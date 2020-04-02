Energy Transfer Just Declared It's Continuing Dividends - Lake Charles Update

The company's continuation of the Lake Charles project is disappointing, but the company is still a solid investment.

Energy Transfer has just announced that it's continuing its dividends, the company remains committed to its 25% annual yield.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) just announced a $0.305 quarterly dividend, in line with the company's previous dividend. The company's sub-$5 / share price had investors pricing in a dividend cut, however, the company has clearly shown a commitment to maintaining this 25% dividend. As we'll see, this dividend, despite the Lake Charles update, highlights the company's strong potential.

Midstream Oil - Investopedia

Lake Charles Update

One of the most significant updates for Energy Transfer since we've last discussed them is the company's Lake Charles project update. The Lake Charles project is a massive 16.45 mtpa LNG project on the Louisiana coast, designed to take U.S. natural gas, tied into Energy Transfer's massive pipeline system and turn it into exports. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) has announced it's walking away from this massive project, while Energy Transfer is taking over.

For reference, current LNG prices are ~$4 / mmbtu which if you subtract ~$1 / mmbtu for shipping means this project would generate ~$855 million in annual revenue at port (sale price - shipping cost). A variety of costs have to be taken into account to determine if that's worth it, but it really depends on infrastructure and operating costs versus U.S. natural gas prices at the time.

LNG Supply and Demand - Research Gate

The above image shows LNG supply in operation versus in construction along with the demand forecast. LNG is incredibly important because it consists of efficient energy density, a great benefit for eastern Asian nations looking for mass low-cost, low-pollutant electricity generation. However, with that said, the capital intensity and long-term nature of projects mean they're subject to short-term fluctuations.

In our opinion, Energy Transfer is making a mistake by moving forward with this project. The long-term economics are there, but the company has been decimated by the current downturn, and it's hard to believe the company couldn't earn more by buying back its own stock or simply paying off debt to allay shareholder concerns. In an incredibly uncertain oil and gas environment, the chance to save on spending, should always be taken.

LNG Breakeven - McKinsey

While we don't know all the details about Lake Charles, it's worth noting that at current LNG prices of ~$4 / mmbtu many projects aren't profitable. The feedback is lower cost for Energy Transfer, which could be helpful. While we don't know all the cost details, there is a respectable chance that the project won't be profitable. Simultaneously, even if it's slightly profitable, Energy Transfer still has the chance to improve capital spending.

As investors, we're still trying to understand the details of the projects, however, we want to highlight that we feel that Energy Transfer made the wrong call in this situation. Royal Dutch Shell clearly thought differently from them. In the current market, it's important to be more conservative.

Energy Transfer Cash Flow Generation

Energy Transfer has focused on strong cash flow generation in its portfolio and that cash flow generation supports the company's dividends even in a difficult time.

Adjusted EBITDA - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The above image highlights Energy Transfer's 2020E adjusted EBITDA forecast. The company hasn't changed this guidance yet, however, it's highlighted that it might be considering reducing its capital spending more. That would help to support the company's DCF to reward shareholders. One other thing that highlights the company's collapse is the company's current $13.5 billion market cap vs. $11 billion EBITDA.

However, the strength of Energy Transfer's portfolio is available in the company's strong fee-based earnings. The company's income is 85-90% fee-based on an adjusted EBITDA basis. The company has a 54% DCF to adjusted EBITDA conversion ratio. That means, worst case, the company could lose ~12% of non-fee based capital, so ~$1.3 billion (or $700 million less on DCF).

The company, by decreasing its capital spending, could cover most of this DCF loss, allowing the company to continue paying its dividends. The fact that the company has chosen to pay its 25% dividend, despite the market pricing in a cut, highlights its financial strength and commitment to shareholders.

Energy Transfer Insider Ownership

One of the reasons behind Energy Transfer continued paying the dividend and commitment to shareholders is the large insider ownership.

Energy Transfer has 14.5% insider ownership, with insiders purchasing 0.5% of the company over the past 6 months. At current prices here, I'd like to see the company, especially if it intends to continue paying dividends, to repurchase shares as fast as possible. Very few projects have the same 25% yield that the company is currently paying on dividends.

However, with that said, the company's insider ownership highlights their commitment to the company. In the event of a dividend cut, these insiders would be giving themselves a significant pay cut. More importantly, continued investment by insiders highlights that they feel the company is a strong investment at this point.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer's overall risk is the risk of a long-term decline in oil prices. So far, the crash in oil prices is due to COVID-19 and the massive decline drop along with concerns about the Saudi Arabia - Russia price war. However, whether this crash lasts longer remains to be seen. Current estimates are that a COVID-19 vaccine will come in 12-18 months.

Breakeven Price of Crude Oil - Market Realist

At the same time, it's worth noting that a majority of the production is vastly unsustainable at the current prices. Estimates are for the U.S. production to drop by millions of barrels / day in 2020, and that story will be replicated across the world at current prices. Almost no production is profitable at current prices. That drop in production combined with COVID-19 being solved could result in prices recovering.

However, if prices don't recover, and volumes don't recover, then the company will have a much more difficult time rolling over those long-term fee-based contracts into new long-term fee-based contracts. That means with 5+ years of low oil prices, the company could see its cash flow drop, which could impact dividends. I view that as incredibly unlikely, but it's a risk worth noting.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer recently announced it was planning to continue paying a dividend that's now reached 25% annually, highlighting the company's commitment to shareholders. That's not surprising given the company's significant insider shareholders, and insiders that continue to invest, they clearly have significant faith in the company and their income.

However, that faith isn't misplaced. The company has an 85-90% fee-based income ratio and is earning almost half of its market capitalization in annual DCF. In the immediate term, the company's growth capital obligations are high, however, that'll be solved. The company continuing the Lake Charles project is disappointing, Royal Dutch Shell backed out at a good time. However, despite that, the company is a strong long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.