Assessing Survival Potential: Dave & Buster's

At a TTM "P/E" of 4X, the company is not discounted enough to account for this risk.

Without heavy intervention from outside forces or a much better-than-expected COVID situation, it does not appear Dave & Busters will be able to make it through 2020 (without extreme equity dilutions).

With high overhead and revenue likely falling toward zero, Dave & Busters is headed into an extremely difficult financial situation.

The way I see it, there are three kinds of stocks available today. Those where the market has not yet determined COVID's impact and remain at high valuations like (AAPL), (GOOG), and (AMZN). Those likely to gain from COVID like Costco (COST), Inovio Pharma (INO), and Zoom (ZM). And those which the market believes are likely headed for bankruptcy because of COVID including American Airlines (AAL), Ford (F), and Chesapeake Energy (CHK).

While it may seem paradoxical, I believe the best long opportunities are in category three and the best short opportunities in category one and two. It generally appears that the market is pricing-in unreasonably high bankruptcy odds for "category three" stocks, unreasonably low sales-decline expectations for "category one" stocks, and unreasonably high earnings growth in "category two" stocks.

Now, that is not to say investors should buy every nearly bankrupt company on the market. In fact, they should probably avoid 80% of those companies as it seems likely that we are headed toward an era of mass-bankruptcy as they are value-traps. However, the 20% that are currently priced for bankruptcy and are likely to survive will likely offer triple-digit returns as their stock returns toward its book-value. Conversely, short-sellers must avoid those stocks.

To aid in this effort, I'd like to create a "Predicting Survival" series that hones in on the many dirt-cheap firms with high bankruptcy risk. Ideally, this will help value-investors find deep-value picks and short-sellers high probability downside trades. I'll aim to publish four articles of this nature per week over the coming weeks so, if you like this article, feel free to "follow" for more.

By popular demand, I'd like to begin with a company that will face one of the most rapid impacts from the virus: The entertainment company Dave & Busters (PLAY).

Dave & Busters: Not Built For Social-Distancing

Dave & Busters is a company that thrives off of social events. It is a restaurant, bar, arcade, and sports center all in one and is an attractive location for social gatherings between people of just about all age groups. In the normal world, this is a major plus as it gives the company great brand-value. But this is not the normal world; close-quartered buildings with many hands-on games are now dangerous.

Despite the risks, the company has yet to close its doors to customers. In California, all bars and clubs were ordered to shut down but D&B is technically more than a bar. California's local governments have ordered that D&B restrict total occupancy to 100 (including employees) and staff has been designated to wipe and sterilize everything touched by customers.

Unfortunately, it appears that store traffic is likely to fall toward zero. This is illustrated by the recent 85% decline in Google search traffic volume for "Dave and Busters":

(Google Trends)

The theory here is that many patrons search "Dave and Busters" when looking for the nearest location. Consequently, search traffic rises cyclically 200% on weekends. We can see that the weekend of March 14-15th saw half the normal rise and traffic since then has dwindled toward zero.

This drop can also be seen on a 5-year chart:

(Google Trends)

For the time being, I believe that it is safe to assume D&B's revenue has declined 70-95%. As COVID cases likely pass 1 million in the U.S over the next week (at current growth rates), I suspect the company will close all stores. Based on current growth figures, it does not appear that COVID cases will peak in the U.S until perhaps the end of April/early May. Thus, social distancing is likely to last until June.

Consider, any slowing of the virus will delay its peak and the longer efforts to slow it will last. Unless a vaccine appears in the next two months (extremely unlikely), it is unlikely to be eradicated for quite a while. Thus, even if people return to D&B, fear will likely cause many to avoid crowded places for months afterward and cause sales to be depressed 50% or so. 40% of D&B customers are families which are at a higher probability of long-lasting avoidance. Even more, as many habitual patrons' habits are broken, it may take over a year to see a full recovery.

Of course, the company's many part-time employees will not receive hours over the coming months and will likely look to change jobs. This will likely further exacerbate restarting difficulties down the road.

Dave & Busters Financial-Shock Analysis

Given an expected near-total decline in revenue Q2 2020 and significant declines in Q3-Q4, the company has an extremely difficult road ahead of it.

