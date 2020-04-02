Why WD-40's Recent Credit Revolver Max-Out Exposes Greater Risk This Cycle Vs. The Past: 55%-60% Downside Risk

Since the last crisis, sales grew ~33%, yet credit revolver needs increased 1,500%. Shares are near all-time highs on the belief that a drop in oil will benefit EPS, but finished inventories have doubled from the last cycle. We expect the Company to slash guidance next week.

WD-40's has become more international, with materially increased exposure to the UK, where the coronavirus is now spreading, and most of its cash resides. The pound is at all-time lows.

Last cycle, the Company missed sales and EPS estimates in 2008 and 2009 by double digits; this time we believe will be worse.

First off, we hope everyone is staying healthy and well during these unique and challenging times.

The depth and magnitude of our current economic situation is unprecedented. Yet, if you've been a loyal Spruce Point follower over the years, you'll appreciate why we've been skeptical, hard pressed to buy stocks at inflated multiples, and not surprised by the depth and speed of the stock market rout. We believe it's a function of too much leverage with too low interest rates, capital misallocation, and a decline in mechanisms that lack human judgement in the financial system. Corrections are necessary for long-term prosperity as they root out businesses that are non-economic, and hold poor managers accountable for wasteful capital spending. While we hope for speedy recovery for those afflicted by the current environment, or base case is not for a "V" shaped recovery. As a result, we still see significant alpha to be generated from short ideas. Notably, we favor situations where a business was obscuring strain even before the crisis intensified.

With this in mind, we are pleased to present our report on WD-40 (Nasdaq: WDFC or "the Company") entitled "A Slippery Slope investment". Spruce Point believes that WD-40 is widely misunderstood and believed to be defensive, but in reality, is facing both long and short-term secular pressures. With the Company recently increasing and drawing down almost 100% of its credit facility, a size 1,500% larger than the previous recession in 2008-2009, we believe a hole in its balance sheet has been exposed. Our forensic review and channel checks indicate record bloated inventories, and increasing financial strain. We believe it will have to drastically reduce its optimistic 3-7% sales target and re-set investor expectations meaningfully lower. Trading near all-time highs and at an unprecedented 6x sales and 27x EBITDA, we believe shares are a horrible risk/reward. We see 55% - 60% downside risk ($75-$85 per share).

Below are some key slides from our report. The full report is available on our website as well as updated thoughts on Twitter @sprucepointcap

Our report analyzes the key tenants of what WDFC claims is a "good business". We believe WD-40 exhibits few, if any, of the qualities of a good business.

At the core, the product is not patent protected, but rather is a trade secret. The Company has been under-investing in R&D for the past few years.

The company says maintenance, repair, and overhaul is its largest market with a focus on automotive. Setting aside current economic stagnation, we believe the long-term movement towards electric vehicles means less moving parts needing lubricants.

In addition, WD-40 sells to independent bike dealers. Current data shows that dealerships are in decline, as both hobbyists and children (future hobbyists). E-bikes and E-motorbikes also present long-term challenges for increased lubricants. Motorcycle sales are also struggling, as indicated by recent Harly-Davidson (HOG) financial results.

We've also conducted recent channel checks and find rising promotional activity in places like Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and AutoZone (AZO), PepBoys. We find company PB Blaster is a formidable competitor, often with lower prices.

In the home improvement, DIY segment controlled by Home Depot (HD), Lowes (LOW) and Ace Hardware we see significant competition. Some of these retailers have reduced store hours during the coronavirus scare.

WD-40 also sells through channels where the retailer sells a direct competing product at much lowers prices. These channels include dollar stores (FDO) and Dollar General (DG). WalMart (WMT), North America's largest retailer, has its own house brand ~50% less

WD-40 recently started disclosing discounts for rebates, coupons and cash incentives. We observe that in Q1 2020, the total discount as a % of gross sales hit a high mark.

WD-40's product is not best suited for a world of e-commerce. Recent changes to its product fact sheet explicitly state that it does not recommend shipping the product via air. This puts more strain on the distribution to be local and shipped by car or rail.

WD-40's has also rolled back growth opportunities. It used to talk about Venezuela and Iran as markets for its product, but just removed them from their recent charts. In addition, it has often talked about growth ambitions in China, and years ago talked about counterfeit products being an issue. Recently, a criminal organization in China was found producing and distribution its products. Despite this, revenues in China have recently been declining.

