Smartsheet: A Good Buy With Solid Growth

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock price has fallen roughly 20% from its recent high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Smartsheet has a strong track record with growing brand name, switching costs and network effects. At $41, it is undervalued by roughly 24% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

Smartsheet has grown strongly while expanding its addressable market

Smartsheet has achieved revenue growth above 50% in recent years. Revenue has grown from $40.8M in 2016 to $271M in 2019, compounding at 60% year on year. Revenue has also been growing sequentially at roughly 10% from quarter to quarter. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 78% in 2016 to 80% in 2019.

According to its S1, Smartsheet expects its total addressable market in 2021 to be roughly $31.6B. Using its latest revenue of $271M, it puts Smartsheet's market penetration at 0.8%. This gives a long runway of growth for Smartsheet to innovate and capture market share.

(Source: Smartsheet Q4 earnings presentation)

Smartsheet is building its network effects and switching costs

Smartsheet currently has 9,079 customers with annualized contract value of more than $5,000, increasing by 47% year-on-year. As more users adopt Smartsheet's workflow product, it potentially attracts more users within organizations to use Smartsheet as well. By integrating their use cases within Smartsheet's product, it also increases the switching costs for Smartsheet's product. Smartsheet also recognizes this and has been building more integrations with other software providers:

While the value we provide as a standalone platform is significant, customers can derive even more value when Smartsheet is used in conjunction with leading cloud platforms. For example, our integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite complement and enhance the utility of those products for executing collaborative work. We also integrate with a variety of other enterprise applications, including those from Salesforce, Atlassian, ServiceNow, Tableau, Dropbox, and Box. Complementing and enhancing the value of adjacent solutions through workflow integration and two-way data synchronization makes it easy for customers to incorporate Smartsheet into existing work patterns.

(Source: Smartsheet S1)

Smartsheet has a strong balance sheet

Smartsheet has a cash position of $515M with no debt. Since Smartsheet's net free cash flow was negative $26.9M in 2019, this provides a large cushion for Smartsheet to invest in growth. It also helps Smartsheet tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period.

(Source: Smartsheet latest 10K)

Investment Risks

In an economic downturn, Smartsheet's customers might be prone to business slowdown or failure, which could lead to stronger churn rates for its product. Smartsheet has to continuously provide increasing value for its customers so that it becomes an essential part of their workflow.

Smartsheet also faces intense competition in its space. With the increasing number of software companies that are addressing the software workflow collaboration like Microsoft (MSFT), Slack (WORK) and Atlassian (TEAM). Smartsheet has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Smartsheet is undervalued based on my estimates

1) Revenue growth at 40% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Smartsheet's track record of high sales growth and its ability to expand its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Smartsheet continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2027 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Smartsheet's gross margins have remained above 80% since 2015. Once Smartsheet scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Smartsheet has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Smartsheet will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Smartsheet has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Smartsheet having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Smartsheet financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for Smartsheet is roughly $5.8B for the entire company. This represents a 24% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $51.60 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Smartsheet 18 17 52 -38 Atlassian 24 24 36 -1.6 Slack 17 24 57 -87 Microsoft 9 9 13 36

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other peers, Smartsheet is priced similar to Slack. However, Smartsheet has much better operating margins with similar growth rates as compared to Slack. Smartsheet is priced cheaper than Atlassian but Atlassian is losing less money with lower growth rates.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Smartsheet will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, the recent pullback might not make Smartsheet a clear buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.