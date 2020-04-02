Factor Tilt Performance In March's Historic Sell-Off

In a sharp risk-off market environment, Value and Size underperformed. Low Volatility and Dividend Growth failed to live up to their haven factor statuses, at least in the short-run.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

Famed heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson once said: "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." At -19.6%, the S&P 500 produced its worst quarter since the fourth quarter of 2008 when the stock market was reeling during the depths of the financial crisis. A late month rebound pushed stocks to just a -12.2% monthly return, still the worst monthly performance in the past 138 months.

For investors looking to pick their portfolio back off the canvas, this article looks at historical equity factor strategies and alternative weighting schema that have outperfomed the broad market over multiple business cycles.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles.

While the top line in the table - last month's performance - is dominating the headlines, I believe the bottom line is more meaningful to readers. All seven of the strategies have outperformed the S&P 500 over the trailing 20 years by over 2% per annum. This 20-year period features the peak-to-trough drawdown during the tech bubble, the Financial Crisis, and the current downturn.

By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings. It has been a wild ride over the last month. Tyson threw some punches.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Low Volatility has outperformed year-to-date with its promised lower volatility, but Momentum and Quality have actually delivered better risk-adjusted returns-to-date. Dividend Growth, a strategy that has bested the broad market in at least the last six negative years for the S&P 500, is lagging in 2020 with higher realized volatility, a historical anomaly.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

Quality was the best performer on the month (-9.2% return versus -12.3% for the S&P 500), and has bested the broad market index by around 2% on the full year. Outperformance in March for the strategy was driven by an overweight to Healthcare and Information Technology, which combine to make up 60% of the fund, and an underweight to Financials.

Momentum has been the best performer on the year (-14.9% vs. -19.6%) for the S&P 500, but outperformed by a little under 1% in March. Momentum's best sector call was owning zero Energy. The strategy could get increasingly defensive as it rebalances, which may limit its relative upside when the economy and markets recover.

Low Volatility actually lagged slightly in the March sell-off. At -13.1%, it was the worst monthly return for the strategy in a three decade dataset. The strategy has still outperformed on the year with lower realized volatility, but the outperformance has been modest at just over 0.6%. The exogenous nature of the shock to coronavirus-impacted sectors has uniquely tested the strategy. Forming portfolios based on trailing volatility works well in a slowly deteriorating market environment, but less well in a more sudden risk-off event. Underweights to Healthcare and Tech outweighed the benefits of the fund's Energy underweight and overweights to Utilities and Consumer Staples.

As noted in yesterday's article on the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, it was also the worst monthly performance in a three decade history for that strategy. Similar to Low Volatility, underweights to Healthcare and Tech drove the underperformance in this unique environment of a public health crisis driving remote working. An Industrial overweight in the Dividend Aristocrats also contributed to the underperformance amidst the sharp slow in economic activity.

Equal-weighting the S&P 500 constituents, produced its worst monthly return since October 2008. It was the worst relative return for the strategy versus the capitalization-weighted benchmark in a three decade dataset. As I noted in a separate article today, more than 50 components in the S&P 500 shed more than half their value in the first quarter of the year. When equal-weighting rebalances, it will buy more of these underperforming companies and will likely outperform as the economy and market bounces back.

The S&P SmallCap 600 had its worst monthly performance in a 26-year data history, eclipsing the October 2008 slide by more than 2%. It was the worst monthly underperformance for the S&P 600 since March 2000, when the tech giants were hitting their peak prior to the deflation of the tech bubble. The Russell 2000, a separate small cap index with a longer performance history, had its worst month since October 1987.

The Value Index had its worst monthly return in a dataset stretching back to 1995 by a whopping 6%. An overweight to brick-and-mortar retail (and underweight to Amazon), a sharp overweight to Financials, an overweight to Energy, and an underweight to Tech led to the underperformance for the strategy. Value as offsides everywhere you turned. As I noted in Qualitatively Combining '7 Ways' to Beat the Market, Size and Value are early recovery outperformers, meaning they could offer opportunity to investors as stocks bottom in this cycle.

I hope this discussion of the performance of the factor tilt strategies aids in readers' understanding of the drivers of their relative returns. It was a historic month with unique relationships between the factors abounding. Hopefully, sector level reviews of performance drivers can aid portfolio positioning moving forward.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,MTUM.SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.