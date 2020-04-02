Boeing Remains Impossible To Value

So we rate Boeing at Neutral. We have made money shorting the stock before, and hope to do so again. But we don't bet the farm. Because it's Boeing.

Looking at the fact pattern before us - extended stay-home periods, ongoing corporate problems at Boeing, airlines requiring bailouts, potential lease finance market problems - we conclude life is likely to be tough for the company in the coming months.

The stock was at $341 at the time and fell to a low of just $89, since when it has moved back up to $136 at the time of writing.

Last year we posted a note about Boeing entitled "Unsafe At Any Price", and we did so with very high levels of conviction.

Background

We've covered Boeing (BA) for a while now, initially coming at it from the space side of the business. Our first note on the company, about a year back, observed that they had some difficulties in their space business and were being eclipsed by SpaceX (SPACE). Since which time the "Orbital Flight Test" debacle of their Starliner spacecraft more or less encapsulated absolutely everything that is wrong at Boeing right now. One, the flight could not complete the mission. Two, it failed to complete the mission because of a simple error, being that the capsule didn't know the time. Three, that simple error was the result of deep errors in Boeing's software development methods. And four, Boeing's corporate handling of the event was dismal. The company first of all claimed the flight was successful insofar as it landed intact, then later said it was a good thing the capsule couldn't tell the time because if it HAD been able to tell the time, it would have blown itself up, and then said that yes, on reflection, they probably do need to "get better at software". Yes, all those things are things Boeing actually said.

Here's the headline from our November 2019 note on the company. The headline says it all.

And so it proved to be. Unfortunately for BA, the 737-Max problems were still ongoing when the SARS-nCov-2 crisis hit. Customers who were already unlikely to order many Boeing planes suddenly were furloughing aircraft and staff just as fast as they could. More or less the entire customer base for Boeing and, for that matter, Airbus (EADSF, EADSY), is in trouble and looking to governments for bailouts. And prior to that, Boeing had already hit cash problems, drawing down its entire credit line.

This is a perfect storm for BA.

Valuation Drivers

Our usual approach to valuation analysis is to look at the stock price through two lenses; fundamental analysis, meaning revenue, earnings, cashflow, balance sheet position, dilution and so on; and market analysis meaning stock charts and the mysteries they hold. One or both methods usually can be relied upon for a reasonable assessment of a stock's prospects.

With BA, though, there have always been left-field factors at play. The most important factor that you won't find on a balance sheet or a stock chart is the fact that it is the sole US player in what remains a duopoly provider of large aircraft. If you've watched TV at all in the last five years, you will know that the world is getting more nationalist, less internationalist. And that means the US government will move mountains to help BA stay afloat. That's still more true now. BA has some 160k employees and individual contractors, making it one of the largest employers in the country. At time when unemployment is rocketing up, the federal government will be reluctant to accelerate those numbers by not supporting a bastion of corporate America. So despite everything you see before you, BA's political importance and the prevailing economic environment mean we think bankruptcy is unlikely. Not impossible, but unlikely.

We think that if you want to make money from BA stock, the risk-adjusted way to do so is simply to go with the trend. It tends to over-react to the up- and downside right now. If it's having a bad day in the morning it tends to have a very bad day in the afternoon. And when it's done with bad days it tends to have some good days. So if you're feeling fleet of foot you can go short on days even when they are already red, and long on days even when they are already green.

Now, that's a paragraph we never expected to write. Honestly between the owners and directors of our company, we have finance, investing and securities law expertise and experience stacked to the roof. We normally expect to apply far deeper thinking to our work. But sometimes you can over-think it. Sometimes retail stocks go up because it's nearly Christmas. And sometimes stocks go up because they're going up, and down because they are going down. And if you don't want to be a hero, but you want to pocket chunks of change from BA stock, this is as good a way to play the stock as any. The trend can indeed be your friend.

The reason BA stock is so volatile is precisely because it's impossible to value in our view. Look through to 2021? How many of its customers will still be in business, which of them will be ordering new aircraft, and will the leasing companies on which they rely be liquid or not? If you know the answers to these things then you will end up very rich indeed. We do not know the answers. We don't suppose very many people do. So it's hard to look beyond the current troubled year to a time after the deluge. Because it's very hard to know when the rain will stop.

In the coming months we expect to see myriad games played between the Boeing board, bondholders, shareholders, the federal government writ large, Mnuchin and Trump personally, unions and pension fund trustees. Those on the Boeing side will all be jostling for position in front of a hoped-for fire hose of cash coming their way from Washington, DC. Then again, Mnuchin has already said "Boeing doesn't need a bailout", so it's tough to know how this plays out.

Stock Movements

Firstly let's step back and look at the long haul. Here's the 10-year price history.

Source: YCharts.com

Stock moves up in normal fashion from 2010 to 2017, then attempts a vertical take-off, stalls, and enters an uncontrolled descent. In November last year when we said "unsafe at any price" we were surprised, and stayed surprised, that the stock held up for so long. As we note above, other factors apply due to the importance of BA in corporate America. But in the end even those supporting elements dropped away and led to that vertiginous decline.

What happened since then is also remarkable. Let's look more closely at the 2020YTD chart. A truly huge bounce back from the lows of $89 to around 2x that low, within a week. Get on the wrong side of that trade and you are going to feel some pain. There was no new news behind the rise, nothing particularly rational you could point to save that it had probably sold off too far too fast. So again, we think, the trend is your best analytical tool on this stock for now.

Source: YCharts.com

You just can't lean on the fundamentals here. Because it's not like if airlines suddenly started ordering planes here and there, BA could suddenly soar. Firstly, the 737-Max is still not recertified for flight, and secondly, look at the balance sheet damage that has taken place even before that credit line was drawn down.

You have truly huge declines in revenue - not earnings, revenue - in a company with thin margins at the best of times - and net debt climbing rapidly. Before the virus hit.

So What To Do?

If you want to be a hero, go very long or very short. Honestly, either could work as far as we can see. If numbers rule the day, go short and heck, lever up your position while you're at it. If the American claim on planemaking rules the day, go long and, throwing still more caution to the wind, lever up. Who knows. Your guess is as good as ours. Mnuchin probably has a better guess but then he probably doesn't plan to share that guess with us.

Our view on BA is to take small bites of gains where we can. An up day? Trade long a little. Take small gains to cash along the way. A down day? Trade short a little. Pocket snippets of cash along the way there too.

If you have a heroic strategy working for you, kudos, you have our admiration. That's not for us. Rightly or wrongly we believe the Ancient Greek traditions of heroism and tragedy could easily go hand in hand here. We plan to keep chasing snippets of cash with this stock. Unlevered. That's worked well for us so far - not life-changingly-well - but it-all-helps-well. And in this market, when anything can happen on any particular day, that's fine by us!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have been short BA in the past and expect to be long or short BA in the future. At the time of writing we have no position. All on a personal account basis.