Buying The (Extreme) Dips: A Very Profitable Back Test And 'TRADE' That Works (At Least) 84% Of The Time

I provide a slight adjustment to the above algorithm to improve results, and provide the raw data in the APPENDIX.

In general terms, when the ETF is down more than 5% [1] buy with a market order at 3:59P [EST] and [2] sell on the following trading day to generate significant, abnormally high returns.

On n=20 trading days, the close-to-close percentage decline in SPY exceeded 5%; with n=1 case where this occurred on 2 consecutive trading days.

I provide an actionable trading strategy likely to generate returns of 3.74% or higher for a 1 or 2 trading day buy-and-hold.

The stock market has been quite volatile during the coronavirus pandemic. This volatility is expected to continue. If so, opportunities to generate excess and abnormally high returns are quite possible.

In the absence of evidence to the contrary, I assume that "what has held true in the past will hold true for the future." Most statistical models employ this underlying assumption, including estimates that most have seen presented with respect to the coronavirus pandemic on National television and cable networks.

The INITIAL ALGORITHM is a simple one:

[1] Buy the S&P 500 or a comparable. In this case, I have selected the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), at or near the closing price per share, on days when the ETF declines more than 5%. There are n=20 occasions when this has occurred.

[2] Sell at the close of the next trading day. This strategy is profitable n=14 of the n=20 occasions, or 70% of the time.

In an effort to improve results, I examined the exceptions, occurring n=6 or 30% of the time, arriving at an ADJUSTED ALGORITHM:

[1] Buy the S&P 500 [or a comparable] at or near the closing price per share, on days when the ETF declines more than 5%.

[2] If profitable, sell at the close of the next trading day.

[3] If a second trading decline occurs, double your position at the close of the following trading day.

[4] Sell at the close of the second trading day.

This strategy improves results and results in profits for n=16 of the n=19 occasions [recall that there were 2 consecutive trading days of greater than 5% declines, occurring on November 19 & 20, 2009, and this reduced the denominator from n=20 to n=19], or 84% of the time.

Limitations

I have glanced at other indexes and individual stocks [e.g., AAPL and FB], but are appear to be more risky and produce relatively poor results. I have NOT examined other indexes or ETFs.

Summary

During these volatile times, I searched for a highly diversified and liquid index or ETF providing for downside over-reactions that could be profitably traded. The strategy I recommend is actionable and generates significant, positive returns 84% of the time.

Note, in the APPENDIX, that the [1] September 17-18, 2001 generates a loss of only 0.24%. The [2] October 6-8, 2008 losses, and the [3] November 19-21, 2008 losses, while relatively large, were associated with the housing or financial crisis. The latter two results are not likely to repeat for this non-financial or coronavirus pandemic-based period of volatility.

Generally, therefore, I fully expect the trading strategy I have outlined to [1] generate abnormally high returns [2] with maximized diversification and [3] minimal risk during the coronavirus crisis.

APPENDIX

Close Prior to Day Close Decline Date Close PCTCHG > 5% PROFIT LOSS NET 1 Monday, October 27, 1997 $87.19 -7.25% 1 Tuesday, October 28, 1997 $92.22 5.77% 5.77% 5.77% 5.77% 2 Monday, August 31, 1998 $96.00 -7.13% 2 Tuesday, September 1, 1998 $100.06 4.23% 4.23% 4.23% 4.23% 3 Friday, April 14, 2000 $136.00 -5.72% 3 Monday, April 17, 2000 $140.75 3.49% 3.49% 3.49% 3.49% 4 Monday, September 17, 2001 $104.30 -5.22% 4 Tuesday, September 18, 2001 $104.05 -0.24% -0.24% -0.24% -0.24% 5 Monday, September 29, 2008 $111.38 -7.84% 5 Tuesday, September 30, 2008 $115.99 4.14% 4.14% 4.14% 4.14% 6 Monday, October 6, 2008 $104.72 -5.09% 6 Tuesday, October 7, 2008 $100.03 -4.48% -4.48% -4.48% 7 Wednesday, October 8, 2008 $97.51 -2.52% -2.52% -2.52% -6.89% 7 Thursday, October 9, 2008 $90.70 -6.98% 8 Friday, October 10, 2008 $88.50 -2.43% -2.43% -2.43% 9 Monday, October 13, 2008 $101.35 14.52% 14.52% 14.52% 14.52% 8 Wednesday, October 15, 2008 $90.02 -9.84% 10 Thursday, October 16, 2008 $93.77 4.17% 4.17% 4.17% 4.17% 9 Wednesday, October 22, 2008 $90.64 -5.45% 11 Thursday, October 23, 2008 $91.69 1.16% 1.16% 1.16% 1.16% 10 Friday, October 24, 2008 $87.04 -5.07% 12 Monday, October 27, 2008 $83.95 -3.55% -3.55% -3.55% 13 Tuesday, October 28, 2008 $93.76 11.69% 11.69% 11.69% 7.73% 11 Thursday, November 6, 2008 $90.86 -5.54% 14 Friday, November 7, 2008 $93.86 3.30% 3.30% 3.30% 3.30% 12 Wednesday, November 19, 2008 $81.50 -6.41% 15 13 Thursday, November 20, 2008 $75.45 -7.42% -7.42% -7.42% 16 Friday, November 21, 2008 $79.52 5.39% 5.39% 5.39% -2.43% 14 Monday, December 1, 2008 $82.11 -8.86% 17 Tuesday, December 2, 2008 $85.27 3.85% 3.85% 3.85% 3.85% 15 Tuesday, January 20, 2009 $80.57 -5.28% 18 Wednesday, January 21, 2009 $84.05 4.32% 4.32% 4.32% 4.32% 16 Monday, August 8, 2011 $112.26 -6.51% 19 Tuesday, August 9, 2011 $117.48 4.65% 4.65% 4.65% 4.65% 17 Monday, March 9, 2020 $274.23 -7.81% 20 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 $288.42 5.17% 5.17% 5.17% 5.17% 18 Thursday, March 12, 2020 $248.11 -9.57% 21 Friday, March 13, 2020 $269.32 8.55% 8.55% 8.55% 8.55% 19 Monday, March 16, 2020 $239.85 -10.94% 22 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 $252.80 5.40% 5.40% 5.40% 5.40% 20 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 $240.00 -5.06% 23 Thursday, March 19, 2020 $240.51 0.21% 0.21% 0.21% 0.21% Arithmetic Mean or Average 3.02% 5.30% -3.44% 3.74%

