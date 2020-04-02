It Comes Down To Dividend Safety For The Wide Moat 7

That said, given the economic shut down, those wide moats and lack of competition may not be enough.

The equity component of my retirement accounts includes 15 Dividend Achievers (VIG) and the Canadian Wide Moat 7.

I had recently updated the progress of the US holdings with this March 17 post - COVID-19: This Is Why I Hold Those Dividend Achievers.

As a backgrounder of the Canadian contingent please have a read of The Canadian Wide Moat 7 - 2019 Report.

The holdings.

Canadian banking

Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS).

Telco space

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE), Telus (NYSE:TU).

Pipelines

Canada's two big pipelines are Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TC Energy (previously TransCanada Pipelines) (NYSE:TRP).

Canada's oligopoly banking sector

Canada's banking sector is recognized as one of the strongest (or strongest) on the planet. The reason for that is the dominance (oligopoly) of the 6 biggest players in Canada. Often, discussion will be limited to the big 5 with Bank of Montreal (BM0) and CIBC (CM) joining the big 3 that I own. National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) would join as the 6th entrant. National Bank is a favourite of the popular Seeking Alpha Author The Dividend Guy.

As Canada goes, so goes the Canadian banks. The big banks have to function and remain more than solid, as they are the financial backbone of the country supplying and supporting and protecting the majority of the wealth for Canadians and Canadian businesses. They simply need to be there. True North banking strong and 'free'. They will get a helping hand when required.

But Canada is being hit on many fronts. Of course, the pandemic health crisis has forced the closure of many sectors as we self-isolate. Canada is also particularly at risk thanks to the oil price wars between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The price of a barrel of Canadian oil recently fell to $5. It now costs more to ship the oil by pipeline compared to the cost of a barrel of oil.

Sadly, one can buy a barrel of Canadian oil for less than the cost of the game known as a 'Barrel of Monkeys'.

This is a double hit. The Canadian consumer is more than stretched with many now out of work. The big banks will certainly feel that pain through mortgage defaults and new lending that will face pressure. And the very important oil and gas sector is going to hit the big banks. The Canadian corporate bond market has taken a big hit. There is certainly the fear and the expectation of loan defaults. Many lower-tier Canadian oil producers will simply not survive if this goes on too long.

On the 'bright' side, the banks entered the recession (can we acknowledge the inevitable?) in a strong position with strong balance sheets. And they were prepared for major disruptions or the bursting of the 'mortgage bubble' in Canada. But these will be trying times. This National Post article outlines some of the major challenges and expectations for drops in earnings and revenues.

Canadian banks have also offered mortgage forgiveness for up to 6 months. That's more like mortgage payment deferral. You'll also see from that link that the big banks have already received $50 billion from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation. They will take stressed mortgages off the books. Those monies will buy non-insured mortgages.

These tools were used in the financial crisis to shore up Canadian banks (but many banks claimed they didn't need the help). As you may know, none of the Canadian banks cut their dividends in the financial crisis. They all held their dividends. Dividend growth returned once economic growth returned.

Many suggest that there is a strong probability that the Canadian banks will once again be asked to hold their dividends and buybacks as government agencies shore up the books. There's no guarantee of that happening, again. But it seems a reasonable guess. Big bank dividend cuts would be hazardous to the Canadian psyche and the retirement accounts of many Canadians. Government agencies will likely do everything possible to avoid that bad headline.

From this National Post article on dividend health:

Stock yields are looking juicy, but beware of looming dividend cuts.

Investors should be less concerned with the sustainability of the dividends of Canadian banks, RBC said. Since the 1940s, only the National Bank of Canada has cut its dividends. They held firm even while payout ratios — the dividends paid relative to net income — temporarily eclipsed the 100 percent mark. According to RBC, the big six are looking at payout ratios between 50 and 70 percent, a modest increase from the guidelines they set before the downturn. Before resorting to a dividend cut, the banks would likely look to raise capital first, RBC analyst Darko Mihelic said. Iyer’s algorithm, meanwhile, only places the probability of a dividend cut at between 15 and 20 percent.

Dividend Safety Rules

Job 1 of the Canadian Wide Moat 7 is dividend health. I would be more than happy to move through this crisis with a dividend hold delivered by Royal, TD and Scotiabank. That would be defined as an incredible success.

My readers will know that I do not take this crisis lightly. In fact it is World War 3. Dividend disruption might be the least of our worries. And in fact, I took this more than seriously even as the very first cases arrived in North America.

From February 1, two weeks before the stock markets began their collapse:

How to prepare your portfolio for the coronavirus outbreak.

Many will say that we need to look beyond the traditional assets of stocks and bonds to thrive in the new economic paradigm that might arrive.

The Canadian Telcos

Of course, these wide-moat companies are well-situated. What are we doing in self-isolation? We are sitting at home working or playing or reading on our computers. We are connecting to that Wi-Fi. We need that Wi-Fi and our devices. We are also watching Netflix and Disney Plus and Crave and more. The Canadian Telcos are heavy into the television view packages. Business is more than robust.

That said, the Canadian Telcos are being good Canadian corporate citizens during the crisis. They have agreed to not charge for overages as demand peaks to incredible levels. At home, we are on Bell, and the service has been wonderful (knock wood). Canadians are known to pay some high fees, but the players have also built a very high-quality national network. So far, it appears to be handling the extra stress.

This appears to be a sector that is more than isolated from the economic crisis. I would not be surprised to see dividend growth continue through the crisis. That said, anything can happen as more Canadians lose their jobs and are forced to reduce or eliminate telco needs.

That said, we all know that being hooked up is now an essential service. It's how we live in the modern age. These are the modern utilities.

