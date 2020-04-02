Now Is A Good Time For The Dogs Of The Dow Strategy

The "Dogs of the Dow" is a strategy for managing the index by buying the ten highest yielding stocks (out of 30). This strategy assumes that the Dow stocks are enough like each other in "maturity" so that a yield advantage will allow one stock to outperform another. This theory works when the yield advantage is fairly large, and fails when it is too small. But the yield advantage for the "dogs" is now about as large as it has ever been.

As of March 31, 2020, the ten Dog stocks and their yields in parentheses were Dow (DOW), (9.58%); Exxon Mobil (XOM), (9.17%); Chevron (CVX), (7.12%); IBM (IBM), (5.84%); Pfizer (PFE), (4.66%); Verizon (VZ), (4.58%); 3M (MMM), (4.41%); Walgreens (WBA), (4.00%); JP Morgan Chase (JPM), (4.00%); and Coca-Cola (KO) (3.71%). Boeing (BA) had been a "dog" candidate until it suspended its dividend.

For the record, we are not experts on either the COVID-19 virus or likely economic issues stemming from it. Even so, we are somewhat in the camp of e.g. James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed, when we assume a 20% decline in U.S. GDP, and a commensurate decrease in corporate sales in the first half of 2020, followed by a rebound in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter. We also believe that the death toll from the COVID-19, while serious, now has a foreseeable end, sometime in the second quarter, at least in the United States. Fundamentally, we believe that the U.S. government is willing to sacrifice the profitability, but not the solvency, of its major companies, in order to protect the public health. That is a posture that would preserve the "bond values" that most "dogs" stocks now have, at some cost to the growth premiums over bond values that non-dogs stocks have enjoyed since about 1990.

Under the circumstances, we assume that the stock market will treat the above as a one-off, and eventually look past the chasm. The severity of a brief recession will likely result in the release of pent up demand by year-end, provided that U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy is reasonably accommodating, as it appears to be. We consider the current economic measures not as "stimulus," but as liquidity preservation. Even so, the world will not look as bright on the other side as it did coming into 2020. For this reason, we expect the Dow to return to sub-20,000 levels and to stay there for some quarters. We do not expect the index to approach 30,000 (as it did in February, 2020) for several years.

We have been asked, "If you believe that the Dow will go back below 20,000, why do you own any stocks at these levels?" The answer is, there are some stocks that are already priced for a Dow of 13,000 or even less. Of the "Dogs of the Dow" stocks that we own, ExxonMobil (XOM), also meets this criteria. A second, A T &T (T), is a former Dow stock and a former "dogs" stocks that can be analyzed as it if were one. (We used it as a substitute for Verizon (VZ), which does not meet our criteria.) IBM (IBM) and Pfizer (PFE) technically just "miss," but we bent the rules just a little because of their high dividend yields, supported by high returns on equity that more than compensate for low book values. The fifth, 3M (MMM), is owned for "special situation" reasons, such as the fact that it produces masks that can be used against the corona virus. We had earlier sold Chevron (CVX), Dow (DOW) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) at profits, and would be looking to reestablish positions at somewhat lower levels. The recent "dogs" stocks that we are wary of are Boeing (BA), which has a negative net worth and would not meet our criteria even if the yield based on its (former!) dividend were as high as 10% "capitalized" at ten times, and Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock price premium to investment value is larger than we would like to see.

The above is based on our proprietary measure of the "bond value" of a stock. This is called "investment value," that is book value plus ten times annual dividends. If the Dow as a whole were selling for investment value, it would be around 13,325. That would be the "bond value" of the individual components, without giving effect to any premiums that reflect prospects of their earnings growing, or dividends rising, over time. That is equivalent to the 5000 Dow of bond guru, Bill Gross, in 2002. (The Dow dipped to about 7200, a 44% premium to this value, by October 1 of that year, before rebounding.)

