Tencent's Option To Become Huya's Controlling Shareholder

Tencent has the right to purchase additional Huya shares to reach 50.1% voting power.

In this article, I will discuss the details and history of the option, whether it makes sense for Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) to exercise and the implications on Huya (NYSE:HUYA), its current parent JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and Douyu (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Tencent's $461.6 Million Investment In Huya

On March 8th, 2018, Tencent announced a $461.6 million investment in YY's game live-streaming subsidiary Huya. In addition to the investment, Tencent obtained a right to purchase additional Huya shares at a fair market price to reach 50.1% of the voting power, exercisable between the second and third anniversary of the closing date (March 8th, 2020-March 8th, 2021).

Tencent's $461.6 million investment in Huya represents an economic interest slightly below 34% post-IPO, including over-allotment shares (excluded in the table below).

(Source: Huya SEC filings)

Huya has since diluted shareholders by issuing 15,640,000 ADS related to a follow-on stock offering and some stock-based compensation. By my calculations, Tencent's current economic interest sits at ~29.4%. Tencent's $461.6 million investment is now worth ~ $1.11 billion ($17.20 * 64,488,235).

Coincidently, 24 hours before Tencent invested in Huya, it invested ~$632 million in Huya's main competitor Douyu. It currently owns ~37% of Douyu.

The motivation for Tencent to invest in both game live-streaming platforms makes sense:

Tencent wants to dominate and grow the Chinese gaming and e-sports ecosystem.

Game live-streaming platforms are one of the best ways for Tencent to distribute its games to its target audience.

Tencent was able to acquire the stakes at a very reasonable price.

Tencent hedges its bet by investing in both.

YY Shareholders Got The Short End Of The Stick

Many long-term YY shareholders were not happy with the deal. They argued that after building Huya for years, management should not have let Tencent acquire such a big stake at this early stage. They were right: 1. Huya's valuation tripled since (although the strategic partnership with Tencent contributed), and 2. Huya was growing more than 100% Y/Y at that point and was about to reach the inflection point in terms of profitability.

While I do agree that it would have been better for YY shareholders to postpone the investment to maximize shareholder value, I believe YY had no choice here. Tencent basically approached them and demanded a big stake in Huya, otherwise it would double down on its main competitor and make life hard for Huya. As YY founder David Li mentioned on a podcast with GGV Capital: "If we don't collaborate with Tencent, we will fight with Tencent".

So letting Tencent invest is probably better than competing with the largest gaming publisher in the world.

What Will The Transaction Look Like?

Based on Huya's current valuation and Tencent's strategy, I am very confident that Tencent will exercise the option. There are two ways the transaction can go down:

YY sells class B shares to Tencent Huya issues new Class B shares to Tencent

(Source: Huya SEC filings)

Current Situation

The current situation looks like this:

(Source: Huya, YY and Tencent SEC filings)

Note that each Class B share = 10 votes. The other holders of Class B shares are directors and executive officers.

To summarize: Based on 2019 year-end share count, YY had a 38.7% economic interest and 53.4% voting power compared to Tencent's 29.4% economic interest and 40.5% voting power.

Option 1: YY Sells To Tencent

In this scenario, I assume YY sells to Tencent at today's fair market price ($17.20).

(Source: Author estimates)

Using 2019 year-end share count implies Tencent would need to buy 15,204,559 Class B Huya shares to reach 50.1% voting interest. $17.2 a share implies ~$262 million transaction value.

Under this scenario, Tencent's economic interest and voting power would increase to 36.3% and 50.1% respectively. YY's economic interest would decline to 31.8% and its voting power to 43.8%.

(Source: Author estimates)

Option 2: Huya Issues Class B Shares To Tencent

If YY is not willing to share at today's price, Huya would have to issue Class B shares to Tencent. By my estimates, it would have to issue around 30.5 million Class B shares to Tencent. $17.20 a share implies a ~$524 million investment from Tencent.

(Source: Author estimates)

YY's economic interest and voting power would decline to 34.0% and 44.8% respectively, while Tencent's economic interest and voting power would increase to 38.0% and 50.1% respectively.

(Source: Author estimates)

Huya's net cash position crossed RMB 10 billion in Q4 (~$1.447 billion) and Huya generated net cash from operating activities of $82 million in Q4.

What would Huya do with another $524 million in cash? There are a few options:

Buy back shares to offset dilution. Use this offshore cash to grow Huya's overseas platform: Nimo TV. Management mentioned on Huya's Q4 call that Nimo TV is targeting Japan and Korea this year. Build up off-shore cash balance for M&A. Management on its cash position: "We are still actively looking at the opportunities of potential investment and acquisition targets and the cash will mainly reserved for the potential investments and acquisitions."

Especially point #3 is interesting since many investors (including me) have argued a merger between Huya and Douyu would make sense.

Will YY Sell?

YY sold 5,520,000 shares in April 2019 when Huya was trading in the low to mid 20s.

(Source: Huya SEC filings)

This suggests YY is willing to sell Huya shares, but I am not sure whether it is willing to sell at today's price. It makes sense for YY to (eventually) reduce its stake to zero since it will not be able to consolidate Huya anymore and YY's share price does not and will not reflect its stake in Huya.

Just like Huya, YY has a huge cash balance too. Excluding Huya's cash, YY has ~$2.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. YY has authorized a $300m share buyback program and a $200 million convertible note buyback in the past seven months. On its latest call, the company mentioned it had about $900 million in offshore cash left, which it will use to fund the convertible and share buyback and YY's overseas business.

If it decides to sell ~15.2 million Class B shares to Tencent, it would receive ~$262 million in offshore cash, which it hopefully uses to buy back more shares given today's valuation.

As a YY shareholder, I hope it either sells its entire Huya stake over time to buy back YY shares or spin off/distribute its Huya stake to shareholders.

Impact On Competition

Although Huya's main competitor is Douyu, the company is also competing for talent and e-sports content with relatively newer players like Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and short video giant Kuaishou.

Since Tencent will have a high 30s% economic interest in both Huya and Douyu, it makes sense to force the platforms to reduce competition for talent and content. We saw this in early 2019, where Tencent introduced measures to prevent platforms from poaching each other's streamers.

Tencent recently appointed one Tencent GM to each of Douyu and Huya's boards, reflecting Tencent increasing its influence in the companies. Some investors, including myself, believe Tencent will consolidate the Chinese game live-streaming space by merging Huya and Douyu, which I will discuss in detail in my next Seeking Alpha article.

Conclusion

Although it should be priced in, my guess would be that the headline "Tencent acquires additional Huya shares" will be a net positive for the stock. Long Huya makes sense to me given this short-term catalyst, current valuation (2.4x 2020E Sales and 17x 2020E FCF), and long-term growth and margin prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY, HUYA, DOYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.