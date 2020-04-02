Broyhill Asset Management - 2019 Year-End Letter

Summary
Broyhill Asset Management is a boutique investment firm, established as a family office and guided by a value orientation.
For the year ending December 31, 2019, Broyhill generated mid-teens returns with roughly half the market’s exposure.
We were extremely pleased with our performance through the first three quarters of the year.
Through the end of September, our return on invested capital was nearly double the strong gains enjoyed by passive indices.