Importantly, Dave & Busters does not own any real property. According to the company's last annual report, payments and leases are generally non-cancelable. While some portion of rent expense is based on D&B revenue, the company remains on the hook for rent even if a store is not profitable.

Problematically, D&B has high effective leverage due to its $1.1B in lease liabilities. As you can see below, its total liabilities-to-EBITA is at 7.7X and total liabilities to assets at 93.5%, up from below 60% years ago:

Data by YCharts

A decent portion of the company's "Other Operating Expenses" is its rent. This is a significant portion of the company's expenses and makes up a third of its revenue. As you can see below, this figure is typically around $443M per year. Problematically, the company has driven itself into a deeply negative working-capital hole giving it little room to lose revenue:

Data by YCharts

Note, the company's expected lease payments for 2020 is $117M according to its last annual report. It appears that a significant reason for its -$200M in working capital is because it has been issuing debt partly in order to aggressively buy back shares:

Data by YCharts

Despite repurchasing nearly a third of its market capitalization, the company has failed to expand its EPS and has seen net income and margins declines since 2018:

Data by YCharts

Overall, we can see that the company was in a pretty poor financial position before COVID even began. Its negative working capital is the most alarming as it shows it must pay $210M more than it owns in current assets this year on top of the likely $117M+ in rent expense and other unavoidable overhead. The company has also been borrowing money to pay off old debt instead. Instead of digging itself out of negative working capital by holdings earnings as cash, it has repurchased about a half-billion worth of shares.

Will Dave and Busters Survive 2020?

Importantly, as of the company's last quarterly report, it had roughly $160M in unused credit facilities that mature in 2022 which are still available to the company. While this cash will certainly help the company get through Q2, I believe most if not all will be quickly used up due to D&B's tremendous rent expense which will likely be around $100M.

Importantly, that credit facility comes with restrictive covenants. Pulling from its last annual report:

Our credit facility contains restrictive covenants that, among other things, place certain limitations on our ability to: incur additional indebtedness, make loans or advances to subsidiaries and other entities, pay dividends, acquire other businesses or sell assets. In addition, our credit facility requires us to maintain certain financial ratio covenants.

The ratios are not laid out in the annual report, but this gives us a signal that the company may not be able to borrow enough money to maintain rent payments and its current liabilities.

The company has also gone on the defensive. In order to block a hostile takeover, D&B enacted a poison-pill policy on March 20th to try to activists from acquiring a stake greater than 15%. The stock bounced (with the market as a whole) but has since headed back down:

Data by YCharts

It is essentially certain that D&B will suspend its dividend and any stock buybacks. The fact is that D&B will continue to need to pay its extremely high rent expense despite having a likely near-total or total decline in revenue. Obviously, such a scenario is essentially unforeseeable and very unfortunate for the firm. That said, due to buybacks and leveraging, the company has no net excess liquidity on hand to stay alive in this rainy day scenario.

Without intervention from outside forces, I believe the company is headed toward filing for bankruptcy-protection or tremendous equity dilution in order to raise cash. The company has closed its doors to activist buyouts. It is possible that a private entity extends short-term credit, but likely double-digit rates and at terms very favorable to the lender and D&B's existing covenants will likely limit this.

Some may believe that the government will save companies from bankruptcy. As detailed in "My Top 10 Bearish Stocks For When The 'Fed Put' Narrative Fails" they have limited ability to do so and D&B is likely at the bottom of its list of companies to bailout. The government can put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, but D&B's many liabilities are the assets of others so it cannot receive a free pass.

As a business, Dave & Buster's will likely survive but I doubt its equity value will. Based on working capital, expected rent, and other expenses I estimate that the company will conservatively need roughly $300M-$400M to get through the year. At a TTM "P/E" of 4X, the company is not cheap enough to offset its extreme risk. I like the company as a consumer, but not the stock. Overall, I believe "PLAY" is a "sell".

Importantly, I may short sell the stock going into Thursday's earnings report because its Google Trends data for Q4 2019 was below 2018 levels. Most likely, this would be with a call option in order to limit upside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PLAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.