Is The Collapse Of Braemar Hotels & Resorts A Buy The Dip Opportunity?

Braemar has seen the price of both its common and preferred shares collapse over the past few weeks.

The collapse of Braemar Hotels & Resorts' (BHR) common and preferred shares is justified in a country where mobility, whether for business or leisure, has ground to a halt.

The preferred stock has not been spared, with the value of the series D 8.25% cumulative preferred stock (BHR.PD) falling 82% from its 52-week high of $27.83 per share to $5 per share. It has since recovered to $9.62. However, this is a near 62% discount to its par value of $25 per share.

The trading of Braemar's preferred stock at the extreme end of negative sentiment is reflective of the unprecedented nature of the crisis at hand. Hence, if the reality over the next few months is a stark opposite to this sentiment, the current price would have been a significant undervaluation.

Further, I would recommend the preferred over the common shares due to lower risk profile and the historical characteristic of preferred dividends to be more sticky in turbulent times. Indeed, BHR suspended the quarterly dividend on its common shares but kept the series D preferred dividends unchanged at $0.5156 payable for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Fundamentally, going long on BHR would be equivalent to buying a house that is metres away from a tsunami. BHR is trading at near distressed levels for a reason as efforts to stem the outbreak of the virus pose an existential threat to its industry.

A Balance Sheet Of Two Stories

Braemar's balance sheet as at the end of its fourth-quarter 2019 held total long-term debt of $1.05 billion against real estate assets of $1.56 billion. The company's tangible book value came in at $364.23 million, more than 6.5x its current market capitalization.

BHR has historically traded within a narrower range of its tangible book value, hence, the sole reason for any long position would be to gain the upside of a reversion to mean. Further, according to Bloomberg, Braemar is actively pursuing a sale of some of its assets. While I'd caution management against fire sales to plug the short term liquidity crisis the industry faces, a sale, even at 50% of book value would mean a more than 300% increase in market capitalization.

This material undervaluation of Braemar versus its tangible book value forms the first story of the company's balance sheet. The second story is more complex, seeking to tell the extent to which the company will be able to withstand the crisis.

With cash and equivalents of $72 million as at the end of the last reported period minus dividends of $8.5 million paid on the common and preferred shares for January 2020, the company would have been left with a minimum total cash amount of $63.5 million as at the time the crisis started to ramp nationwide stay at home orders.

Further, as the average of Braemar's total interest expense for the last four quarters is $13.8 million, the company should have enough liquidity for the next 3 months until June even after servicing its debt.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe - A Braemer Owned Property

COVID-19 And The US Hospitality Industry

Marriot International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings together account for at least 70% of Braemar's EBITDA. This represents a significant level of concentration in just two firms who have lost a combined market capitalization of nearly $40 billion since the start of the year. This level of concentration represents the most salient risk to any long position in BHR. In the scenario that either one of these companies collapses due to COVID-19, Braemar would see a significant level of its income vanish. In turn, this would increase the probability of Braemar defaulting on its own debts.

Hence, a review of the health of both these companies is necessary to assess the viability of a long term position in Braemar's preferred stock. The Altman Z-score will be used as a proxy for the health of both these firms before the virus hit. It is worth noting that the formula, a function of profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity ratios, was designed to detect bankruptcy risk in a boom and bust, not a sudden economic stop.

The virus poses the most risk to Hilton due to its already precarious Z-score of 1.580, while Marriot, with a Z-score of 2.67 holds a better position. Of course, these Z-scores are backwards-looking; the current hotel trading environment has materially deteriorated. Both these companies will stand to benefit from the unprecedented $2.2 trillion intervention by the US government into the economy. This will see $500 billion in loans and loan guarantees provided to the industries most hit by the virus. While demand for hotels will not see a V-shape recovery in the period after COVID-19, the longer-term outlook will be a return to the pre-crisis level.

Braemar's near term prospects are poor as this crisis is likely to last for months and be followed up with an economic recession. But Marriot and Hilton are strong brands that have survived past recessions and will be around for many years. A return to normality, whenever it happens, will be more than enough to support a long position in Braemar's preferred stock.

