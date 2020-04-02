ABM Industries Looks Like A Long-Term Buy Here

Still, this sell-off looks like it's gone a bit too far; a variable-cost model should hold up enough for ABM to return to its status as a long-term compounder.

Balance sheet leverage is a factor, and ABM is not going to emerge from this crisis unscathed.

ABM saw some impact in calendar 2019 from tight labor markets; that headwind is likely to reverse once some sense of normalcy returns.

ABM's business should have some defensive qualities in a recession, yet ABM stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 YTD and since the Feb. 19 peak.

ABM Industries (ABM) should be a somewhat defensive business. The market has not treated ABM stock as such. Shares have fallen 38% YTD against a 23% decline in the S&P 500. And it's not as if ABM was roaring into 2020: at the start of this year, the stock had declined 8% over the past three years.

There were some reasons why the stock had struggled before the current crisis. I'd been bullish on the stock at the right price (like $30 back in 2018) and saw some potential even toward the end of 2019 after shares had rebounded.

But ABM was struggling with margin pressure from a tight labor market, and forecast additional compression after Q3. Indeed, original guidance for FY20 (ending October), given on Dec. 18, suggested adjusted EPS of $1.90-$2.10 against $2.05 in FY19.

At a current price of $23, however, ABM looks attractive. Leverage on the balance sheet should be manageable. A variable-cost model and heavy contribution from janitorial services will keep profit declines relatively modest, even in a recession. Investors don't necessarily need to rush in just yet (I don't plan to myself), but ABM is a solid pick for investors willing to nibble in this market.

Modeling ABM Going Forward

Obviously, one of the great challenges in trying to judge any stock in this market is the difficulty in accurately modeling revenue and profits going forward. We are literally in an unprecedented situation.

ABM is not exempt from those challenges. But it does seem like the business should be somewhat resilient in a recessionary environment, for a number of reasons.

First, almost 60% of revenue comes from janitorial services :

source: ABM 10-K, p. 67

That business may take a short-term hit, given ABM customers include retailers, stadiums, and arenas. But per the Q1 FY20 call, 45% of contracts are fixed-price (that's a company-wide figure), which I believe should hold even through facility closures. And as those businesses reopen, revenues from "cost-plus" revenues should bounce back as well.

Parking drives 13% of sales. Those revenues, too, should return as airport travel slowly recovers, stadiums and arenas reopen, and people return to work. Facility Services (~11% of revenue) includes onsite engineering and technical services that extend the useful life of mechanical assets; many of projects cover critical maintenance. The same is true for Building and Energy Services (~9%), which includes HVAC, lighting, and energy efficiency efforts.

Airline services, about 8% of sales, are going to take a big hit, as that includes arrangements like passenger services (ie, providing wheelchairs) and catering. But that hit should be manageable.

Overall, this is not a business whose revenues are going to collapse once a sense of normalcy returns. Indeed, during the financial crisis, revenue declines were relatively modest. The top line dropped 3.9% in FY09, and on an organic basis 0.8% in FY10. About 60 bps of the 2009 decline came from lower expenses incurred in managing parking facilities, which had zero impact on operating profit.

I'd expect a steeper decline in a normalized scenario in 2020-2021 — but a still manageable trajectory. Meanwhile, margins should hold up. This is not a heavily fixed-cost model: SG&A totaled just 7% of revenue in FY19. Gross margins did decline during the financial crisis, but (at least per discussions in the 10-K) mostly due to one-time effects. Adjusted EBITDA actually rose 7.2% in fiscal 2010 and 9% the year before.

I don't believe the business will see profits increase during this crisis. Indeed, ABM pulled its FY20 guidance last week. But for the most part, once normalcy returns (in whatever sense), ABM is only going to lose revenue if customers go out of business. And it's not small businesses outsourcing janitorial services or hiring ABM for onsite engineering. Office buildings still need to be cleaned, HVAC equipment still needs to be maintained, and even airports have to stay open.

Meanwhile, this is a company that struggled to deal with labor headwinds for the past year or two. That's going to be much less of a problem in the second half of 2020 and into 2021 and beyond. Meanwhile, ABM (as detailed on the Q1 call and before) has renegotiated some contracts to account for wage inflation that isn't going to exist in going forward.

This is not to say that ABM isn't going to face an impact. There will be a short-term hit: about one-third of ABM's employees are unionized, and presumably ABM won't be able to furlough those employees. There will be mid-term effects in the aviation and parking businesses. But, back of the envelope, it's fair to believe that normalized revenue might hold to something like a -10% decline from original FY20 expectations, with margins mostly holding up. Growth ostensibly can resume from there. Again, this should be a somewhat defensive business.

Valuation and Risks

That said, like any stock in this volatile market, there are risks.

Most notably, valuation is perhaps not quite as compelling as one might think given the ~40% YTD haircut. ABM trades at a bit under 12x the midpoint of its original FY20 adjusted EPS guidance. EV/EBITDA, based on the trailing twelve-month pro forma figure cited in the Q1 earnings presentation, is about 7.3x.

Cut that TTM figure 15% and ABM trades at about 8.5x EBITDA. That's reasonably attractive against multiples of 10x+ that generally held between the 2016 election and the early 2020 peak. But even at 10x EBITDA (again, assuming a 15% reduction), fair value is in the range of $29, about 27% upside from Wednesday's close.

Note too that ABM is cheaper relative to adjusted EPS than it appears, as the company doesn't exclude amortization of intangible assets. Back that amortization out and apply the same haircut, and ABM is trading at ~12x reduced EPS. Move that to mid-teens and again, 25-30% upside seems reasonable.

In that model, meanwhile, ABM would be about 3.3x leveraged. That would get the company somewhat close to tripping a covenant: the maximum leverage ratio drops to 3.5x in July 2021 ahead of September 2022 maturity. I'm skeptical bankruptcy is a real risk here, and it's worth noting that ABM hasn't yet suspended its dividend. (The company declared its most recent dividend on Mar. 4, along with Q1 results.) But the dividend could be at risk if revenue falls further than I expect.

And it's possible revenue falls further than I expect — or that ABM sees more substantial margin compression than I believe. There's also obvious short-term risk: ABM has caught a bounce of late, but faded with the market on Wednesday and could get caught in another downdraft.

The options market does look intriguing, though liquidity is rather light. I poked around the May 22.5 puts, which offer either 10% return or ownership at $20 — the recent bottom and a more attractive price from a fundamental perspective. Whatever the strategy, there's probably no need to rush in the near term.

From a long-term perspective, however, ABM looks too cheap. This is a Dividend King that until this sell-off had outperformed the S&P 500 over the long haul. Valuation at worst is reasonable. The business is somewhat defensive, and leverage looks manageable. I believe $23 per share is too cheap a price for that business. The question at the moment is when and if the market will agree — and when and if ABM will get cheaper in the meantime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.