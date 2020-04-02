Bandwidth: Stay Away Until The Price Drops Further

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock price has fallen roughly 25% from its September 2019 highs, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Bandwidth has decent track record growth and growing switching costs. However, at $67, it is overvalued by 20% based on my base-case assumptions.

Bandwidth has been experiencing steady growth

Revenue for Bandwidth has grown from $101M in 2015 to $198M in 2019, compounding at 18% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 42% to 46%.

According to its S1, Bandwidth estimates its total addressable market for the CPAAS space to be $8.2B. As its latest revenue of $198M in 2019, it means that Bandwidth has a market penetration of 2.4%. This suggests that Bandwidth still has a long runway for growth in this market.

Bandwidth is growing its switching costs

Bandwidth has 1,728 customers in 2019, which increased by 40% from 1,230 in the previous year. These customers include large, enterprise customers like Zoom (ZM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (GOOG). Bandwidth has also expressed in its filings that its growth would come from the enterprise space:

We will continue to expand our relationships with our existing enterprise customers. For example, enterprises often initially purchase only our voice solution and later expand to also purchase our messaging and 911 services. Additionally, we are able to help enterprises scale efficiently and offer their solutions to more of their customers as they grow.

Large enterprises tend to have stronger inertia when it comes to switching platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Bandwidth.

Bandwidth's balance sheet looks strong

To ensure that smaller companies like Bandwidth do not run into liquidity issues, one way to determine that is to monitor its cash and debt balances, as well as its cash-burn rate.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Bandwidth has $185M of cash with no debt. Since Bandwidth's net free cash flow was negative $27M in 2019, this provides a large cushion for Bandwidth to invest in growth. It also helps Bandwidth tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period.

Investment Risks

In an economic downturn, customers might cut back on non-essential services to conserve cash flow. If these businesses deem that Bandwidth is not crucial to their operations, it might lead to a larger-than-expected churn rate for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth also faces intense competition in its space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors include Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG). Bandwidth has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Bandwidth is overvalued based on my estimates

1) Revenue growth at 15% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Bandwidth's track record of steady sales growth and its ability to expand its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Bandwidth continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 25% from 2024 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Once Bandwidth scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. Bandwidth's gross margins have struggled to exceed 50% since 2015. As such, 25% seems decently optimistic that Bandwidth can achieve the required scale. Moreover, if Bandwidth has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Bandwidth will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Bandwidth has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Bandwidth having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Bandwidth is roughly $1.2B for the entire company. This represents a 20% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $54.20 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Bandwidth 6.7 6.25 14 -7 Twilio 11.1 10.88 74 -31 Vonage 1.41 1.86 13 0.59

Compared to other peers, Bandwidth's pricing isn't particularly exciting. Bandwidth is priced cheaper than Twilio but has a lower growth profile with better-operating margins. However, Bandwidth is more expensive than Vonage despite Vonage having similar growth and better-operating margins.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Bandwidth will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If investors expect competition to turn out to be weaker than expected and push up Bandwidth's future sales growth, the recent pullback might make Bandwidth a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.