Even if you assume that the highest yielding "dogs," Chevron, Dow, and ExxonMobil will cut their dividends in half, (a pessimistic but rigorous assumption), their current prices (of around 72, 29, and 38 ) would still remain below the resulting investment values of (102, 32, and 63) respectively. We have slight fears of dividend cuts from these companies, particularly Dow, following the dividend cut from Boeing.

As a group, the "dogs" sell at a slight premium to investment value, because of the premiums commanded by the stocks of three companies with high returns on equity (ROE), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), and 3M. Even allowing for these premiums, the ten "dogs" (as of December 31, 2019, which did not include Boeing), are selling at prices that collectively represent a Dow of 15,600. This represents a 17% premium over investment value similar to the one that prevailed for the whole Dow over much of the 20th century.

Although we hypothesized a bottoming of the Dow between 15,000 and 17,000 in our earlier article, we are not really making an absolute value argument for buying the dog stocks. As far as we're concerned, the Dow could bottom at 17,000, 15000, 13000, or some other range, and that would not change our thesis. Basically, we believe that the "dogs" stocks will outperform the rest of the Dow going forward in a flat to down market, underperforming only in an exuberant market like that of 2019.

Instead, we are making a relative value argument. Ben Graham considered stocks a special case of bonds because of their dividends. In that case, dividend yields, and their resulting spreads, can be analyzed like bond spreads. Both bond and dividend spreads tend to widen in times of unusual stress like the present. When things return to stability, (and this would be true even if worse economic conditions became the "new normal"), spreads tend to regress toward their historical average.

An example with individual stocks will show what we mean. We own A T &T, a former Dow stock, in lieu of Verizon, because the yield differential on A T &T is over 230 basis points, compared to a more normal range of 75-100. We expect the range to "tighten" (shift in favor of A T&T), whether both stocks go up, go down, or one (presumably A T&T) goes up while the other goes down. For instance, if one takes Verizon's 4.58% yield as the starting point, and assumes that A T &T's yield falls to 5.58% (100 basis points over), that would put A & T's price at 37.25, almost seven points up from 29.15 as of the end of the first quarter. Alternatively, if one uses A T & T's 7.00% yield as the baseline and raised Verizon's yield to 6.00% (100 basis points less), that would suggest a drop in Verizon's stock price from 53.73 to 46.05, while holding A T& T's price constant. Either way, A T&T comes out way ahead.

A similar thing comparison can be made for dogs of the Dow versus the Dow as a whole, with the Dow yielding 3.62% with the "dogs" yielding 5.66%* That's a historically high spread of 204 basis points, which compares with the 130 basis point spread at the beginning of 2020. The recent gap was exceeded only in late 2008/early 2009, and closed to 70 basis points by year end 2009.

During the course of the year to March 13, 2020), the "dogs" stocks collectively underperformed the Dow as a whole, setting the stage for the above relationships. But since then, the "dogs" have been down "only" -1.4% versus -6.0% for the Dow as a whole. We believe that the "dogs" will continue to outperform going forward until more normal yield relationships are re-established.

Put another way, we believe that the fall is just about over for the "Dogs," except for a trading range. But this is not true for the non dogs, based on our estimate of a 15,000-ish Dow. We consider a spread of 130 basis points between the dogs and the Dow as a whole more typical than 70 basis points, and will do our analysis based on the former.

If the Dow fell enough to yield 4.36% (a 130 basis point differential versus the "dogs"), it would now be around 18.000 instead of 21,917. Conversely, if the "dog" stocks rebounded enough so that their collective yield were 4.92% (130 basis points over the Dow), they would be reflecting a Dow of 18,500 instead of 15,600. Either way, the "dogs" now offer a very large advantage over the Dow itself. Unless you believe in a "disaster," not merely "downside" scenario, and want no equity exposure at all.

*Note that the comparison is to the Dow as a whole, and the comparison between dog and non-Dog stocks is even larger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, MMM,PFE, T, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may re establish positions in CVX, DOW, or WBA at any time.