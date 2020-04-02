Fly Leasing Is Vulnerable To The Effects From The Coronavirus

AerCap and Air Lease seem better positioned than Fly Leasing to cope with the effects from the coronavirus.

Its fleet is old and the average lease term remaining is low, which is not good in a market with falling demand and focused on more efficient aircraft.

The company has several large clients in Southeast Asia, which do not seem to be close to receiving aid.

Investment thesis

AerCap (AER), Air Lease (AL) and Fly Leasing (FLY) are the three main listed aircraft leasing companies in the USA and the latter is the most vulnerable to the effects from the coronavirus. As the majority of fleets around the world remain grounded, carriers are retiring older aircraft and some will go bankrupt. Of the three aircraft leasing companies, Fly Leasing has the oldest fleet and the shortest average lease term remaining. Also, the company's portfolio is much less diversified, with several clients having more than a 10% share of lease revenue.

Fly Leasing's business and its financial performance

As of the end of 2019, the company had 89 aircraft and six engines valued at $2.75 billion. They were leased to 41 airlines in 24 countries and Fly Leasing will purchase another 11 aircraft for $450 million in 2020, including seven A320NEO family aircraft.

You can say 2020 was the best year in the company's history with lease revenue of $464 million and record high earnings per share of $7.12. The return on equity was 29.2%.

(Fly Leasing)

However, a significant part of the net profit came from non-recurring items such as end of lease income and sale of aircraft. In 2019, the company sold 35 aircraft for total proceeds including end of lease income of around $900 million. The aircraft were sold at an 18% premium to their book value and generated total economic gains of $149 million.

(Fly Leasing)

Excluding non-recurring items, I calculate the adjusted income at around $78 million in 2019. This is still pretty good for a company with a book value per share of $28.42 and a market capitalization of $217 million.

Fly Leasing is focused on selling older and less performing aircraft, optimizing its capital structure and most importantly upgrading its fleet with newer and more profitable aircraft. At the end of 2019, it had eight aircraft for sale. Three have been sold already and the remaining five are expected to be sold in the first half of 2020. In Q1 2020, the company expects to book gains on sale of aircraft of $32-33 million.

Looking at the capital structure, Fly Leasing entered 2020 with the strongest balance sheet in its history with more than $330 million in cash and a net debt to equity ratio of 2.3 times.

Regarding the company's customers, it has significant exposure to AirAsia, Air India and Ethiopia airlines, which aren't exactly world-class names. As you can see, Fly Leasing has a very significant exposure to Southeast Asia.

(Fly Leasing)

Effect from the coronavirus on airlines

As I mentioned in my recent article on AerCap, the coronavirus epidemic is presenting the aviation industry with the most significant destruction of demand it has ever faced and many airlines won't be able to survive without government aid. The USA and several governments in Western Europe have already provided airlines with significant aid, but governments in Southeast Asia seem more reluctant to do the same.

Another effect from the coronavirus is that airlines will need fewer airplanes for the remainder of 2020 as passenger numbers will need time to recover. This means that they will focus on the newest and most effective aircraft and will retire old airplanes earlier than planned. For example, American Airlines (AAL) alone is retiring early 76 older Boeing 737-800s, nine of its Airbus A330-300s,20 Embraer E190s, 51 Boeing 757s and Boeing 767s.Due to the COVID-19 virus, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is removing all of its 77 McDonnell Douglas MD-88s and MD-90s, as well as some of its 767s.

This is a problem for Fly Leasing as its fleet is old compared to Air Lease and AerCap. Its average fleet age is 7.6 years compared to 6.1 years for Aercap and 3.5 years for Air Lease. Of Fly Leasing's 89 aircraft, only six were manufactured after 2015 and those include two B737 MAX 8 and one a wide-body B787-8.

According to a note from JPMorgan Chase analysts Jamie Baker and Mark Streeter, as many as half of global airlines are seeking rent relief now and I think this points to a much weaker leasing market going forward. Looking at the average remaining lease terms, Fly Leasing is again at the back with just 5.3 years. The ones of AerCap and Air Lease stood at 7.5 years and 7.2 years, respectively.

Conclusion

Fly Leasing had an amazing 2019 but the company is not well-positioned to cope with the effects from the COVID-19 virus. Its debt to equity ratio looks good but its fleet is old and its average remaining lease term remaining is low. In addition, the company's portfolio is concentrated in several airlines in Southeast Asia, which are not close to being bailed out by their respective governments.

Overall, I think that AerCap and Air Lease are much better positioned for this crisis and that Fly Leasing is likely to book significant write-downs in 2020. I'm avoiding this company.

