CEW: EM FX Deeply Undervalued

The EM FX basket has weakened despite a surge in real and nominal interest rate differentials suggesting that the risk premium is also at a record high.

We see risks as highly skewed to the downside for the U.S. dollar across the board following significant appreciation, with emerging market currencies looking particularly attractive. The Fed's swap lines should ease short-term dollar liquidity constraints while the combination of widening fiscal deficits and the Fed's unlimited QE should keep U.S. real yields deeply depressed over the long term.

With this in mind, we see opportunities in the CEW - WisdomTree Emerging Currency ETF. The index, made up of a roughly equal balance of the TWD, CLP, PLN, MYR, KRW, MXN, CNY, INR, BRL, TRY, and ZAR, is at its weakest level since 2000, not just in spot terms but also in real terms. Aside from the valuation argument, the interest rate differential far outweighs the likely inflation differential that will materialize over the long term thanks to superior real GDP growth rates in emerging markets.

Performance of CEW Currency Basket In Spot, Real, and Total Returns

Source: Bloomberg

CEW Basket At Cheapest Ever Level

The chart above shows the components of the CEW ETF in spot terms, real terms (including inflation differentials), and total return terms (including interest rate differentials). Two things stand out to us:

First, the total returns have considerably outperformed real returns as interest rate differentials between emerging markets and the U.S. have historically been higher than inflation differentials. We expect this to remain the case over the coming years with interest differentials providing the bulk of total return gains. Secondly, the real exchange rate is at its weakest level since the EM FX bull market took off in 2002. We expect valuation mean reversion to also contribute positive to CEW performance over the coming years.

EM FX Weakness Out Of Line With Real Yield Outlook

Given the extent of the recent weakness it is important to understand to what extent, if any, it has been justified by its fundamental drivers. Our view is that the fundamental outlook has actually improved. The current 10-year interest rate swap differential between the CEW basket and the U.S. is 4.6 percentage points, its highest level on record. Meanwhile, the spread of inflation-linked bond yields for the countries where data is available (Korea, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey) relative to the U.S. is also at a record high 3.0pp.

CEW Basket Vs U.S. Nominal And Real Yield Spreads, %

Source: Bloomberg

This means that investors are pricing in real returns to be 3.5pp higher in emerging currencies relative to the U.S. dollar, reflecting ~2.5pp higher inflation and ~6pp higher interest rates. The collapse in liquidity has created an opportunity for EM currencies to benefit from the combination of bargain valuations and a record risk premium.

In order for the CEW index to decline in total return terms over the coming years we would need to see real interest rate differentials move roughly 3.5pp in favor of the U.S. or valuations decline even further from all-time lows. It is difficult to imagine the U.S. raising interest rates any time soon unless we see a sudden increase in inflation, and even then the Fed will likely err on the side of keeping real rates negative. This means that we would need to see real rates across emerging markets fall by 3.0pp in order for total returns to be negative.

Positive Real GDP Growth To Keep EM Real Yields Elevated

As well as reflecting a risk premium, real interest rates in emerging markets are driven by real GDP growth for reasons explained here. This means that from a long-term perspective CEW appreciation will depend in part on whether EM economies can avoid a catastrophic decline in real GDP. While the near-term outlook is extremely poor, we do not expect to see zero long-growth across such a diversified basket of countries emerging market economies. Countries such as South Africa, Malaysia, Mexico, and Chile will suffer from the commodity price crash but other such as Taiwan, China, Turkey, India, Korea, and Poland should benefit from the collapse in input costs. As the chart below shows, overall terms of trade have actually improved since the commodity crash began.

CEW Basket Vs U.S. Terms Of Trade Index

Source: Citi

Superior External Positions Should Limit Any Weakness

The average current account surplus of the CEW ETF components is currently 0.8% which compares favorably to the U.S.'s -2.3%. On average these countries are also slight net creditors according to the net international investment accounts, while U.S. net external liabilities amount to roughly 50% of GDP. This provides these countries a degree of support in the event of a resurgence of dollar strength. The stronger the U.S. dollar goes relative to these emerging currencies, the greater their net external assets will likely become and the more indebted the U.S. will become. This suggests any further near-term EM FX weakness would likely prove temporary.

CEW Basket Vs U.S. Current Account Balances

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.