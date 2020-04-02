Samsonite International: Balance Sheet Risk Is Key Concern

There are concerns whether Samsonite International has the balance sheet strength to weather the current storm.

With travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented in multiple countries globally as a result of the coronavirus, the outlook for the travel industry and Samsonite International's luggage sales is gloomy.

Samsonite International's revenue only declined by a marginal -1.8% YoY in constant currency terms in FY2019, and headline numbers mask the strong revenue growth in certain markets and sales channels.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:SMSOF) (OTCPK:SMSEY) [1910:HK], the largest travel luggage manufacturer, distributor and retailer globally.

Samsonite International achieved a decent set of financial results for FY2019, but that is all history now. With travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented in multiple countries globally as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the outlook for the travel industry and Samsonite International's luggage sales in FY2020 is gloomy. Samsonite International's total revenue declined -11.2% YoY on a constant currency in 2M2020, and market consensus expects a -26% YoY decline in revenue and a loss for full-year FY2020.

The key concern for Samsonite International relates to the company's balance sheet strength, and the potential breach of the company's debt covenants this year. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Samsonite International is fair, despite the company's undemanding trailing twelve months' P/E multiple. Trailing twelve months' numbers are a proxy for a normalized year after the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

This is an update of my prior article published on Samsonite International published on November 29, 2019. Samsonite International's share price has fallen by -59% from HK$17.12 as of November 27, 2019 to HK$7.02 as of April 1, 2020 since my last update. Samsonite International trades at 9.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 37.7 times consensus next twelve months' P/E. In contrast, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average trailing twelve months' P/E multiples were 17.3 times and 19.9 times respectively.

Readers are advised to trade in Samsonite International listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1910:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $9 million and market capitalization is above $1.2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Decent FY2019 Performance

Samsonite International delivered a decent set of financial results for FY2019, a year where U.S.-China trade tensions dominated the headlines and global economic growth was lackluster. The company's revenue declined by -4.2% YoY from $3,797.0 million from FY2018 to $3,638.9 million in FY2019, while its adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring and non-cash items) decreased -19.8% YoY from $613.6 million to $492.2 million over the same period.

Samsonite International's top line for FY2019 was even better than what headline numbers suggest. The company's revenue only decreased by a marginal -1.8% YoY last year excluding foreign currency effects. More importantly, the headline numbers mask the strong revenue growth for Samsonite International in certain markets and sales channels.

On a constant currency basis, Samsonite International's sales in China (excluding business-to-business sales channel), Japan, India and Germany (all four countries are key markets contributing more than $100 million in annual revenue) grew by +10.1%, +5.2%, +10.4% and +7.3% YoY in FY2019. In contrast, the company saw sales decline -8.0%, -8.9%, -17.9% and -10.6% YoY in the U.S., South Korea, Hong Kong and Chile respectively last year on a constant currency basis. The U.S. and South Korea were adversely affected by a decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, while Hong Kong and Chile were impacted by social unrest in their markets.

Last year, Samsonite International also saw good progress in the expansion of the Tumi brand's presence outside North America and the growth in direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales.

Samsonite International acquired the Tumi brand in August 2016, which has largely been a U.S.-centric brand prior to the acquisition. In FY2019, the Tumi brand saw a +10.7% growth in sales for markets outside North America, compared with a +1.8% increase in overall revenue for the same period. Specifically, Tumi's sales grew +8.7%, +15.0% and +42.4% YoY in Asia, Europe and Latin America respectively last year, driven by 22 net new store additions outside North America in FY2019. Notably, the split in Tumi's revenue contribution between North America and markets outside North America was close to 50-50 to 2019.

Excluding contribution from eBags (which underwent a restructuring process last year to reduce the sales of lower-margin third-party brands on its e-commerce website), Samsonite International's direct-to-consumer e-commerce revenue grew by a strong +16.2% YoY on a constant currency basis. The company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales channel contributed 10.3% of its total revenue for FY2019.

Also, while Samsonite International's adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 15.6% (adjusted for new lease accounting rules to be comparable) in FY2018 to 13.5% in FY2019, the company continued to make good progress in diversifying its sourcing channels, implementing cost-cutting measures and improving working capital metrics.

Samsonite International's profitability was negatively impacted by U.S. tariffs on China-sourced products last year, but the company continued to diversify its sourcing channels. The proportion of Samsonite International's products sold in the U.S. but manufactured outside China increased from 17.7% in 3Q2018 to 36.4% by 4Q2019. This should help to mitigate the negative impact of tariffs for the company going forward.

