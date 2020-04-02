Shopify: The Risks Far Outweigh The Benefits Of COVID-19

Aggressive inputs were used in my model to come up with a bull-case target price for Shopify but even this number does not justify the current market price.

If things go according to the plan, Shopify might benefit from these net new additions in the long term but there are many uncertainties involved.

Bulls say the number of new Shopify subscribers will soar in the next few months and I agree.

The idea of doing online business has intrigued me for years, but never could I ever get my head around to actually do something. While you may conclude that writing for Seeking Alpha is the same thing, I beg to differ. For me, I'm still doing what I used to do - nothing new. My sheer curiosity led me to Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) the website first, and the stock the next. I ended up loving the former. The latter, not so much. There's no denying that Shopify is a great growth story. The numbers are compelling and the company, so far, has defied every odds and continued to grow at double-digit rates. Now it's time for investors and analysts to gauge a measure of how Shopify would be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two schools of thought have emerged so far.

Shopify will find it difficult to grow as global business activities slow down. In line with data from empirical studies, many new businesses will be launched by small-scale entrepreneurs as job cuts deepen. This, in return, will benefit Shopify in this digital era.

After carefully analyzing both these possibilities, I find Shopify shares to be still overvalued. However, I expect a surge in the number of new accounts opened in the first quarter of 2020, which is in line with the expectations of Shopify bulls.

Before we talk about Shopify, a quick word on investing from Charlie Munger

I've been following Shopify for quite some time now. To my surprise, bearish articles on Shopify attract a lot of criticism from readers. What is even more shocking is that most of these readers try to highlight that Shopify is a great business and that the company will eventually grow its revenue and earnings. This, in my opinion, is a no-brainer. But, differentiating between a good company and a good investment is critical to be a successful investor in the long run.

Charlie Munger once said:

No matter how wonderful a business is, it's not worth an infinite price. We have to have a price that makes sense and gives a margin of safety considering the normal vicissitudes of life.

My investment thesis on Shopify can be summarized by using this very statement. Even though there's no question about how Shopify has turned the tables in favor of small and medium business owners, the risk-reward profile is not attractive for investors.

A surge in new subscribers does not guarantee an uptick in earnings

Let's address the elephant in the room first. There's a common belief among Shopify bulls that there would be a surge in new registrations resulting from two developments.

A higher number of brick-and-mortar stores will go online in the next few months as mobility will be limited, leading to lower foot traffic to their stores. Job cuts and the increasing amount of time spent indoors will be a wake-up call for people to allocate more time toward building a business of their own.

I can hardly argue with any of these facts. Both these are reasonable assumptions given that there's a very real possibility of a nation-wide lockdown. However, new subscribers might not lead to a surge in revenue for Shopify.

Today, I visited the official website of Shopify to gauge a measure of what they are doing to fight COVID-19. Not surprisingly, the company has extended its 14-day free trial period to 90 days, likely in a bid to attract new clients.

There's no doubt that most of the new sellers will secure this free-trial extension, adding no incremental revenue to Shopify. However, in the long term, the company will benefit from the net new additions if these companies can be successful in building an online business. The hype around the expected surge in new business starts, however, can lead to a formation of a bubble that would burst once Shopify files the next couple of interim financial statements.

For Shopify, realizing the expected benefits of new client additions will still be a challenge even in the long run. As much as we can be enthusiastic about more professionals wanting to do their own online businesses during these trying times, one should never forget that even the leading companies in the world are feeling the heat of COVID-19 already. Whether a new business can survive the onslaught of the pandemic is a big question mark. According to data from The Business Journals, more than 170,000 small businesses were shut down between 2008 and 2010.

Shopify is making it very easy for an individual to become an entrepreneur. It would hardly take more than an hour to start a dropshipping business on Shopify. But, growing this to a steady stream of income is easier said than done.

Expect more regulatory scrutiny in the future

Ask from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) executives and they will confirm that increased regulatory scrutiny can lead to a significant decline in operating margins. A few factors lead to such a phenomenon. First, there's a possibility of authorities imposing fines that run into millions of dollars. These fines, understandably, are a direct hit for the profitability of a company. Second, a company under increased scrutiny will have to implement strict guidelines to avoid hefty fines and potential restrictions from concerned regulators. For an internet-based company like Shopify, these costs will include hiring cybersecurity experts, developing systems to monitor fraudulent sellers, and investing in Artificial Intelligence-based processes to optimize security measures.

Why do I believe Shopify will be the subject of increased supervision in the future?

The spread of COVID-19 has given birth to a score of fraudulent merchants who try to capitalize on this opportunity to sell fake products. These scams are carried out over the internet, and Shopify has already become the number one place on the internet to set up shop and scam unassuming consumers. On March 24, The New York Times reported a rise in Shopify's new registrations with the word "corona" or "COVID" in their web addresses.

