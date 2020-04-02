50 Worst-Performing Stocks Of Q1 '20

With a -19.6% total return, much of which came in a rapid descent in March, the S&P 500 (SPY) produced its worst quarterly return since the fourth quarter of 2008, during the heart of the financial crisis. The wreckage can be seen at an issuer level, where 56 companies lost more than half their value on the quarter.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 worst performing current S&P 500 constituents.

Some themes jump out. Nineteen of the fifty companies on the list are in the Energy sector. Energy (XLE) has faced both a demand and supply shock. The economic shutdown aimed at the cessation of the spread of the virus has reduced demand for oil. On the supply side, Saudi Arabia's efforts to monetize their oil reserves has the potential to further flood the world with oil it is not currently consuming. The worst performers in the oil patch included independent exploration and production companies and the oilfield service companies whose services will no longer be needed to facilitate new production. In perfectly competitive markets, the marginal cost of production sets the price. In a market where deep pocketed state-owned companies can tip the balance in the short-run, companies higher up the cost curve face the prospect of failing to produce the positive operating cash flow needed to service their debts. If you can not service your debt, your equity is not worth anything.

Three of the six worst performers - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Royal Caribbean, and Carnival (CCL) - were in the hard hit cruise line industries. Headline-grabbing titles of "zombie ships" with infected passengers adrift without a port of call to accept them will impact forward demand. A cyclical industry with high fixed costs will require liquidity to survive until the viral spread is curtailed and demand recovers. Carnival, which last issued dollar-denominated unsecured debt in 2013 with 3-handle coupons, was forced to tap the same market at 11.5% yesterday, granting lender's security, and issuing at a slight discount to par. A coincident equity raise was also done at a large discount, aiming to give the company runway to survive a historic challenge.

Just when the airline industry had thought it had reached a stable oligopoly that could produce consistent profits in a historically volatile sector, an exogenous shock has damaged those plans. United (UAL), Alaska Air (ALK), and American Airlines (AAL) are each in the lagging decile. With air travel central to the global transmission of the virus, demand will remain reduced until viral spread is contained.

Retail (XRT) was also featured heavily on this laggards list. Brick-and-mortar retailers have been long facing secular headwinds from the shift to e-commerce. With mandatory shelter-in-place orders impacting a large swath of the U.S. population, many stores cannot be accessed. For those late to the merits of ordering online, some are newly discovering the ability to shop from your couch for both needs and wants. This cyclical downturn may be remembered as hastening a secular shift in how we buy goods. Amazon (AMZN), WalMart (WMT), well-capitalized grocers like Kroger (KR), and the down market retail players like Dollar General (DG), are winning while mall-based outfits, department stores, and apparel vendors are sharply repricing lower.

In the table below, you can see how these pockets of more acute stress have lead to industry-specific skews. Energy, which now makes up just 2.7% of the market cap of the S&P 500, represented more than 40% of the capitalization on this list of the 50 worst performing stocks. Industrials (XLI), which include the Airlines, and aircraft maker Boeing (BA), were the second largest overweight. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the public health crisis and the trend towards remote work, Health Care (XLV) and Information Technology (XLK) were the most under-represented industries on the laggards list.

For investors looking to pick through the rubble to find value after the sharp correction in these beaten-down names, I would focus on balance sheet strength. As I noted in "The Hidden Stock Return Driver", credit rating has been a strong predictor of equity market returns in this downturn.

Instead of trying to buy these names directly, I have opted to increase exposure to the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which will rebalance quarterly and purchase a greater weight to these underperforming constituents. The capitalization-weighted S&P 500 (SPY) outperformed the equal-weighted index of the same 500 constituents by 7.1% in the first quarter. This was the largest quarterly return differential since the height of the inflation of the tech bubble in 1999. As the pandemic ends and the economy normalizes, I expect an equal-weight strategy to benefit from this contrarian rebalancing and its heavier exposure to more negatively impacted smaller stocks.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.