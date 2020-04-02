S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Dealing With Uncertainty

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (VOO, SPY, IVV). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline, so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a value score (V-score) and a quality score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price Earning for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher the better.

GICS sectors had major changes in 2016 (real estate) and in 2018 (communication). Historical averages have been calculated using the current sub-industry structure in the past when possible, so as to compare things that are comparable.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation metrics on 4/2/2020

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage (“%Hist”). The first column “V-score” shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All 4.31 16.61 19.18 -13.42 12.91 14.83 -12.92 1.82 1.58 15.10 23.22 24.7 -6.00 Cs. Discretionary 33.79 11.91 18.15 -34.35 9.59 14.11 -32.00 0.70 1.01 -30.91 15.14 24.38 -37.91 Cs. Staples -9.01 21.91 20.48 6.96 16.10 16.27 -1.06 2.14 1.54 39.19 35.73 39.28 -9.05 Energy 46.60 8.77 17.8 -50.73 12.95 14.38 -9.95 0.60 1.94 -68.85 13.19 30.59 -56.88 Financials 31.33 7.57 15.02 -49.59 7.86 11.55 -31.92 1.38 1.89 -26.81 8.32 10.03 -17.01 Healthcare -1.27 27.18 23.76 14.37 13.43 16.85 -20.27 3.65 2.93 24.48 25.99 30.04 -13.49 Industrials 6.37 15.48 18.75 -17.44 12.48 14.52 -14.07 1.39 1.24 12.29 24.06 25.66 -6.25 Technology -0.13 22.42 28.14 -20.31 15.40 19.29 -20.17 3.96 2.84 39.44 25.50 25.11 1.56 Communication 26.64 12.40 21.28 -41.71 15.52 17.09 -9.21 1.51 2.01 -25.11 18.27 26.31 -30.55 Materials 13.11 13.94 19.74 -29.39 11.68 14.36 -18.67 1.25 1.15 8.34 24.03 27.53 -12.73 Utilities -36.99 19.12 15.21 25.71 15.14 13.15 15.17 2.30 1.11 107.09 N/A 43.5 N/A Real Estate 15.02 25.81 40.71 -36.59 34.70 36 -3.61 6.78 6.67 1.64 40.65 51.8 -21.52

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF too volatile to be relevant - Real Estate: Avg start in 2006

V-score chart:

Sector quality metrics

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All 0.51 15.44 14.93 Cs. Discretionary 4.05 21.93 17.88 Cs. Staples -3.78 20.28 24.06 Energy -13.02 1.87 14.89 Financials -0.51 12.02 12.53 Healthcare -1.25 16.35 17.6 Industrials 6.00 22.95 16.95 Technology 12.80 26.55 13.75 Communication 5.09 17.06 11.97 Materials 2.36 16.25 13.89 Utilities -0.72 10.63 11.35 Real Estate 1.01 7.84 6.83

Q-score chart:

Momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY -17.53% -12.17% Cs. Discretionary XLY -19.46% -17.36% Cs. Staples XLP -10.63% -0.77% Energy XLE -38.16% -55.05% Financials XLF -26.71% -23.94% Healthcare XLV -9.43% -4.81% Industrials XLI -23.05% -24.73% Technology XLK -14.44% 3.24% Communication XLC -16.13% -10.13% Materials XLB -20.56% -22.12% Utilities XLU -19.11% -6.92% Real Estate XLRE -23.98% -17.37%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

For median-based metrics, S&P 500 companies look underpriced by about 4%, with a note of caution: the only sure thing about a stock now is the price. The impact of lockdowns and travel bans on ratio denominators is still unknown. The median ROE based on the latest earnings season is close to the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 has fallen by 17.5%.

The V-score has improved by about 29 percentage points (apparently, see the note of caution above).

The Q-score was already on a slow downtrend for a few months before the black swan hit the market. It is close to the historical baseline.

Healthcare and consumer staples have been the most resilient sectors in March. Energy is the biggest loser.

All sectors except technology went down in the last 12 months. Consumer staples is close to break-even. Energy has lost 55%.

According to these metrics, energy, consumer discretionary, financials and communication services look underpriced by more than 20%. Taking into account COVID-19 measures, oil price and some uncertainty in the credit market, among these 4 sectors the “underpriced” tag seems appropriate only for communication. Healthcare and technology are close to fair price. Consumer staples is slightly overvalued. The utilities sector is still overpriced by more than 30%. Regarding these valuation and quality metrics, communication and technology are the safest sectors, whereas utilities and energy are the less attractive ones.

