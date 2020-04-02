For Stocks To Retest The Lows, Lumber And Gold Are All That Matter

Nearly every major correction, crash, and recession is preceded by lumber weakness historically. Just like now.

Lumber is one of the most important signals to watch of all now to determine risk conditions going forward.

The "retest the lows" crowd is getting louder, and may be right if lumber doesn't reverse soon.

The practical importance of the preservation of our forests is augmented by their relations to climate, soil and streams. - John Muir

I do more than just work on The Lead-Lag Report. I manage a mutual fund, and put content out on social media. Among my other day-to-day activities, I talk to investors and financial advisors about markets and help generate ideas for multiple scenarios depending on the conditions at the time. Yesterday I had a conversation with an asset allocator about a client of hers who was looking for ways of buying lumber for a trade in his personal account. From my understanding, the gentleman operates a lumber mill, and despite layoffs, believed that lumber had bottomed and was asking about how to trade futures in the commodity.

The conversation got me thinking about the idea that lumber is perhaps the most important commodity of all now to get a sense of whether conditions are favoring a further collapse in stocks, or stabilization and melt-up higher.

In The Lead-Lag Report, I reference the relative behavior of lumber to gold as an intermediate-term risk-on/off signal every week. While the first short-term warning to subscribers was to position defensively on Jan. 27, it wasn’t until March 2 as the decline in global markets was just starting to accelerate that lumber (as an intermediate-term signal) flipped to risk-off mode.

Some of you may be scratching your heads here wondering why in the world I reference lumber as a tell on the stock market. My focus has nothing to do with subjective reasoning. I co-authored the 2015 NAAIM Founders Award-winning white paper titled “Lumber: Worth Its Weight In Gold” which documents the predictive power of wood on conditions that favor higher or lower volatility in the equity markets.

The finding is relatively simple, and at the same time wildly powerful. When lumber, perhaps the most cyclical commodity of all, is outperforming gold, a non-cyclical commodity, it suggests we are entering an expansionary environment, and one under which risk-taking tends to increase. The opposite also is true – when lumber underperforms gold, correction, crash, and recession risks rise before the broader stock market sees it.

What’s the link? In a word – housing. The average home has about 14,000 board feet of lumber. As lumber prices rise, it indicates demand for a key component to US housing formation and construction activity, which is the primary driver of wealth for most households. The importance then cannot be understated given the economic link lumber has to building permits and economic activity more broadly going forward.

From the 2015 NAAIM Award Winner Lumber: Worth Its Weight In Gold

This isn’t just guesswork. The 2015 NAAIM Founder Award-winning paper proves that the power of lumber in anticipating risk is very real. When lumber is outperforming gold (risk-on), volatility for stocks is a lot lower than what lumber is underperforming gold (risk-off).

From the 2015 NAAIM Award Winner Lumber: Worth Its Weight In Gold

In my presentations across the country to thousands of financial advisors at local CFA and CMT Chapters, this fact alone shocked the audience the most. Historically, lumber weakness has preceded every major downturn in the stock market going back to 1987. This is one of the many reasons I report on the signal real-time every week as a means of anticipating stock market corrections and volatility in the stock market for subscribers.

Don’t believe me? The following charts show the ratio of lumber to gold, its 13-week rate of change, the S&P 500, and volatility. In every case, the ratio’s rate of change turned lower before major collapses in the stock market occurred.

Now, to be clear., it’s not that every time lumber weakness relative to gold occurs that you have a correction or collapse in equities, but rather that the odds increase of an accident. Every signal always has false positives where it says go risk-on and markets fall, or go risk-off and markets rise. But when I look historically at lumber, more often than not strength precedes major periods of market stress.

Let’s go back for a moment to the advisor I mentioned earlier asking me my thoughts on her client wondering if now was a good time to be buying lumber. Yes, the ratio continues to be in a deep downtrend, but I suspect the ratio is closer to reversing than continuing from a pure mean reversion perspective, and soon.

My suggestion to her was to let her client know that he’s right to focus on lumber, and that he may be right a reversal is coming in the weeks ahead just as the “retest the lows” crowd grows louder. The signal continues to, from an intermediate time frame, suggests risk-off conditions remain. Any signs of a reversal and trend higher would provide further evidence that we may have already seen the short-term low for stocks, and that a moment of reflationary hope is due to return. If only for a matter of time.

In terms of where we are now, the all-clear signal is not there in terms of lumber's movement, which does provide credence that the low may not be in after all for the broader stock market. We know volatility remains elevated, and economic data is only getting worse with unemployment spiking more than anyone thought imaginable a month ago. I'm just very much of the thinking here that lumber also is oversold and could have a major move higher prior to the stock market itself rallying from these levels. If lumber does indeed move higher, risk assets (particularly small caps which are more sensitive to the wealth effect given they are more dependent on the US consumer) probably make the most sense, if only for a trade.

Who would have thought wood was so crucial for investors to watch?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.