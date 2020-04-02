Animal Proteins - First Quarter 2020 Review

The animal protein or meat sector moved 20.45% lower in Q1 as lean hog and cattle futures price posted double-digit percentage losses over the first three months of 2020. The sector finished 2018 with a 3.73% loss and moved 5.15% higher in 2019. Meats ended 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. In the meat markets, results can be skewed by term structure given the seasonality in the prices of beef and pork. However, risk-off conditions in all markets weighed on the animal proteins in Q1 during this extraordinary time.

During the first three months of 2020, the animal protein fell during the offseason. The January 15 “phase one” trade deal with China initially increased optimism that US exports would lift the demand and prices. However, risk-off conditions over the spread of Coronavirus that began in China increased the potential for a global pandemic that weighed on markets across all asset classes, and the meats were no exception.

Live cattle futures fell steadily over the three months. Feeder cattle prices did the same. Lean hogs were choppy but finished the quarter with the most significant percentage loss. The pork shortage in China because of the 2019 outbreak of African swine fever did little to support the price of lean hogs. The lack of pork could have given rise to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Some experts believe that the consumption of animal protein from “wet markets” in China could be the root of the global medical emergency that took hold of markets in February.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COWB) reflects price action in the meat markets. The Invesco DB Agriculture STF (DBA) just over a 9.4% exposure to the live cattle and hog futures markets.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures fell by 18.34% in Q1 after rising 0.67% in 2019. In 2018, they moved 1.91% higher for the year. In 2017, live cattle gained 4.74% for the year. In 2016, live cattle futures lost 15.17% of their value. The nearby month live cattle futures contract on the CME traded in a range between 85.25 cents and $1.27550 per pound in Q1 2020. Nearby live cattle futures closed on March 31 at $1.01825 per pound.

When it comes to the inputs for raising cattle and all animal proteins, prices are sensitive to price action in the grain sector as feed prices are a primary input in raising animal protein. Soybeans moved lower by 6.04% in Q1 while corn fell 12.12%, while CBOT wheat posted a gain of 1.79%. Production of grains and animal proteins are now focusing on the coming crop year as we are moving towards the beginning of the planting season in the northern hemisphere.

The price of live cattle futures was in a bear market throughout Q1.

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that price momentum and relative strength moved below neutral territory to an oversold condition.

As we move into the second quarter of 2020, live cattle futures will reflect the peak season for demand in the US that starts at the end of May. Meanwhile, the status of Coronavirus will determine if risk-off conditions continue to plague markets. Q1 ended with the live cattle futures close to the lows for the first three months of the year.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract more speculative interest. Feeder cattle marginally outperformed live cattle prices in Q1 as they fell by 16.10%. Feeder cattle futures fell 2.37% in 2019. In 2018, feeder cattle futures gained 1.95% compared to their closing price at the end of 2017. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. During the first quarter of 2020, the range in nearby feeder cattle contracts was from a low of $1.07475 to a high of $1.51475 per pound, and they closed Q1 just below the $1.22 level. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash-settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. Nearby feeder cattle futures settled on March 31, 2020, at $1.21925 per pound.

The weekly chart in feeder cattle futures displays that the animal protein has been trending lower. Relative strength and price momentum were both below neutral territory.

Lean Hogs Review

In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. In 2018, the price of pork posted a loss of 15.05% for the year, but in 2019 the price rose by 17.14%. In Q1, volatile hog prices moved 26.92% lower despite global supply concerns over the 2019 outbreak of African swine fever in China. The range in the pork market was a low of 52.10 cents to a high of 90.175 cents per pound for the quarter that ended on March 31. The hogs were the worst-performing meat in Q1.

China is the world’s leading pork consumer, so trade issues between the U.S. and China weighed on the price of the meat throughout much of 2019. The agreement with the Chinese could eventually move the price of pork to move higher in 2020. The outbreak of the African swine fever in Asia changed the dynamics of the global pork market. The disease could be one of the reasons for the outbreak of the virus that threatens a global pandemic as Chinese consumers could have set the stage for Coronavirus in “wet markets” that offer a wide range of proteins that are far from standard in the west. China had significant strategic inventories of frozen pork, but they have declined. Meanwhile, the African swine fever spread to neighboring counties, as has Coronavirus.

Nearby lean hog futures settled on March 31 at 52.20 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract at the bottom end of the trading range.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures markets at the end of Q1 2020 highlights a market that was in oversold territory.

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices moved lower in Q1. We are now coming into the peak season for demand. Even though the trade war de-escalated in with the January 15 “phase one” deal, the price of lean hog futures moved lower during the offseason as the Coronavirus weighed on the prices of markets across all asset classes.

Technical resistance on the weekly chart is at the December 2019 high at 72.60 cents per pound. Support on the weekly and monthly chart is at the October 2016 low at 40.70 cents.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q2 2020

As we move into Q2, the prices of cattle and hogs will continue to be sensitive to the news cycle on trade and Coronavirus, but the approach of the peak season for demand and low inventories in China because of African swine fever could inject volatility into the futures markets during Q2.

Demographic factors continue to support demand for animal proteins as we move forward into the next quarter in 2020. The overriding factor in animal proteins and all markets is the deflationary spiral

Volatility is a paradise for traders, but in the world of meats, it can be hazardous. Since price gaps are the norm rather than the exception in the meat markets, stop orders may not result in optimal execution for risk positions. For those who do not venture into the volatile futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COWB or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. The DBA ETF product has exposure to meat futures and is also a product that reflects the price action in other agricultural commodities. DBA is the product that has just under a 9% exposure to the cattle and hog markets. The fund summary for DBA states:

“The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the “index”) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities (“index commodities”), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures.”

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

DBA held an 8.96% exposure to February live cattle and February hog futures at the end of Q1, which declined slightly since the end of 2019.

DBA has $314.44 million in net assets and trades an average of 282,038 shares each day.

DBA moved from $16.56 at the end of Q4 2019 to $14.07 at the end of Q1 2020, a fall of $2.49, or 15.04% for the quarter. DBA fell to a new all-time low at $13.50 on March 16, 2020.

Meats are one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market. Cattle and hog prices are moving into the peak season at low levels, which could offer a buying opportunity for the coming months.