According to this report by the Times, the products sold on these new stores include;

Corona necklace air purifiers

Oxygen concentration machines

A pill that promises all-day protection against COVID-19

It doesn't come as a surprise that none of these products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The below images, courtesy of the Times, will give an indication of how scammers are trying to victimize consumers.

The Shopify management is seemingly doing everything they can to tackle these fraudsters and more than 4,500 stores have already been suspended in a bid to ensure consumer protection.

Price-gouging is another obstacle that Shopify is trying to mitigate, but according to a recent report by Quartz, the company has so far been incompetent in achieving this objective. The report went on to highlight that two U.S. Senators are already pushing the Federal Trade Commission to investigate companies who do not even take rudimentary steps to enforce policies against price-gouging and the sale of fake products.

There's a possibility of a regulatory crackdown on Shopify as well, which would prompt the company to invest millions of dollars to heighten security measures. This, in return, will not only dampen the investor sentiment but will also lead to an operating margin contraction. Not to forget, Shopify is a loss-making business that is already struggling to expand margins meaningfully despite double-digit growth in annual revenue for the best part of the last decade.

Many investors do not factor in the possibility of a decline in margins, but the chances are very real. Things won't look good for Shopify if the company is pushed into a corner where the only way out is to incur the additional costs to meet the demands of regulators.

Even though an investor can argue that this would never happen, as investors, it's all about establishing a margin of safety before betting on a high-growth company to deliver the goods. Regulatory crackdowns are not uncommon. Think about what happened with Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the last couple of years. It's important to incorporate this into an earnings model to come up with a realistic target price, in my opinion.

Ignoring the expected decline in consumer spending is a mistake

In analyzing the expected benefit to Shopify resulting from job cuts and an increase in new business starts, an investor should not leave behind the impact of a recession on the discretionary spending of consumers. Empirical evidence suggests that consumer spending will take a massive hit during a recession.

Source: Trading Economics

The decline seen during the financial crisis-era will most likely be repeated if the U.S. enters a recession this year. Some believe that we have already entered a recession. On March 27, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said:

It is clear that we have entered a recession that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis.

Many companies have already started laying-off their employees as well. Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), Avis Car Rental (NASDAQ:CAR), Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF), Scandinavian Airlines, ZipCar, 20th Century Fox, Alley Theatre, Cineplex, Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG), Plaza Hotels, Four Seasons, Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), and General Electric (NYSE:GE) are some of the noteworthy companies that have already cut its workforce as a result of reduced business activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's more reason to worry. A survey conducted by Challenger, Gray & Christmas between March 20 and March 26 found out that 49% of U.S. companies are considering layoffs. We are surely headed toward rough seas.

Can layoffs and an eventual decline in consumer spending have an impact on Shopify earnings?

The impact, in my opinion, would be massive. Shopify earns commissions on sales completed on its platform so the company naturally benefits from an uptick in sales. But, during a recession, consumers reduce their spending on non-essential goods and services. This is where Shopify would be hurt. According to data from OmniKick, the majority of Shopify stores operate in the fashion and apparel sector. Only 7% of stores had a focus on food & beverage. This is not a good sign for the company as a recession will prompt consumers to forego their spending on fashion, electronics, and recreation.

Takeaway: risks are looming on the horizon but investors seem to be oblivious

There are many risks looming on the horizon for Shopify. As a company that benefits from the success of small businesses, Shopify might face significant challenges in the future to grow. However, Mr. Market remains oblivious to this fact. Shopify shares have outperformed the broad market by a healthy margin so far this year.

This is a reflection of investor sentiment toward Shopify and the expectation that the company would provide better returns than most of the S&P 500 companies. However, I beg to differ. The next 12 months, as far as I see, would be difficult for the company, resulting from a significant decline in the share price. Even after factoring in 60% annual revenue growth for the next 5 years and an improvement in operating margins to 25% in the long run, my target price remains below $300, signaling a downside of more than 30%. I used aggressive revenue growth figures in my model to see where the company would go in the bull-case scenario. For instance, even though my estimate for annual revenue growth in the next 5 years is 60%, revenue growth has decelerated to 47% in 2019 from 95% in 2015.

Shopify has changed the way how small businesses operate. More importantly, the platform has enabled small-scale entrepreneurs to reach for the stars by exposing their products and services to a much larger customer base than they could have ever thought possible. But, I can't seem to find a reason to rationalize a price/sales multiple of over 30 for a company that is still struggling to bring in positive earnings even after a massive surge in revenue over the last 8 years.

I remain on the sidelines for a better opportunity to invest in Shopify.

