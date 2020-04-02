Golar LNG Partners Cuts Distribution By 95%, Seeks To Extend Near-Term Debt Maturities

With little prospects for near-term common unit distribution increases and given the very real risk of bankruptcy, investors should consider selling the common equity here.

Golar LNG Partners will also have to deal with the refinancing of its $800 million credit facility maturing in April 2021.

Terms of the amendment proposal restrict the company from raising common unit distributions above the current nominal amount and buying back common units.

Company proposes to extend its 2020 and 2021 NOK bonds by 18 months while redirecting cash flows to partially amortize the notes over the next couple of quarters.

Debt refinancing woes force company to cut its common unit distribution by 95% and seek extensions of near-term debt maturities. Preferred unit distributions will remain intact for now.

Nine months ago, I discussed the woes of Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) which was forced to eliminate its common unit distribution in order to successfully refinance near-term debt maturities.

Today, fellow partnership Golar LNG Partners (GMLP, GMLPP) finds itself in a pretty similar situation as the company is facing a $150 million NOK-denominated bond maturity in May, followed by another $250 million in May 2021.

With unrestricted cash on hand of just $47.6 million as of 12/31/2019, repayment apparently isn't an option and with the capital markets in major disarray, refinancing doesn't seem to be possible either.

Golar LNG Partners' obvious debt issues have caused the common units to take a deep dive in recent months, with the price down more than 60% year-to-date as investors prepared for a potentially substantial cut to the company's generous quarterly distribution of $0.4042.

On Wednesday, Golar LNG Partners dropped the bomb, cutting the common unit distribution by an eye-catching 95% and seeking an extension to the above discussed bond maturities:

Golar LNG Partners LP announced today an update regarding its financial strategy and ongoing initiatives in response to the recent Covid-19 induced deterioration in the macro-economic environment. This includes a decision to reduce its quarterly common unit distribution and the initiation of a process to seek an extension of the maturity date for its Senior Unsecured Bond Issues maturing in May 2020 (GOLP02, ISIN NO 001 07 36481) (the “GOLP02 Bonds”) and May 2021 (GOLP03, ISIN NO 001 0736481) (the “GOLP03 Bonds”) (together, the “Bond Issues”). The Partnership’s Board of Directors has approved a reduction in the quarterly common distribution to $0.0202 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (from $0.4042 per unit in the previous quarter). Golar Partners believes this reduction is in the best interest of all of its stakeholders during this unprecedented time of market volatility. The Partnership will, as a consequence, retain approximately $109 million of cash flow annually, allowing the Partnership to focus its capital allocation on debt reduction, thus strengthening its balance sheet while providing enhanced financial flexibility to consider capital allocation priorities over time. The reduction will also result in lower breakeven re-contracting rates across the Partnership’s fleet. The Partnership will continue its review of its structure and strategy to maximize long-term shareholder value once it has completed the process to extend the Bond Issues. Golar Partners has also issued a summons for a meeting of the holders of the GOLP02 Bonds and the GOLP03 Bonds for the purpose of seeking their approval to an extension of the maturity of both Bond Issues for 18 months subject to certain terms and conditions, the details of which are disclosed in a separate press release. (...)

On the Q4/2019 conference call five weeks ago, management remained confident about its ability to refinance the bonds but admittedly things have changed considerably over the past month as also detailed in a second press release on Wednesday evening (emphasis added by author):

Golar LNG Partners LP has, today, instructed Nordic Trustee to summon a bondholders’ meeting for 21 April 2020 for the Partnership’s Senior Unsecured Bond Issues maturing in May 2020 (GOLP02, ISIN NO 001 07 36481) and May 2021 (GOLP03, ISIN NO 001 0736481) (the “Bond Issues”). The purpose of the meeting is to consider a proposal for certain amendments to the terms of the Bond Issues, all of which are referred in the attached copy of the summons (the “Amendment Proposal”). The background for the Amendment Proposal is the recent Covid-19 virus induced deterioration in the macro-economic environment which has made a refinancing of the Bonds in the capital markets impossible in the short term. A group of investors holding approximately 40% of each of GOLP02 and GOLP03 have committed to support the Amendment Proposal.DNB Markets, Nordea, Danske Bank and SEB have been retained as advisors to the Partnership. (...)

According to the terms of the amendment proposal, the company is seeking to extend the bonds by 18 months while increasing the coupons from 3-months LIBOR +4.4% to +6.25% and from 3-months LIBOR +6.25% to +8.10% respectively and changing the repayment method "from a bullet repayment at the current maturity date to an annual aggregate redemption of GOLP02 Bonds and GOLP03 Bonds of an amount of USD 40,000,000 divided Pro Rata among the Bond Issues"

In addition, repayment of the remaining bonds will happen at 105% of par value.

The company will also be required to pay a $2 million amendment fee.

Not surprisingly, the proposal places severe restrictions on the company's ability to pay distributions to common unitholders or execute buybacks:

The Issuer shall not declare or make any dividends to the common unit holders, repurchase any of its common or preference units (or similar transactions) or grant any loans or make any other distributions constituting a transfer of value to its common unit holders other than distributions up to a maximum aggregate amount per common unit per annum of USD 0.0808 during the period from (and including) the Effective Date to the New Maturity Date (subject to an adjustment for any split of the common units).

For the amendment to be approved, at least 50% of the voting bonds must be represented at the upcoming meeting and a majority of at least 2/3 of the voting bonds represented at the meeting need to vote in favor of the proposal.

With approximately 40% of bondholders having already committed to support the amendment proposal, I would expect the extension to be approved.

In Golar LNG Partners' presentation to bondholders, the company also states that

GMLP has had detailed discussions with banks for a refinancing of its April 2021 USD 800 million facility (USD 568 million outstanding per Q4 2019). Lead banks in the facility have recently provided indicative terms for a refinancing which is expected to commence on conclusion of the bond amendment

Source: Bondholder Presentation, Slide 18

Suffice to say, the company needs to address its refinancing needs as soon as possible in order to avoid a complete meltdown.

For now, only common unitholders are subject to the distribution cut but should Golar LNG Partners fail to extend the bond maturities or refinance its credit facility, preferred unitholders would likely run into severe trouble in addition to already massive capital losses as the preferred units have also lost more than 60% of their value in recent weeks.

Bottom Line

Debt refinancing issues are forcing another partnership to dramatically cut its common unit distribution. Effectively, the retained cash flows will be redirected towards amortizing the company's 2020 and 2021 bonds. Preferred distributions will remain untouched under the amendment proposal.

While I would expect the proposal to be approved, this is not a given by any means. In addition, the company will have to refinance its April 2021 credit facility over the next couple of quarters to avoid a default.

With common unit distributions limited to a nominal amount for the foreseeable future, there appears to be little sense in owning the common equity here.

Very speculative investors might consider taking a position in the company's 8.75% preferred shares (NASDAQ:GMLPP) which currently trade at just 40% of its $25 liquidation preference resulting in a current annualized distribution yield of above 20% but this is not an entirely safe bet either given the requirement to refinance the company's credit facility and the risk of bankruptcy should the company fail to extend the 2020 and 2021 bond maturities.

The distribution cut also provides a severe cash flow hit to general partner Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) which owns approximately 30% of the common units.

The bondholder meeting will be held on April 21. As discussed above, I expect the required majority of holders to approve the proposal. Should the amendment be rejected, I would expect the company to file for bankruptcy within short notice.

