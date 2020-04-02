Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P Futures Crank From Around 2425 Up To 2500 On Positive News From The Oil Patch

So far, stocks have managed to escape pretty unscathed through two absolutely horrific unemployment claims figures. The NFP is tomorrow.

Market Intro

Asian stocks (AAXJ) were a mixed bag in the Thursday session, while European shares (VGK) traded about 1.5% higher, depending on the index.

US equities (SPY, DIA) are responding to the positive prospects in a shift in the negotiations (or lack thereof) between Saudi Arabia and Russia (details below). Shares are up between 1.25% (QQQ) and 2.50% (IWM) as we approach 11:00AM EST.

Spot VIX stands at 53.

Thoughts on Volatility

10MM jobless claims in two weeks... absolutely incomprehensible!

Of course, traders of all stripes will be waiting with bated breath for the initial print on the NFP tomorrow morning. In light of the circumstances, it would not surprise me in the least if we see some pretty large-scale revisions. Two Thursday's in a row, US equities have managed to breeze by some rather damning jobless claims figures. We'll see if tomorrow can complete a trifecta of sorts.

Brent's increases are all over the map at this point. In the visual above it's up 14.5%. In the initial tag from Stock Cats it's 35%. The pricing is absolutely all over the map.

Supply is a major part of the equation, but oil traders understand very well that demand makes up the other side of the value dynamic. My own read on the matter is that the negotiations can keep the world from swimming in an ocean of "excess reserves", but the lockdowns and nerves associated with movement will need to lift sooner rather than later to mount a sustained rally.

Still, investors in energy shares (XLE) have every reason to cheer the news: the sector SPDR is up 10.5% for the day at present.

The Baby Boom generation holds a great deal of US wealth, or global wealth for that matter. This creates an interesting dynamic, because many from this generation have to be more conservative in their investing behavior. A string of drawdowns can spell the difference between a comfortable retirement and a far less enjoyable period of one's "Golden Years". To my way of thinking, this introduces a new demographic risk to the table.

Term Structure

I have never just had a commenter simply take the words 'out of my mouth', as it were. But when I look at the VIX term structure above with the realized vols in comparison, Robin's statement below basically just says it so far as I am concerned.

On that same note, days like Thursday can feel as though we are back in rally mode - and of course in some sense we are. But so far as S&P futures in the after-hours are concerned, we are still looking at a great deal of volatility. Markets more or less looked set to open near 2430 or so, which strikes a different tone than the current one.

When headlines rock equities as they are currently doing, the prospects for continued vol readings in the 50's-60s is still quite real.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

As a quick closer, my family and I are indeed in Europe right now - southern Spain, on lockdown. I'll explain more in the approaching days, but honestly we're doing very well. Not sure how long we'll be here on the Continent, but our experience has been positive thus far.

