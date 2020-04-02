Chevron: A 7.5% Dividend Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity

The company's prudent decisions should allow it to maintain dividends until a recovery, and then generate strong returns after that.

The company has a better balance sheet and lower dividend break-even than any other oil major.

Chevron has an impressive portfolio of assets that it is working hard to maintain as it cuts spending across the board.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) as one of the golden companies among the oil majors, had performed quite well from the early-2016 oil crash until 2019. The company benefited from significant capital spending before the crash, which resulted in low capital spending during the crash along with significant new cash flow. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s recent stock price crash is a great entry place.

Chevron Recent Announced Changes

Chevron has recently announced several changes in response to the recent collapse in oil prices by almost $30/barrel Brent.

Chevron has reduced 2020 capital spending by $4 billion off of the bat and suspended share repurchases. The company expects Permian production to be reduced by 20% as the company focuses on maintaining its dividend, supporting long-term value, and its balance sheet. For reference, as we head into a potential downturn, the company’s dividend of almost 7% would mean strong shareholder returns assuming no capital returns.

Additionally, it’s worth highlighting here that the company’s decisions place it in an incredibly strong position going forward. By 2H 2020, the company expects its run rate on capital reductions to hit 30%. The company, depending on its decisions, could see capital expenditures decrease to a peak of $10 billion from its prior 2020 guidance.

Going into 2021 and onwards, the company will have significant room to decrease its capital spending even further to protect its financial position. It’s also worth noting here that the company still expects, outside of asset sales, 2020 production to remain constant. The trend in asset sales remains to be seen, there’s likely minimal buyer interest in them, however, the ability to cut capital so significantly and maintain production is impressive.

Oil Market Recovery

Based on the company’s recent decisions, one of the most important things to pay attention to is the potential for an oil market recovery.

The above image provides the previously forecast oil demand/supply balance until YE 2020. It’s worth noting here that this is a steady-state, i.e. in a no COVID-19, no recession, continued OPEC+ cut world, what would be happening. Obviously, many unexpected things have happened, however, it’s worth noting if these “Black Swan” events hadn’t happened, oil markets would have balanced out by YE 2020.

That recovery in the oil market could result in higher oil prices than the $60 they were previously at.

However, even with the Black Swan events, there’s significant potential for a recovery. Human trials have already started on a COVID-19 vaccine, which could be a minimum of 9 or so months away. Additionally, OPEC was ready to cut production by a further 1.5 million barrels/day before Russia backed out. That means OPEC+ could be ready for further production cuts.

Saudi Arabia has an $80/barrel Brent break-even for their budget, so they’re hurting too. As a result, by YE 2021, as COVID-19 alleviates itself and OPEC+ negotiations continue, we can expect oil prices to recover to their previous steady state of $60-70/barrel Brent. We’ll discuss how the company is performing at the current time in our “Dividend Security” section below.

Chevron Downturn Dividend Security

Chevron, as we discussed, has focused its efforts on keeping its dividend secure.

Chevron has one of the lowest net debt ratios among its peers at 13%. The company’s large size means expanding it has significant potential to raise capital - a 15% increase here is almost $20 billion, which is enough to cover more than 2 years of dividend expenses. That would still put the company close to in-line with the remainder of its peers, even if it’s earning nothing.

At the same time, the company has the lowest dividend break-even at $55/barrel. The company’s production is ~1.1 billion barrels annually, let’s call it 1 billion barrels to simplify the math. The company’s run-rate capital spending savings are about $7-8 billion annually at the midpoint, although the company can reduce that further if it desires. Simultaneously the company plans to execute a $1 billion cost reduction plan.

Therefore, the company’s new dividend break-even is ~$45/barrel meaning that the company is ~$20 billion short annually at current oil prices and costs. Put another way, the numbers indicate the company is actually losing money on the average barrel produced at current prices - although to be fair, that’s true for most companies in the current environment.

However, what’s worth highlighting here is these expense cuts, with further capital cuts in 2021, along with asset sales, and the company’s financial leverage means it should be able to cover expenses and dividend for at least until late-2021 (net $30 billion total cost assuming prices remain constant). That would push the company’s net debt ratio (assuming no asset sales) towards 35%, in line with its peers.

But this also shows that if prices don’t recover in our estimated time frames, the company has some significant risks worth paying attention to.

Chevron Risks

Overall, Chevron has two significant risks worth paying attention to. The first is the risk of continued low oil prices, where the company isn’t profitable. We discussed this risk above in the company’s dividend section. However, the most important thing for shareholders to pay attention to is that without an oil recovery by YE 2021, the company could be forced to cut its dividend.

The second significant risk worth paying attention to is the company’s capital spending plans and the returns from that. The company spent tens of billions of dollars in capital in recent years, and as we saw in our break-even discussion, is losing money for each barrel it produces. The company plans to spend ~13% of its market capitalization on capital spending in 2020 and close to that going forward.

Whether the company can gain successful returns on this remains to be seen.

Conclusion

Chevron’s 7.5% dividend yield, which could increase further, is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The company’s share price has been ruined by the oil crash despite the company having one of the lowest break-even rates among the oil majors and one of the strongest balance sheets. That impressive balance sheet gives the company significant room to borrow and grow.

Going forward, Chevron is continuing to make a number of decisions to position itself as well as possible for the downturn. We expect that oil prices will recover by YE 2021, with prices recovering to their $60-70 barrel Brent steady state. That would allow the company to resume both share repurchases and continue growing its dividend. That potential for shareholder returns makes the company a once in a lifetime investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.