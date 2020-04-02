AT&T: Near Record-High Dividend Yield Points To Low Downside Risk

Based on my valuation, there now appears to be negligible long-term downside potential, even when using very bearish assumptions that include their dividend being reduced by 25%.

Introduction

The recent and heavily-publicized coronavirus selloff has once again pushed the dividend yield of AT&T (T) to around the highest point in a generation and now points to there being minimal downside potential in the long term. Given the situation is still rapidly evolving and the timing of any recovery remains highly uncertain, it seems timely to explore the downside potential in a very bearish scenario. I believe that when assessing investments, there are numerous lens in which to review their attractiveness, with the most obvious being their upside potential as well as the sometimes neglected, downside potential.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that they will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid raising equity or undertaking any other value destructive decisions. Whilst their current financial position is not flawless, they have been successful lowering leverage following their Time Warner acquisition and there appears to be no reasons that they will require raising equity. Given the frequency that this topic has been discussed and analysed during the last couple of years, it seems rather redundant to provide yet another detailed analysis.

When looking at the qualitative side, it was assumed that despite certain business segments recently facing disruption from secular consumer changes like "cord-cutting," they will still retain their current position in the new digital economy well into the future. Although their massive size can slowdown any turnaround in certain business segments, the low number of direct competitors and the sheer amount of capital required to build an equivalent company helps ensure that they last through the years, even if their earnings are negatively impacted due a severe recession.

Valuation Scenario

The goal of the valuation scenario was to use a very conservative future outlook where their future earnings are significantly impacted by the coronavirus-related economic recession and broad financial market turmoil. Given this very gloomy outlook, this scenario foresees their quarterly dividend being reduced by 25% to $0.39 per share or $1.56 per share on an annual basis perpetually into the future.

Assuming that their dividend is permanently reduced by this magnitude is very bearish considering their dividend coverage heading into this tumultuous time. During 2019, their operating cash flow was a massive $48.668b and after paying $19.435b for capital expenditure, $200m of interest during construction and $365m of investment in equity affiliates, they were left with an impressive $28.668b of free cash flow. When going forward, their annual dividend of $2.08 per share will cost approximately $14.92b and thus their dividend coverage was a very strong 192.14%.

Valuation Technique

The valuation used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. Due to general uncertainties surrounding future expectations, two different costs of equity were estimated, thus providing an upper and lower end range. This model produced a lower end cost of equity of 5.73% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 0.676% (10-Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 0.74 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares the spread between their current dividend yield and various alternative income-producing investments.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $27.25, which is 8.68% lower than their current share price of $29.84 as of the time of writing. Although this technically indicates that their shares could still face downside potential, it is very low, which is rather surprising as it should be remembered that this is based around very bearish assumptions. Although it may seem unlikely for this scenario to eventuate, the purpose is to illustrate the value offered in their shares by highlighting the very minimal long-term downside potential even in a very bearish scenario.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the spread between the income their shares produce to that of various alternative investments. A higher spread indicates that their dividend yield exceeds that of the alternative investment, with the larger the spread relative to its history indicating their units are relatively undervalued. Thankfully, the four graphs included below largely speak for themselves and indicate that their shares are especially attractive compared to those of Verizon (VZ) and the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bonds ETF (LQD).

Meanwhile the spread between their dividend yield and that of Comcast (CMCSA) as well as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) are both still favorable, albeit to a lesser extent than the previous two cases. All of these combined further indicate that their shares are relatively undervalued compared to alternative income-producing investment options.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Additional Thoughts

Whilst their historical performance does not necessarily predict their future performance, it can still provide further support through basic rule of thumb investment techniques. It can be observed when reviewing the graph included below that in all four instances when their dividend yield exceeded 6%, their shares produced a positive return in the short to medium term. Even though there is no guarantee that this will eventuate once again, I believe that there is nothing structurally broken within their company and thus as economic conditions improve, so will their earnings and share price.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Since they entered this downturn with excellent dividend coverage, I believe that they will be capable of at least sustaining their current dividend payments and thus their shares currently offer attractive upside potential. Nevertheless, if this assertion proves incorrect, it appears as though their shareholders only face very minimal long-term downside potential. Finding an investment where there appears to be almost no downside potential even if they reduce their dividend by 25% is quite uncommon and is especially rare when the scenario also assumes zero future growth. Given this attractive situation, I believe changing from a bullish to very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T’s 2019 10-K SEC filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.