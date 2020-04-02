TransGlobe Energy: Holding Out For A Better Deal

The budget expenditures in Egypt were tilted towards the second half of the fiscal year (before they were cancelled). That implies some decent growth in fiscal year 2021.

Production will decline as the second half of the year is officially canceled until things improve. That could change during the projected industry recovery.

The enterprise value is about the same as the oil inventory available for sale. The rest of the business is valued at basically for next to nothing.

Transglobe Energy (TGA) has appeared to have slowed down activity while the negotiations in Egypt proceed. For those who missed some past announcements, the Egyptian government had announced plans to issue contracts that encouraged more industry activity. It would be perfectly logical for this management to conclude the current negotiations and then upgrade the activity once there is a firm agreement with the Egyptian government.

Sure enough, management announced a budget that is weighted towards the second half of the year. The corona virus upended those plans to the extent that much of that budget was canceled. Two wells that were begun before the oil price crash will be drilled and the one in Egypt will at least be tested. But much of the rest of the budget has now been cancelled until things improve.

Mr. Market has other ideas about no growth for a year. Then again, this company has a fairly long history growing production in Egypt. Egypt needs the cash generated by the oil and gas industry. Therefore this company can probably look forward to years of support for its efforts.

Mr. Market has valued these companies as though there is no hope for higher oil prices. Yet the Contango (MCF) CEO Wilkie Colyer commented on the latest conference call the profit possibilities due to the contango demonstrated by futures pricing. Sooner or later, the market and the futures market will have to come to an agreement on future oil prices and industry profitability.

Typically, a small company like Transglobe Energy can afford to bid on leases that the "big boys" like Apache (APA) have now considered unprofitable. A small company like Transglobe can make a good living from these "remains" because smaller discoveries are significant and lower overhead means that less margin is needed for decent profits.

Transglobe is primarily a secondary recovery agent. Many discovery wells have water injections to help flush out the oil. This company constantly deals with reservoir optimization schemes to extract every last ounce of oil. But the Egyptian contracts generally provide for the recovery of all costs before the government demands its large share of the profits. Therefore a company like Transglobe has slightly lower risks than many upstream companies due to that cost recovery aspect.

Egyptian wells are generally very cheap wells to drill and complete. They often cost in the neighborhood of $1 million or less to drill and complete. Therefore paybacks on new wells drilled are often very fast when compared to the North American unconventional industry. The risk or unfavorable aspect is the often fast decline of these wells. Once the water production becomes to great so the well is uneconomical, then that well will be shut-down, sealed and abandoned.

Source: Transglobe Energy February 2020, Corporate Presentation

Still the business has allowed for a very strong balance sheet. The company debt represents a forward payment on the anticipated oil revenue. Last year management paid more than $16 million of long term debt from its cash flow. That is impressive amount of free cash flow for a company of this size.

This company sells oil several times a quarter. That is different from many oil and gas companies. Cash inflows are highly irregular and very significant. The debt represents an attempt by management to maintain a reserve for the lean times and to smooth out cash flow. That makes financial management a whole lot easier.

The balance sheet debt is more than offset by the oil inventory shown above. Since oil prices crashed and the oil inventory grew significantly at year end, the oil inventory still has a value of much of the long term debt. There is plenty of cash on the balance sheet to sop up ANY remaining liabilities.

Therefore this company manages to report a negative net debt. The enterprise value that results is about 1 times projected cash flow of $47 million for the 2019 fiscal year. However, that cash flow can vary widely if the oil is not sold as originally projected by management. What is missed in one year simply folds into the next year. Therefore sometimes reviewing a couple of years of cash flow is important here.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 1, 2020

The latest valuation is so pessimistic that the company cash flow would have to drop to about $5 million and then gradually decline from there. This current fiscal quarter may not be a picnic. But there is no excuse for the view that this company will not return to its profitable ways once this coronavirus challenge is gone. The current valuation is only justified if you think this company will never be profitable again for some years.

Too offset some of the "excitement" of the irregular Egyptian cash flows the company began to diversify into Canadian leases. That part of the company is currently a very small part of the company production. But that production is sold far more traditionally and the cash flow is regular and predictable.

Source: Transglobe Energy February 2020, Corporate Presentation

Source: Transglobe Energy March 2020, Corporate Presentation

Clearly, the industry atmosphere is so poisonous that it is not worth doing more than the minimum. That is clearly the aim of the latest revision to the budget. All the activity that was going to take place in the second half of the fiscal year is now no longer even a thought, and one of the wells currently drilling will stay uncompleted. However, what should be noted, is as the world recovers from this bug any or all of the first budget (in February) could be back in place in the second half of the fiscal year.

This company has negative net debt. So if management deems the opportunity worth it, management could borrow enough money to make the second half of the year happen without straining any key financial ratios. Time will tell just how much damage the coronavirus does and what the effect will be on the recovery.

There will be some exploratory wells drilled maybe in the second half of the fiscal year if the industry recovery is robust. Plus the Canadian leases are in the early exploration stages. So this year appears to be a transition year.

The low costs of Egyptian production, even secondary production, ensure that this company can grow at lower oil prices. Therefore the current oil price weakness is not really a threat.

Source: Transglobe Energy March 2020, Corporate Presentation

When industry conditions were extremely hostile in 2016, this company simply cashed checks and did maintenance until the oil prices began their rally. The balance sheet is definitely strong enough for that strategy to work in the future. Therefore management will apparently repeat that strategy for the time being. There is enough hedging to ensure positive netbacks and the current pricing probably will not last at current levels.

In the meantime, this company is definitely dirt cheap at one times fiscal year 2019 cash flow. As shown above, there is a fair amount of inventory to be sold currently. If enough of that is sold the cash flow could exceed management projections for the fiscal year. Even if those projections fall short, it is clear that this is a timing difference only and not a permanent loss.

The Future

This company has a lot of excellent possibilities at the current price. The stock is among the cheapest of all the companies followed. The current dividend provides an above average yield that is supported by a strong balance sheet. Investors should note that the dividend is paid twice a year (not quarterly) and was instituted rather recently.

As with many Canadian issues, the dividend is not nearly as sacrosanct as it may be for larger United States companies. In fact the first semi-annual dividend is now deferred until industry conditions improve. We are in uncharted territory with the coronavirus challenge. But it appears unlikely that this bug will be a threat for more than a few months.

However, the strong balance sheet argues for a retention of the dividend rate for the foreseeable future. This dividend is likely to be quickly restored once the current oil price improves to more normal levels. This company is in far better shape to "weather the storm" than many competitors.

Management is currently reviewing acquisition prospects. They have the balance sheet and the bank line to make a decent acquisition.

Part of the reason for the low stock price is the small size of the company. There has been some institutional interest of late in the company. But the stock has a long way to go to get back into favor. A far more normal valuation would be 5 to 8 times cash flow. Once the growth pathway is again firmly re-established in the eyes of the market, this stock could trade at an even higher enterprise value to cash flow ratio.

In the past, the company has generated sufficient free cash flow to cut down the outstanding debt amount substantially while retaining a strong cash balance. Note that if all the oil is sold as shown above in the first slide, those sales would approach the enterprise value of the company. That is very unlikely as sales typically lag an average of 1 quarter's production or sometimes more. Still management has adopted to the realities of doing business in Egypt very well. Egypt is one of the more stable Middle East countries with a very favorable business climate. Once the market realizes that and sees the growth, then this stock should return to the favor of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGA.

