLH as a business could still generate satisfactory returns for equity holders. This scenario demonstrates that with just a few positive developments, investors can win big in the near term. So while the degree of undervaluation depends upon how we would weigh the probabilities of these outcomes, it's clear that the stock is a bargain here.

Conclusion

DLH is priced as if their loss of revenue is imminent, and will lead to financial distress. In reality they are unlikely to lose all of their VA revenue, and it definitely won't happen soon. Even without the VA revenue, the company has an extremely stable revenue base with long term contracts, high free cash flow generation, very little tangible capital employed, and most importantly-- enough time to pay off their debt. When the VA overhang is gone, and their debt burden eased, the market will rerate DLH's stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.