Global Payments: See Outperformance In 2020

On January 8 (See Article), we provided a preview of 4Q19 earnings for Global Payments, outlining 10 key points, which were relevant not only for the quarter but effectively for the entire year. In light of the recent coronavirus developments, we believe it is vital to update each of the 10 points to accommodate for the new reality. Overall, GPN shares fell fairly in line with the S&P 500 index in 2020, declining ~23% since January 8 (as of March 31 close), relative to ~20% decline for the S&P 500 index. Below, we update our valuation and discuss potential tailwinds and headwinds for Global Payments in this brave new world.

Valuation

We are taking down the GPN multiple from ~27x to ~24 in line with the S&P 500 multiple contraction (adjusted for the FinTech space). When applied to the EPS estimate of $7.48 (down from $7.68), we get the new target price of $179 (down from $207). When compared to other payments names (more on that below), we believe that GPN may have a classic V-curve recovery, remaining a solid BUY. We also note that a lot depends on whether or not the company chooses to update or withdraw its guidance during the upcoming earnings call.

What to Expect in 2020: 10 Key Points

North America network fees to further decrease throughout 2020, in order to provide an important incentive to clients and mitigate the losses of payments-related revenue, thus offsetting much of the softness. Overall, North America segment was supposed to be in the 12-14% Y/Y growth range before the virus, but at present we are taking down our estimate to the 6%-9% range.

Still Expect Canadian business to accelerate, but at a slower pace: We originally expected Canada's growth to improve from about 5% Y/Y in 2019 to about 9% Y/Y, but at present we see the 6%-7.5% Y/Y range as more realistic. A lot will depend on the trajectory of coronavirus business in Canada (thus far, Canada's cases are by a lower of magnitude lower than in the United States). We are keeping FX effects constant for the purposes of the model, albeit we recognize that the FX impact could range from 20 bps headwinds to 30 bps tailwinds (unchanged from the previous assessment).

International expansion should continue to generate upside, with numerous companies now looking for pricing discounts. In our view, there may be some disruption to the equilibrium as clients adjust to the new market reality and reevaluate their prospects. At the same time, client revenue for GPN has usually been sticky even during times of economic downturns in Europe. On a separate note, we expect Citi and Desjardins to continue aggressively growing GPN's total merchant network (currently at 40K+).

Don't Forget Brexit: We rarely comment on the Brexit impact for payments stocks, since in the vast majority of cases it is irrelevant. However, in the GPN UK business, since there is a real prospect of losing clients, we will be closely watching how the Brexit dynamics unfold throughout 2020. It is obvious that Brexit will adjust to its own reality right now but it's not going away.

Consumer Solutions business remains solid: Paycard remains crucial within the restaurants and gaming sectors, among other businesses. While Visa (V) recently reported a sharp drop in consumer volumes, with second quarter payments numbers looking particularly dismal, we do expect a pickup later in the year. Overall, even with card networks taking a hit, GPN usually benefits from a relatively inelastic demand for its services, which allows it to shield itself during macro pressures.

For 2020, we are modeling adjusted operating margin of 33.1%, which reflects a contraction of about 90 bps and corresponds to a negative EPS impact of 20 cents (see Valuation section). Lower integration expenses and lower marketing spend should still take place, with nearly all EPS impact driven by the reduced top line, in our opinion.

Value-added products to remain neutral: Unlike some on the Street, we do not anticipate value-added products to go away and we are modeling a neutral effect from the coronavirus, until further commentary from management.

Capital One WalMart portfolio to develop traction: We estimate that as much as 30 bps of incremental revenue growth could come from the WalMart portfolio in 2020, with little to no coronavirus damage. We expect approximately 55-65 bps in 2021, provided that coronavirus doesn't exacerbate beyond the third-fourth quarters timeframe.

P2P solutions should see 130-180 bps revenue growth acceleration during the quarter, particularly as Global Payments mobilizes new clients, despite coronavirus pressures. While some negative impact is definitely present, we don't expect it to exceed 40 bps. The company is still positioned for solid mid-single digits top-line P2P growth.

Detailed free cash flow analysis is warranted: With the company generating $1 billion+ in free cash flows, we believe that a long overdue discussion is warranted about the proper balance of M&A, capital return, and any incremental investments. With TSYS deal now in the past and a solid share buyback/dividend policy in place, the main question now revolves around what kind of further investments GPN plans to make to stimulate its businesses. This bullet remains relevant today, just like in early January.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following core risks to our thesis.

Technology outages and cyber attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for GPN, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as challenges of the coronavirus economy and the prospects of consumer spending.

Competitive risks, particularly other payment processors and even networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and Discover, remain important.

Regulatory risks are also relevant, since GPN is tightly governed by Dodd-Frank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.