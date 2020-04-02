Weighing Up The Investment Potential Of Chevron Vs. Exxon Mobil

Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) have both suffered in the recent market panic. A double whammy of stock market losses, and a deep sell-off in the price of oil, have left both stocks nursing losses. This article discusses the recovery prospects of both stocks.

Both companies are taking cost-cutting actions

Chevron released a statement on March 24th to clarify the actions they will take to weather the current market conditions.

The key headlines in this were a reduction in 2020 CAPEX by $4 billion, or 20%. Permian production guidance was also revised lower by 20%. All share repurchases were also suspended.

CEO Michael Wirth stated, “With an industry leading balance sheet and a flexible capital program, we believe Chevron is resilient and positioned to withstand this challenging environment.”

On commodity prices he added, “Given the decline in commodity prices, we are taking actions expected to preserve cash, support our balance sheet strength, lower short-term production, and preserve long-term value.”

The bulk of the company’s capital spending reduction will come from $2 billion in upstream unconventionals, primarily in the Permian Basin, $1.2 billion in upstream projects and bases, and a further $800 million in its downstream operations.

In a similar statement Exxon announced that they too were, “looking to significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price decreases.”

Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said, “We are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term. We will outline plans when they are finalized.”

The coming announcement from Exxon is likely to mirror the actions taken by Chevron, particularly after the former suffered a debt downgrade by Standard & Poors recently from AA+ to AA. S&P warned of further action, saying, “Our negative outlook reflects the potential for a further downgrade if the company does not take adequate steps to improve cash flows and leverage over the next 12 to 24 months.”

Exxon started out with a higher CAPEX base than Chevron at $31 billion and this will leave the company in a good place to continue a stronger CAPEX program than its peers, but in the near-term it will likely provide deeper ability to cut spending and focus on short-term cash flow.

The recent price losses for both stocks have highlighted that aggressive share buybacks, which were a theme in all sectors, were not the best allocation of capital and some additional repayment of debt may have been a better option. Chevron is particularly at fault here after buying back $1.75 billion of stock in the first quarter as the stock price continued to fall.

Dividend protection is a key focus

Chevron’s announcement of their cost-cutting actions stated that the goal was to, “protect the dividend, prioritize long-term value, and support (their) industry leading balance sheet”

At the current stock price of $72.46 CVX has a dividend of $1.29 and yield of 7.12%. Exxon has a dividend of $0.87 for a larger yield of 9.17%. For both companies this a historically high level of payout and is the most important factor of this investment opportunity.

CVX TTM Dividend Yield

(Source: Macrotrends)

XOM TTM Dividend Yield (Source: Macrotrends)

Exxon are also seeking to protect their dividend in order to attract new investors, but investment bank Morgan Stanley have stated that they will have to fund capital spending from additional debt.

The analyst said, “We expect the company to reiterate commitment to the dividend, which is roughly equivalent to organic 2020 operating cash flow… As a result, capex will need to be funded entirely with debt (assuming no asset sales).”

Both companies are actually in a good place to add some additional debt, with Exxon’s debt/equity of 0.25, bettered by Chevron’s 0.19. Both companies can therefore afford to fund capital spending in the next year or two through debt, however, if commodity prices stay as low as they currently are, then I don't see a need to front-load CAPEX spending.

In recent fourth quarter earnings, Chevron was already under pressure with a $6.6 billion loss, although this included $10.4 billion in write-downs and impairments.

Exxon saw a $5.7 billion profit, although a large chunk of that can be attributed to $3.7 billion in asset sales, which included the divestment of non-operated assets in Norway. Exxon’s $4.5 billion sale of Norwegian assets in the fourth quarter was part of a plan to divest around $15 billion in assets by 2021. It will be interesting to see how this target changes due to the fact that the value of those projects will have dropped materially.

The first half of 2020 will not be great for both companies as fourth quarter crude prices were based on a spot price of around $55-56 per barrel, compared to the $20 we are seeing now. I noted in my recent oil article that the price would likely try to test the $26 level and it got through there easily, so we are looking for stabilization at this new level. Natural gas prices are also lower and trading at 1999 lows, so there is no respite for companies that have an edge in that commodity. One benefit that oil companies will have over other sectors is that these companies were already in a cost-cutting mindset from the oil rout in 2014 and they will have learned important lessons to steer their companies through the current problems.

Production should escape virus impact

One positive for Exxon in the fourth quarter of 2019 was first oil from the Liza field in Guyana, which was less than five years after the first discovery. Gross production from the Liza Phase 1 development is expected to reach capacity of 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day in coming months. It is worth noting that Guyana has only seen 12 cases of the coronavirus, so operations will not be affected by this. Exxon have also built their Brazil deepwater acreage and the country has, so far, been able to contain the virus outbreak.

In the LNG segment, the same diversification into countries such as Mozambique and Papua New Guinea will ensure that operations and production will not be significantly hampered.

Chevron will also benefit from international diversification and its key performers globally are also countries that have not been too hard hit by the virus. Australia with 4,000 cases is a big contributor to Chevron’s natural gas output, with around 40% of production and the number of cases is much smaller in other strategic locations such as Thailand (1,000) and Bangladesh (56).

So, unlike many other industry sectors, these two energy companies should not see their operations and production significantly affected by the virus lockdowns. The key dynamics affecting a potential recovery will continue to be commodity prices and demand. There have been signs that China is moving back to a normal state of industrial production and it has been said that Europe is near the peak of the virus, with the U.S. expected to plateau in two weeks.

This lines up with my earlier assessment that flu cases have historically disappeared in April/May, based on 30+ years of data, and this looks like it will be the case again. We can expect a recovery in stock prices if the panic subsides and this would add to the attractiveness of these stocks, but we should also be planning for global developed economies to be released from their lockdown state in late-April or early-May. This would mean that the May-June period sees a production and manufacturing recovery, with oil and gas demand building in time for strong activity in the third quarter.

Looking at both from a valuation perspective

Both companies are similarly diversified and will face the same headwinds with commodity prices in the near-term. Cash flow generated from operations saw only a $2 billion difference in Exxon's favor in 2019.

Looking at both companies, I would have to go with Exxon based on a valuation basis. Exxon is currently valued at a price/earnings ratio of 12x, whilst Chevron is valued at a much higher 48x. This is expected to drop to 17 based on the forward P/E ratio but Exxon also had a higher production of 4 million boepd versus 3 million and this could give them an edge for an improvement in oil prices. Exxon also has the higher dividend yield at 9% and this is an exceptional return with 10 year treasury yields falling to 0.62%.

With a peak expected in the virus in the next two weeks, we should see global economies re-opened and activity returning in time for a stronger third quarter and it is a good time to position for this. A rally in stock prices and commodities would bring a quick return from this investment opportunity. Both companies are committed to protecting their dividends and with production largely unaffected by the virus, and economies coming back to life in the second quarter, the effects may be more short-lived than some expect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.