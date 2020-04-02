IPO Update: Keros Therapeutics Proposes IPO Terms

KROS management appears to have priced the IPO reasonably, so investors with an 18 - 24-month hold time frame may wish to consider the IPO.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for hematological and musculoskeletal conditions.

Keros Therapeutics aims to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock, per an amended S-1/A regulatory filing.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for hematological and musculoskeletal diseases.

KROS is entering Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate and has a collaboration partnership with Novo Nordisk on a pre-clinical target.

For life science investors with at least an 18 - 24-month hold time frame, the IPO may present a quality opportunity.

Company & Technology

Lexington, Massachusetts-based Keros was founded to develop therapies using a family of proteins called Transforming Growth Factor-Beta, which are regulators of red blood cell and platelet production and the growth and repair of muscle and bone.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jasbir Seehra, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since December 2015 and was previously Chief Scientific Officer [CSO] at Ember Therapeutics and co-founder and CSO of Acceleron Pharma prior to that.

Below is a brief overview video of myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS]:

Source: Osmosis

The firm's lead candidate is KER-050, a therapeutics protein for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis [MF].

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $25 million and include Pontifax Fund, Arkin Bio Ventures, Foresite Capital, Partners Innovation Fund, and OrbiMed.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome is forecast to reach $2.4 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.7% from 2019 to 2022.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a robust product pipeline, growing elderly population with increasing incidence of disease and more government initiatives encouraging development and funding of treatments.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Celgene (CELG)

Amgen (AMGN)

Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF)

Takeda (TAK)

Financial Status

Keros’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma with significant R&D and G&A expenses.

The has received collaboration revenue of $10 million in each of the last two calendar years.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $7 million in cash and $10.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

KROS intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The lack of investor ‘support’ for the IPO is a negative signal for life science company IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $266 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.49%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $8.1 million to advance the clinical development of KER-050, including the initiation of two Phase 2 clinical trials, one in patients with MDS and one in patients with myelofibrosis; approximately $13.1 million to advance the clinical development of KER-047, including the completion of our current Phase 1 clinical trial and the initiation of two Phase 2 clinical trials, one in patients with IRIDA and anemias with elevated hepcidin, including myelofibrosis, and one in patients with FOP; approximately $5.3 million to advance KER-012 into clinical development, including the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial; and the remainder to fund other research and development activities, including activities related to our proprietary discovery approach, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Commentary

KROS is seeking a typical IPO transaction size to advance its pipeline for the treatment of several conditions.

For its lead candidate, myelodysplastic syndrome, the firm has completed its Phase 1 safety trial and is preparing to begin Phase 2 trials by the end of 1H 2020.

The next data readout for its lead program is likely to not be until well into 2021 at the earliest.

The opportunity for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome is a multi-billion market size and expected to grow at nearly 10% per year for the next several years.

KROS has developed a collaboration partnership with Novo Nordisk for its pre-clinical metabolic disease target.

As to valuation, the IPO is at the lower end of the typical range for U.S. biotechs. Investors in the firm are well known life science VCs, adding legitimacy to the company.

Life science investors with a long-term hold time frame of 18 - 24 months may wish to consider the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 7, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.