Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CloudGenix For Prisma Extension Tech

PANW may see significant increases in revenue in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic as organizations continue to diversify their employee base.

Palo Alto Networks has agreed to acquire CloudGenix for $420 million in cash.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has announced the proposed acquisition of CloudGenix for $420 million in cash.

CloudGenix has developed software defined wide area networking [SD-WAN] technologies.

With the deal, PANW bolsters its Prisma offering for retail branches and remote office locations.

The stock looks reasonably priced at its current level, so my bias is cautiously Bullish as continued trends toward distributed work grow in the future.

Target Company

San Jose, California-based CloudGenix was founded to provide SD-WAN technologies enabling enterprises to more effectively deploy and manage distributed applications to all locations throughout their networks.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Mr. Kumar Ramachandran, who was previously Director, Product Management and Marketing at Cisco Systems (CSCO).

Below is an overview video of CloudGenix' approach:

Source: CloudGenix

CloudGenix’s primary offerings include:

The company's primary offering is 'AppFabric,' which 'enables WAN management using policies relevant to the business rather than complex networking configurations and routing protocols.'

Investors have invested at least $99 million and include Mayfield Fund, Intel Capital, Clearsky, CRV and Bain Capital Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insights, the market for SD-WAN technologies was $700 million in 2018 but is expected to reach an estimated $17 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a stunning 58% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing need from organizations to reduce complexity in their WAN infrastructure while expanding their geographic presence capabilities.Below is a chart summarizing some of the opportunities in the sector:

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Aryaka Networks

Barracuda Networks

Cato Networks

Ecessa

Elfiq Networks

FatPipe Networks

Huawei Technologies

Nuage Networks

Versa Networks

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

PANW disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $420 million in an all-cash deal.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of January 31, 2020 PANW had $3.1 billion in cash and short-term investments and $5.6 billion in total liabilities of which $1.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2020 was $890.3 million

In the past 12 months, PANW’s stock price has fallen 32.3% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 9.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 10.7%, as the PANW chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $16,350,000,000 Enterprise Value $15,080,000,000 Price / Sales 5.06 Enterprise Value / Sales 4.83 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 319.56 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,120,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 20.34% Earnings Per Share -$1.81

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, PANW’s clearest public comparable would be Fortinet (FTNT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Fortinet (FTNT) Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Variance Price / Sales 8.02 5.06 -36.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 7.16 4.83 -32.5% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 38.03 319.56 740.3% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $536,130,000 $1,120,000,000 108.9% Revenue Growth Rate 19.7% 20.3% 3.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

PANW is acquiring CloudGenix to integrate its technologies into its Prisma Access secure access service edge [SASE] platform for remote branches and retail stores.

As CloudGenix CEO Kumar Ramachandran stated in the deal announcement,

CloudGenix's vision has been to revolutionize branch offices through cloud-delivered Autonomous WANs. With CloudGenix, enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch office with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and best-of-breed infrastructure services. We thank our customers for making us an industry leader in enterprise SD-WAN. By joining forces with Palo Alto Networks, we will accelerate our ability to serve customers and partners in their network and security transformation.

So, the deal for CloudGenix is a bolt-on technology acquisition to help PANW continue to build out its branch and retail location offering to customers and prospects.

Management sees increasing Prisma trial activity as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, which may increase adoption and sales in the future.

Most organizations have a digital transformation strategy, but once the pandemic effects subside, organizations may further update their strategies to focus more on distributed capabilities.

With the deal, the company will extend its existing solution and accelerate the shift from SD-WAN to SASE, which is a more fully-featured and easier to integrate convergence of several technology approaches to network design and administration.

Notably, Gartner estimates that more than 40% of enterprises will have express strategies to adopt an SASE approach, up from only 1% in 2018.

The deal makes sense from a strategic viewpoint, although we don’t know if PANW is overpaying for it on a Price/Sales basis.

Given PANW’s revenue multiples and growth rate, the stock looks relatively cheap compared to Fortinet’s valuation metrics.

I expect the firm’s short-term results to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but longer term, PANW’s prospects are bright, so my bias on the stock at its current level is Bullish.

