The Asset Allocator: A Time For Leadership (Podcast)
With job losses shattering records in the wake of the coronavirus, an obvious question advisors are thinking about is: ‘What about mine?’.
Some firms, like Morgan Stanley, have stepped up and pledged not to reduce their workforces this year.
Advisors in turn need to demonstrate leadership vis-a-vis their clients, prospects and employees since, if their message was relevant before the current crisis, it is even more so now.
This podcast (6:45) suggests that now is a time that financial advisors can have a greater impact than ever before - by learning, teaching and leading. Helping people see that they have a financial future is what will make advisors’ own futures viable.