The space looks solid. But don't count yer dividends before they hatch.

The Big Pipelines

Certainly, this is the area facing the greatest threats. No Canadian energy producer can survive selling oil at $10 or $5 a barrel. They won't produce. Some of the companies will simply not survive if this goes on too long. A fixed contract to ship oil via pipelines has no bearing or use if the company/client is no longer in business.

I have done extensive 'sniffing around' talking to investors and a few managers that I trust. The general feedback is that Enbridge and TC Energy will likely be able to hang in there for a while. That is, we might not experience any dividend cuts for a quarter or three.

As one portfolio manager had offered 'your wide moats may not be enough'. It's true that even though there is no competition in Canadian banking, that may not be enough. If the sector collapses, the investment goes along for the ride, 'er make that 'the flush'. We might see or feel that the Canadian banking sector will receive much government aid and support, but that may not be the case for Canada's energy sector. Now certainly Enbridge and TC Energy have significant US operations as well. Enbridge has more miles of pipelines than any operator on the planet.

I'm sure many analysts are going at the numbers and breakdowns and looking at the strength of the contracts for Enbridge and TC Energy on both sides of the border.

Enbridge cash flow sources

Enbridge CEO Al Monaco recently hosted a fireside chat when he discussed the health of Enbridge entering the crisis. Here are a couple of slides that demonstrate the strength of cash flows and their customers.

And here you'll see the list of top customers in liquids. They are mostly playing with the big boys.

And of course they are also a world class Gas utility. There are components that can help limit any carnage within the liquids business.

Of course, that was from many moons ago and many dollars in price drop in oil, especially Canadian oil. But moving into the crisis, Tudor, Pickering & Holt thought they were best of breed. But that certainly may not be enough. I am hopeful that the dividends hang in there (without a cut) for a while in a worst-case scenario.

It will all depend on the North American economic growth we experience coming out of the COVID crisis. It will depend on how long it takes to get COVID-19 under control. We will also need to limit the further outbreaks that are likely to occur starting next Fall.

TC Energy moves ahead with Keystone XL

This is a great sign, and once again we have government agencies on our side.

From CEO Ron Girling...

“Strong commercial and financial support positions us to prudently build and fund the Project, along with our existing $30 billion secured capital program, in a manner that is consistent with maintaining our strong financial position and credit metrics,” added Girling. “Once completed, approximately 98 percent of the Company’s consolidated EBITDA is expected to come from regulated or long-term contracted assets.”

And from a BMO analyst...

BMO’s Pham noted in his report that US$4.2 billion of the remaining US$6.9 billion required to build the project will be covered by a credit facility guaranteed by the Alberta government. TC Energy could source US$2.7 billion from internal cash flow and hybrid securities. The company expects to purchase the government’s equity once project is complete. The analyst raised the company’s share price target to $65 per share, from $62 previously, on the back of attractive US$1.3 billion of adjusted earnings underpinned by 20-year take-or-pay contracts for 575,000 of bpd. This will effectively almost remove all the commodity/volume exposure from TRP’s cash flows,” the analyst said.

And from Srikanth Iyer of Guardian Capital in Canada who runs Canada's best-performing dividend ETF for Horizons (ticker HAL). It uses Artificial Intelligence AI screens.

Enbridge 19.4% chance of a cut and TC 15% are gold in this environment within oil space. Very low probability of cuts under current circumstances. Pembina 37% / Keyera 46%, the pipes (mid stream) are seeing some serious cash crunch, and given their capex cycles have dried up, the duration risk of going long the level of dividends they show at market is unsustainable.

That is some 'solace' but of course anything can happen. Once again, 'strongest position' might not mean invincible.

Stock prices holding up well enough

To March 31, the TSX 60 was down 24.4% from the recent peak that occurred around February 20th. These figures are on the Toronto Stock Exchange and in Canadian Dollars.

Market down 24.4%

BCE down 15.2%

Telus down 21%

TD Bank down 22.0%

Royal Bank down 20.0%

Scotiabank down 20.4%

TC Energy down 23.3%

Enbridge down 32.5%

We see that only Enbridge is down more than the market. In equal-weight fashion, the Wide Moat 7 is down by some 22% for the period. That's driven by the 'strength' in Telcos and the big banks, of course.

But once again, the main concern will be that dividend health. At times, given my semi-retirement stage, I do accumulate dividends and remove them for spending. Given the threat of an extended recession, the dividend health may be more than important.

So far so good on the dividend front. I will keep you posted on any dividend holds or cuts. I'll provide regular updates on the Wide Moat 7.

Current yields are crazy

Here are the current yields available as of April 1, 2020, in Canadian dollars on the TSX. The average yield is 6.1%.

BCE 6%

Telus 5.3%

TD Bank 5.6%

Royal Bank 5.2%

Scotiabank 6.6%

TC Energy 5.6%

Enbridge 8.4%

Here are the yields available in US dollars on US exchanges. Keep in mind you do have currency risks. That said, the Canadian dollar has weakened considerably vs. the US Dollar. Many see the Canadian dollar strengthening. Brian Belski, the Chief Investment Officer of BMO has suggested that Canadian investors now hedge much of their US Dollar exposure. He expects the CAD to make gains on the US Dollar. Once again, who knows?

BCE 5.9%

Telus 5.4%

TD Bank 5.2%

Royal Bank 4.9%

Scotiabank 6.2%

TC Energy 5.1%

Enbridge 8.4%

And certainly, I am not averse to selling shares to create homemade dividends. I may have to wait a few years for those higher prices.

Thanks for reading. We'll see you in the comments section. Have you experienced any dividend cuts? Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your investment approach, or even retirement plans?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, TXN, PEP, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.