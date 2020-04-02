Summary

Last year we posted a note about Boeing entitled "Unsafe At Any Price", and we did so with very high levels of conviction.

The stock was at $341 at the time and fell to a low of just $89, since when it has moved back up to $136 at the time of writing.

We don't think the stock can be valued on fundamentals, which just leaves charts or guesswork.

Looking at the fact pattern before us - extended stay-home periods, ongoing corporate problems at Boeing, airlines requiring bailouts, potential lease finance market problems - we conclude life is likely to be tough for the company in the coming months.

So we rate Boeing at Neutral. We have made money shorting the stock before, and hope to do so again. But we don't bet the farm. Because it's Boeing.