In the company's FY2019 results presentation, Samsonite International highlighted that cost-cutting initiatives such as headcount reduction and store closures implemented last year will result in "$23 million of non-advertising SG&A (selling, general and administrative) savings on an annualized basis." Furthermore, an improvement in inventory days from 138 in FY2018 to 132 in FY2019 helped Samsonite International's operating cash flow grow +32% YoY from $307.4 million to $406.1 million over the same period.

Gloomy FY2020 Outlook

With travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented in multiple countries globally as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the outlook for the travel industry and Samsonite International's luggage sales in FY2020 is gloomy.

In the first two months of FY2020, Samsonite International's total revenue declined -13.0% YoY in USD terms or -11.2% YoY on a constant currency basis. Specifically, the company's sales in Asia, Mainland China and Hong Kong decreased by -20.2%, -33.7% and -57.7% YoY excluding foreign currency effects. There has also been a "4 to 5-week disruption" for Samsonite International's production activities in China, but the company has already "begun a slow return toward normal levels" according to its FY2019 results announcement published on March 18, 2020.

More importantly, Samsonite International's sales numbers for the first two months of FY2020 have yet to reflect the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe and North America since March 2020. Market consensus expects Samsonite International to record a -26% YoY decline in revenue for full-year FY2020 and register a loss this year.

On the positive side of things, the coronavirus outbreak will eventually be contained and people will start to travel again with the passage of time, although nobody can be sure of the exact timing. While 2002-2003 SARS or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome is not a perfect proxy for the current coronavirus outbreak which has become a global pandemic, it does give investors some clue as to how the eventual recovery will look like. Samsonite International's revenue decreased -16% QoQ in 1Q2013, but the company's sales rebounded strongly by +18%, +6% and +5% QoQ in the subsequent 2Q2003, 3Q2003 and 4Q2003 periods.

However, there are concerns whether Samsonite International has the balance sheet strength to weather the current storm, which is discussed in the next section.

Balance Sheet Risk

Based on my estimates, Samsonite International has a net debt-to-equity ratio of 97% and a gross debt-to-equity ratio of 120% as of end-FY2019.

A more important credit metric is the pro-forma total net leverage ratio which is linked to debt covenants. As per Samsonite International's agreements with lenders and debt holders, pro-forma total net leverage ratio was 2.63 times as of December 31, 2019 and is calculated as "(total loans and borrowings less total unrestricted cash) / last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, including lease amortization and lease interest expense."

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, Samsonite International disclosed that debt covenants would be breached if the pro-forma total net leverage ratio increases to 5.25 times, which implies that trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA declines to $248.6 million. Market consensus expects Samsonite International's EBITDA to decrease to $285.2 million for FY2020.

Samsonite International emphasized at the recent earnings call that in the event of a breach in debt covenants, the company "would sit down with our lenders and have a discussion with them and try to figure out the best path forward." Furthermore, "a waiver or an amendment" is possible with majority approval for the creditors.

Samsonite International also took actions to strengthen its financial position recently, as summarized in the company's presentation slide below.

Recent Actions To Strengthen Samsonite International's Financial Position

Source: Samsonite International's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

However, everything is dependent on how long it takes for the coronavirus outbreak to be contained, and the coronavirus outbreak's impact on Samsonite International's FY2020 revenue and EBITDA.

Valuation

Samsonite International trades at 9.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 37.7 times consensus next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$7.02 as of April 1, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average trailing twelve months' P/E multiples were 17.3 times and 19.9 times respectively. Since the company's IPO in 2011, Samsonite International has traded as low as 4.5 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 6.3 times consensus next twelve months' P/E.

Samsonite International is valued by the market at 0.66 times P/B. In contrast, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 2.7 times and 3.0 times respectively. On March 23, 2020, Samsonite International registered its all-time historical trough P/B of 0.49 times. Samsonite International's P/B ratio is highlighted as a point of reference, but the company's net asset value might not be a good proxy for its value, as goodwill from prior acquisitions accounts for close to a quarter of Samsonite International's total assets.

Samsonite International did not declare a dividend for FY2019.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Samsonite International are lower-than-expected luggage sales if the current coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained, a breach of debt covenants, and the omission of dividends for FY2020.

