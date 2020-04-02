J. C. Penney: Bankruptcy Risk Increases With The Extended Store Closures

What was previously a challenging path to long-term survival has become a virtually impossible task due to the damage to the economy and J.C. Penney's increased debt.

It appears likely that there will be at least six weeks of store closures. This scenario could put J.C. Penney at under $100 million EBITDA for the year.

I noted recently that J.C. Penney's (JCP) store closures were likely to be prolonged from the initial April 2 date. J.C. Penney has now extended its store closures indefinitely, with a plan to follow guidance from government officials as to when it is safe to reopen.

It appears now that six weeks of store closures may be a reasonable estimate overall, although some stores may remain closed for longer. This raises J.C. Penney's near-term risk of bankruptcy. J.C. Penney should have enough liquidity to get through the store closure period and to the holiday season. However, it is now projected to have substantial cash burn in 2020, and what was already a narrow path to avoid bankruptcy within a few years appears shut now. As a result, J.C. Penney may decide to restructure before making its June 2020 bond payment due to the inevitability of its long-term situation.

Estimated Duration Of Store Closures

Italy has now recorded several days with 4% to 5% daily growth in reported cases, which indicates that it may have reached the peak in new reported cases. As there is a lag from infection to developing symptoms and then being tested, it seems quite likely that Italy is now seeing new infections decline. This comes three weeks after it imposed a national lockdown.

This gives me some hope that six weeks (from mid-March) will be enough to drive new infections down to a low enough level in the United States where restrictions can be gradually lifted. I'd anticipate that most of J.C. Penney's stores (other than in the most affected areas) could be reopened near the beginning of May, although social distancing (such as maintaining distance at checkout) would still be encouraged.

One caveat is that the measures taken in the United States have not been as drastic or uniform as in Italy, which may extend the time it takes to drive down the rate of new infections.

2020 Outlook

I took a look at Kohl's recently and assumed a 15% hit to sales from six weeks of store closures plus the lingering damage to foot traffic after (due to virus concerns and economic damage). The reduced sales also would result in a 3% hit to 2020 gross margins, while SG&A is reduced by 8% to 9%. Applying similar effects to J.C. Penney (including roughly -19% comps, which is -15% below guidance) would result in a projection for $57 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2020.

$ Million Net Sales $8,635 Plus: Credit Income $325 Less: COGS $5,803 Less: SG&A $3,100 Adjusted EBITDA $57

J.C. Penney's capex budget is likely to be substantially reduced for 2020, but even with that reduction to minimal levels, J.C. Penney's cash burn is now likely to be over $300 million.

Other Projections

My scenario is probably actually on the positive side, with Fitch modeling two months of store closures followed by even more damage to foot traffic during the summer. Fitch expects over a 20% hit to sales in 2020 and appears to expect (by my calculations) gross margins potentially declining by a couple additional percent. Fitch estimates that J.C. Penney could potentially end up with negative $400 million in EBITDA in this scenario, which would push its 2020 cash burn up to near $800 million.

Credit Facility Drawdown

There were some questions before about why I believe that there is a significant risk that J.C. Penney may file for bankruptcy in a couple months when its $105 million June 2020 maturity becomes due.

J.C. Penney's drawdown of $1.25 billion from its revolver does give it liquidity for now, but it is also looking at significant cash burn in 2020. It was already looking at a tough path to long-term survival (without restructuring) without the Coronavirus crisis. It needed a strong economy that would allow it to grow sales above 2019 levels (after the expected dip in 2020), while also generating positive cash flow over the next few years to pay down its debt. Instead, we are looking at a recession and J.C. Penney is very likely to end up with a substantial amount of cash burn now. Thus its path to long-term survival looks virtually impossible now.

J.C. Penney's revolver drawdown does appear to give it the option of continuing into the holiday season without filing for bankruptcy due to lack of liquidity. However, it is likely to take a hard look about whether it is worth making its June 2020 bond repayment if restructuring is guaranteed in the future anyway. Many companies have filed for bankruptcy after drawing on their credit facility, as having a substantial amount of cash on hand allows them to proceed through restructuring without needing more costly DIP financing.

J.C. Penney's June 2020 bond recently traded at 52 cents on the dollar, which is a low price for such a near-term maturity. This indicates that bondholders are pretty uncertain whether J.C. Penney will make that payment. J.C. Penney's decision will depend on the length of the store closures plus how business trends look after reopening.

A scenario like Fitch is modeling (with two months of store closures and weak sales upon reopening, leading to negative $400 million EBITDA) would make for an easy decision to restructure given the impossibility of recovering from that.

Conclusion

With the store closures likely to last for at least six weeks now, J.C. Penney is now forecast to end up with under $100 million EBITDA and over $300 million in cash burn in 2020. This forecast may even be on the optimistic side, as Fitch is forecasting negative $400 million in EBITDA for J.C. Penney based on two months of store closures. The longer store closures go on, the larger the impact on both sales and gross margins.

J.C. Penney's $1.25 billion revolver draw doesn't guarantee that it will make its June 2020 bond repayment. While it technically has the ability to make that repayment, its longer-term future appears very grim and it may decide to save the $105 million. In that scenario, the revolver borrowings would help finance it through restructuring, likely without needing DIP financing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in JCP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.