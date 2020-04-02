Brookfield Asset Management Is A Compounding Machine

The current market turmoil provides a rare opportunity to acquire shares of the firm for considerably less than fair value.

The company's management are not only extremely talented capital allocators, they have aligned their interests with those of shareholders.

Brookfield benefits from durable competitive advantages which have generated enormous value for shareholders and will continue to do so.

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is a company in a unique competitive position, with a talented management team, long-term value-oriented investment philosophy and strong balance sheet. Combine these attractive considerations with secular tailwinds for the firm and it's easy to argue that the market has been rather unfair in its recent re-evaluation of the company. Thanks to the coronavirus, long-term oriented investors currently have an opportunity to buy this exceptional enterprise at a bargain price.

Background

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest players in the arena of "real asset" or "alternative" investments. In Brookfield's case, these investments fall under the broad categories of real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and (more recently) distressed debt.

The company's business model is primarily oriented around acting as the general partner in a number of investment partnerships it has established, mainly focused on infrastructure. As well as investing its own capital in these partnerships, the firm also collects fees from other investors who would themselves like to take advantage of the profits derived from Brookfield's diverse portfolio of real assets.

The company is currently led by Bruce Flatt, arguably among the most talented investors of the twenty-first century. Since 2002, when Flatt was appointed CEO, the company's stock has provided extraordinary returns for shareholders versus the S&P 500, as shown in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

Leader In Alternatives

To begin, it might be helpful to illustrate why Brookfield occupies such a competitively strong position. Brookfield certainly benefits from a number of competitive advantages which I believe will allow it to outperform versus the wider market going forward.

Without doubt, the sheer magnitude of the funds the company manages is a significant advantage for a firm focused on illiquid infrastructure investments. With $540 billion of assets under management, it is one of just a small selection of organizations typically able to compete in large infrastructure deals. This lack of competition (especially during distressed periods) means the company is often able to pick up assets at significantly below their fair value.

Brookfield is a company with a very long history of international operations. This is arguably another enormous competitive strength which the company takes full advantage of. Because they are free to invest anywhere, their managers are under no pressure to invest in any particular area and can simply wait for opportunities to come to them all around the world. In some cases this means that they will wait for years before investing in certain areas, taking advantage of attractive assets only when they are selling at well below intrinsic value. Despite operating in India since 2008, the firm did not make any major investments there until 2014.

The company is also exceptionally strong on the operating side, with a great deal of collective expertise in niche areas. Brookfield is focused on attracting specialists who understand infrastructure and the investment dynamics across the different markets in which it invests. The company's significant intellectual capital (it has invested a lot in acquiring and retaining talented managers) means that it is also often able to exploit the synergies between the different assets it owns.

The final and most important strength of the company from the perspective of a long-term investor is the combination of its shareholder-oriented corporate culture and value-based investment philosophy, as I will outline below.

Corporate Culture

It's very clear that investors in Brookfield benefit from a corporate culture which is very much aligned with shareholder's interests. This is partly because CEO Bruce Flatt has worked extremely hard to ensure that incentives and compensation are lined up with the company's long-term performance. His own significant holdings of the company's shares only further go to show that Flatt and his team are willing to "eat their own cooking" and are motivated to deliver outperformance.

Investment Philosophy

One of the firm's strengths linked strongly to the corporate culture mentioned above is Brookfield's clearly defined investment philosophy.

In his own variant of the "Margin of Safety" principle, Flatt furthers the idea of buying assets at prices lower than their replacement cost, as this is perhaps the best indicator of value when investing in infrastructure and real estate.

Once these underpriced assets are identified, they are financed on a long-term and low-risk basis. This is followed by work on the company or asset to enhance its cash flow profile and increase value (in the same sense as an "activist" investor).

Brookfield deliberately focuses on getting involved with very illiquid assets, as these are unattractive to short-term investors but do offer greater returns over the long term (which is Brookfield's primary objective). Brookfield also attempts to avoid market trends and fashions, with Flatt believing that there is often value in a contrarian point of view. This contrarianism is again likely to benefit long-term investors, though may not make sense to people with a shorter-term horizon.

The final element of the firm's investment philosophy is ensuring a strong balance sheet and financial position in order to weather downturns. In a recent interview Flatt talked about how Brookfield has been building up cash for a number of years in preparation for a market decline (this was before COVID!). In this interview he said that "cash becomes extremely valuable in one circumstance in particular: when financial accidents happen."

I was further convinced by Flatt's dedication to this value investing approach when I heard that Brookfield had decided to acquire a 62% stake in Oaktree Capital Management. Howard Marks, Chairman of that firm, is a very widely respected value investor in his own right. Adding Oaktree to the Brookfield family in my opinion can only be a positive development for the long term.

Secular Tailwinds

One tremendous tailwind for Brookfield over the next decade should be increased flows of institutional capital into real assets.

In the low interest rate environment in which we are currently located, with bond yields at record lows, institutions are desperate for investments which offer higher rates of returns. Real assets certainly meet this criteria and provide other benefits such as reduced sensitivity to inflation.

Risks

In my view the biggest risk to Brookfield over the next decade is interest rates. The current environment of ultra-low interest rates has been very positive for the company in attracting institutions who are desperate for the higher yields offered by hard assets. If interest rates go up above 5%, it might be more difficult for Brookfield to seduce the institutional capital it requires for its fee revenues and it would be time to re-evaluate the company's prospects.

Another macroeconomic factor which I think will have less of a relative impact on Brookfield if it reappears is higher levels of inflation. As mentioned earlier, because the value of Brookfield is based on "hard" assets and their cash flows, inflation should have a much smaller effect on the firm compared to firms in the wider market.

COVID-19 will certainly have an impact on some segments of Brookfield's cyclical business operations (ports, malls etc.) but the company is arguably less exposed than some other competitors simply because so many of its investments are providing the backbone of the global economy (e.g. power, utilities and broadband), which need to be operational irrespective of the chaos the virus is causing.

Current Opportunity

Data by YCharts

With the recent pullback in Brookfield's share price on account of the coronavirus, the company is trading at a price to book ratio of just 1.44x, a P/FCF ratio of 4.72x and a P/S ratio of 0.632, all multiples which are extremely attractive relative to the company's history. Now seems to be a generational opportunity to purchase shares in one of the great potential wealth compounders of our time.

Conclusion

Brookfield Asset Management is a company which has provided incredible returns to shareholders over the past two decades, and this looks very likely to continue thanks to the firm's competitive advantages, excellent management and secular tailwinds. The company is also trading at a very low valuation relative to its history. I would therefore argue that now represents an excellent time to start investing in this legendary asset manager.

Shares in Brookfield Asset Management trade on the New York and Toronto (TSE/BAM.A) exchanges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.