Don't Believe The Athersys Hype In ARDS

Recently, Athersys has positioned MultiStem as a potential treatment for COVID-19-induced ARDS and highlighted the “highly relevant” BARDA designation that MultiStem received for COVID-19 and other pathogens. This has sent Athersys’ share price soaring up over 200% since the announcement, as of April 1, 2020.

We dug deeper into both and found significant issues. Our research leads us to believe that MultiStem failed its phase 2 trial in ARDS, and that the BARDA designation is not meaningful. In combination with our previous research into MultiStem’s history of failure in ischemic stroke, we believe MultiStem is worthless and are short Athersys shares.

We believe the Phase 2 ARDS trial failed

We believe that Athersys’ (ATHX) phase 2 trial in ARDS failed. When Athersys announced the“positive results” of the trial in January 2019, the company did not report data on either of the study’s two primary endpoints: Frequency of sustained hypoxemia or hypotension at 4 hours, or Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reactions over 24 hours. We take this to mean that the study failed to show a positive trend in either primary endpoint. We find that companies don’t withhold good information from trials.

Furthermore, the company’s release included results on selective secondary endpoints. The phase 2 study had a total of 11 secondary endpoints and three tertiary endpoints. Of these 14 possible non-primary endpoints, Athersys reported on just three of them.

There were also no p-values provided, which the company states is because the study wasn’t powered for efficacy. However, if the results of the trial were robust, we’d expect more consistency across multiple endpoints.

Lastly, Athersys didn’t provide baseline characteristics for the patients in this small trial. We believe this is important because all efficacy endpoints that measured a change from baseline were excluded from the analysis. Instead, only absolute event rates were released. Small trials such as Athersys’ phase 2 trial in ARDS can have meaningful patient imbalances. This leads us to believe that baseline imbalances are likely the cause of the trends in the three reported endpoints.

When Athersys presented the data at the American Thoracic Society conference in May 2019, we noticed the same issues.

Finally, when Athersys presented one-year follow up data in January 2020, Athersys didn’t even present numerical results and simply stated certain measures were “meaningfully better,” “persisted,” or “was associated with.” Again, we believe companies don’t hide good data.

The numerical data that the company did include in the release, such as ventilator-free day score, ICU-free day score, and subgroup analysis, had already been released previously in the January 2019 release.

We are suspicious of Athersys’ recent announcement regarding its “highly relevant” designation by BARDA

Athersys is trying to promote MultiStem in ARDS using a SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic angle. In its 2019 fourth quarter release, Athersys said MultiStem was designated by “the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) as a ‘Highly Relevant’ program for COVID-19 and other pathogens.”

Investors got very excited and sent the stock price up nearly 24% the next day. Shares are up over 200% since the announcement, and the trading volume has increased significantly. We believe much of the move is due to investor enthusiasm about the BARDA designation.

We have never heard of this term “highly relevant” with regard to BARDA contracts and programs. When we conducted an online search for“BARDA ‘highly relevant,’” we couldn’t find meaningful search results about that designation, other than references to Athersys.

We continued our research and found that in Athersys’ 2019 10-K filing, the company states that MultiStem was “designated as highly relevant by the Medical Countermeasures TechWatch program.” We then focused our research on the Medical Countermeasures TechWatch program. It turns out that anyone can request a TechWatch meeting, which the website states lasts for about an hour. Requests for a meeting can be made by following this link.

We inquired about a meeting to see how the process works and received a form email reply. We interpret the email to indicate that anyone who is granted a 30-minute webex meeting is deemed “highly relevant.” This leads us to believe that if the BARDA TechWatch program is meeting with hundreds of companies for 30 minutes, then this designation is not that special. We believe this might be why we could not find anyone else who promotes this designation and why we cannot find it online other than in connection with Athersys.

Athersys stated on the earnings call that the company was approached by BARDA and that “various members of BARDA including leadership were already aware of our company and our technology based on some prior interactions and collaborative work we had conducted.”

We believe investors may be overreacting to Athersys' positive statements. Our research indicates that BARDA is meeting with hundreds of companies, and we believe the significance of interaction with BARDA may be less than Athersys investors hope. We believe the “highly relevant” designation is unlikely to provide MultiStem with meaningful advantages.

In fact, when asked on the earnings call about what that designation gives Athersys, even the company clarified that it is, “not a regulatory designation. That is a designation that was used as part of the classification process by BARDA and the other agencies that are part of the CoronaWatch task force.”

In addition, our research leads us to believe that Athersys is not yet working closely with BARDA on developing MultiStem for COVID-19 related ARDS. In the 2019 10-K filing, Athersys says, “Discussions between Athersys and BARDA are continuing regarding the finalization and implementation of a potential collaboration.” This leads us to believe that this is not a formal collaboration and that Athersys is not yet working with BARDA.

Healios KK has indicated ARDS data is at least a year away

Other hopeful investors in Athersys believe that the company’s partnership with Healios KK in Japan will lead to positive ARDS data soon. We would like to point out to those investors, that according to Healios KK, the ARDS study won’t be completed until mid-2021. Investors will need to wait a long time for study results, during which time effective therapies for ARDS are likely to come to the market.

Meanwhile, we believe there are more promising therapies that are being used for ARDS

While Athersys investors wait for the company to begin a formal collaboration with BARDA, conduct its own clinical trial in ARDS, and release Healios KK’s results in ARDS, we believe other therapies may prove to be more effective. In particular, we highlight the anti-IL-6 class of drugs, which includes Sanofi and Regeneron’s Kevzara which is already in a phase 2/3 trial, and monoclonal antibodies such as Roivant Science’s gimsilumab, which entered the clinic last month.

Investors who are long Athersys may be ignoring MuliStem’s history of failures in ischemic stroke

Previously, we highlighted MultiStem’s history of failures in the past on Seeking Alpha. Since we first published the article, Athersys has not meaningfully developed MultiStem and instead diluted shareholders with share issuances. Since our publication, Athersys has raised $43.15 million. The company also entered into a new equity facility with Aspire Capital for up to $100 million in November 2019. Aspire Capital is an opportunistic investment fund that offers equity financing lines to companies. Some investors have referred to Aspire Capital's equity lines as a “death spiral” financing, such as to Uranium Resources and Cellceutix.

We are short Athersys with a price target of $0

Given what we believe are the company’s history of failures with MultiStem in ischemic stroke, its failed phase 2 trial in ARDS, and its suspicious “highly relevant” designation from the Medical Countermeasures TechWatch program, we believe the MultiStem program is worthless. Our target price for Athersys is $0.

There is a risk to our short thesis. It could turn out that MultiStem is an effective therapy for ARDS. However, we believe MultiStem’s history of failures in clinical trials makes this unlikely.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ATHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.