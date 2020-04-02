Matinas Down On Amarin Verdict, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Slumps After Amarin Case Verdict

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) stock slumped after a US District Court decided to invalidate Amarin Corporation's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa. While the verdict is ostensibly in favor of generic drugs, Matinas stock reacted negatively to the news. However, the company tried to assuage the damage by stating that such increased competition from generic drugs is not likely to have significant negative impact on the market potential of its drug candidate MAT9001.

While Amarin announced that it intends to file an appeal and may also seek an injunction to prevent any potential generic introduction in the market, Matinas announced that the ruling will have no effect on the validity of the issued or pending patents pertaining MAT9001. These patents are scheduled to remain valid until 2033 with potential for extension.

Matinas also stated that it is highly likely that MAT9001 will get a five-year New Chemical Entity exclusivity as and when it is approved. It may also be eligible for protection provided by the Hatch Waxman Amendments which may result in preventing generic alternatives to the drug candidate for no less than 7.5 years from the date of its approval. The company also stated that the drug had shown superiority over Vascepa in a head-to-head study for reducing serum triglycerides, PCSK9 levels, apolipoprotein CIII and Total- and Non-HDL-Cholesterol.

According to Matinas, MAT9001 is designed to be used once or twice a day, notwithstanding meals, thus differentiating it from Vascepa. Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas said, "Ultimately, MAT9001's potential position as the best-in-class prescription-only omega-3 continues to be contingent on, among other things, the results of the planned ENHANCE-IT study and the outcome of our potential Phase 3 clinical program in severe hypertriglyceridemia." The company is also looking to test the drug candidate for 2g dosage while Vascepa is only approved for 4g dosage.

Matinas also reported that the enrolment for its ENHANCE IT study had to be paused. The Study was expected to yield top-line results by the fourth quarter of 2020. However, whether this timeline needs to be extended is under consideration. The company also stated that Covid-19 pandemic has not yet had any impact on its preparations for an End of Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA for MAT9001. Matinas has completed the studies required for 505 (B)(2) registration pathway. The company is currently working on final study reports and will likely request for the meeting to be held in the third quarter.

Matinas provided update about the impact of Covid-19 on its operations. The company has decided to pause enrollment for its ongoing clinical trials. However, Matinas will be continuously evaluating the situation and updating its strategy accordingly. The company stressed that despite the changes in business environment, it has strong fundamentals and balance sheet. The company has suspended recruitment to its EnACT study in Uganda as per the directions provided by the Uganda National Drug Authority. Matinas expects to provide further update during its first-quarter 2020 conference.

Orchard Therapeutics Rejigs Business Activities on Account of Covid-19

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) provided an update about its business operations to highlight the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The company stated that the outbreak will affect various aspects of its business including finance and supply chain. Orchard has modified its regulatory and commercialization timelines as well as its clinical trial enrollment and follow-up schedules.

Orchard is currently working closely with its contractors and logistic providers to ensure that the impact on its supplies and deliveries is minimal. Bobby Gaspar, chief executive officer of Orchard, said: "We are in a strong financial position with a geographically dispersed workforce, and I am confident in our ability to swiftly and nimbly adapt and be proactive with the goal of minimizing further disruptions to our business during this time."

Orchard announced that it will continue collaborating with the European Medicines Agency with regard to its Marketing Authorization Application for OTL-200. The drug candidate is being developed for treating MLD and the application is under an accelerated assessment. The company was earlier anticipating the approval to arrive in 2020. For the rest of the year, the company is looking to keep working on its commercial preparation programs in Europe. It aims to focus mainly on disease awareness, market access, patient identification and site qualification.

The company does not expect its rolling BLA for OTL-101 for adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency to be initiated during the first half of 2020. The delay is on account of disruption of manufacturing and clinical sites due to Covid-19. However, it expects the US and EU regulatory filings for the OTL-103 program to remain on track for 2021. The company also expects to release the interim data for OTL-203 clinical program during the second half of 2020. The clinical program is testing the drug candidate for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I.

Teva Gets Positive Verdict on Patent Battle

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) prevailed in its migraine patent battle with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). The case mainly pertained to Ajovy, a migraine medication from Teva. Eli Lilly claimed that the patents related to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-targeting antibodies were not valid as CGRP had already been a clinically validated target for managing migraine before Teva applied for patents. However, Teva claims that previous works were mainly related to research tools for better understanding and not for actually developing an antibody.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board decreed that the three patents belonging to Teva are valid, thereby rejecting Eli Lilly's contention to the contrary. Both the companies are embroiled in a separate case related to Emgality. Under this case, Teva maintains that Eli Lilly infringes its patents. It was in response to this accusation that Eli Lilly moved PTAB to reassess whether these patents should have been granted to Teva in the first place.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board is court run by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Teva has called the decision a "testament to the strength of Teva's intellectual property." However, Eli Lilly still has the option to file an appeal against the verdict.

Ajovy is a Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antibody and competes with two drugs from Eli Lilly and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). It registered $96 million in revenue last year and is expected to generate $250 million in revenue in 2020. Earlier this year, Teva announced receiving the FDA nod for auto injectable version of the drug. The company believes that this new version will help it in capturing even bigger share of the market.

Teva is currently struggling with high leverage, which occurred mainly on account of its $40 billion purchase of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) generic drug business in 2016. As of the end of 2019, the company had $26.9 billion in debt.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.