WD-40 disclosed late last friday that it drew down almost 100% of its credit facility which it had recently expanded to $150m. To put this in perspective, during the last crisis it opened a $10m facility which it never used. Today, revenues and EBITDA are 33% and 90% larger and debt is modest at 0.7x. The company has $25m on its balance sheet and is projected to generate $30m of free cash flow. This looks concerning to us.

A careful review of WD-40's inventory balances today vs. the last crisis show elevated finished goods inventory, record days inventory outstanding, and days to convert cash.

When we ran a working capital analysis, we see that working capital to sales stands at 16.3% vs. 10-13% in the years leading up to the prior crisis.

Looking carefully today vs. the last financial crisis, we see that WD-40 is materially more exposed to international markets today (63%) vs. the last crisis (52%). The Company now obscures country-level revenue detail. However, we estimate the U.K is 37% of total revenues vs. 9% during the last crisis. We estimate 75% of WD-40’s cash is in its U.K. subsidiary. A falling British Pound creates material risk to the business. The Company doesn’t quantify the amount, but based on its UK filings, we can estimate the exposure. First Brexit, and now a coronavirus scare, has sent the Pound to multi-year lows.

WD-40 has show itself to have limited visibility in times of financial crisis. It missed FY 2009 sales and EPS estimates by 13% and almost 10% at the mid-point, respectively. In FY 2008 it missed sales and EPS by 5% and 13% and the mid-points, respectively. This time around, the economic crisis is greater, and we expect a much larger miss of its targets.

We worry that while the Company has been ramping up share repurchases since the last financial crisis, insider ownership has fallen to all-time lows.

The stock is trading near all-time highs and its multiple has been expanding. WD-40 trades at a higher multiple than Coca-Cola (KO) despite the latter having better margins and growth. We also look at comparable companies listed in WD-40's proxy statement Prestige Brands (PBH), Quaker Houghton Chemicals (KWR), Ingevity (NGVT), Sensient Technologies (SXT), Dorman Products (DORM), Innospec (IOSP), and American Vanguard (AVD).

Only two analysts cover the stock. Much of their recent optimism comes from the recent decline in oil. However, we don't believe they've carefully evaluated the historical impact of oil declining on its business. In the past crisis, oil plunged by a comparable 70%, and yet it took a full year before the Company said it had a 2% benefit to gross margin. The current analysts believe it could materialize in 2H 2020. We also point out, that lower oil prices also benefit WD-40's competitors, many of which are already priced lower than WD-40. Competitors could lower prices further in a declining oil price environment in response.

The Company is projecting 3-7% sales growth, and analysts are closer to 1.3%, but we are significantly below estimates and conservatively see 3-8% sales decline and near-term margin deterioration, not expansion, as foretasted by two sell-side analysts. If WD-40's multiple normalized to peers, and our projections are met, we could see 55%-60% downside risk.

Disclaimer

This research presentation expresses our research opinions. You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) along with our subscribers and clients has a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and calls on the stock) covered herein, including without limitation WD-40 Company (“WDFC”), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Spruce Point Capital Management does not undertake to update this report or any information contained herein. Spruce Point Capital Management, subscribers and/or consultants shall have no obligation to inform any investor or viewer of this report about their historical, current, and future trading activities.

This research presentation expresses our research opinions, which we have based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information, and all of which are set out in this research presentation. Any investment involves substantial risks, including complete loss of capital. Any forecasts or estimates are for illustrative purpose only and should not be taken as limitations of the maximum possible loss or gain. Any information contained in this report may include forward looking statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections. You should assume these types of statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections may turn out to be incorrect for reasons beyond Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s control. This is not investment or accounting advice nor should it be construed as such. Use of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s research is at your own risk. You should do your own research and due diligence, with assistance from professional financial, legal and tax experts, before making any investment decision with respect to securities covered herein. All figures assumed to be in US Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

To the best of our ability and belief, as of the date hereof, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable and does not omit to state material facts necessary to make the statements herein not misleading, and all information has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, and who are not insiders or connected persons of the stock covered herein or who may otherwise owe any fiduciary duty or duty of confidentiality to the issuer, or to any other person or entity that was breached by the transmission of information to Spruce Point Capital Management LLC. However, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC recognizes that there may be non-public information in the possession of WDFC or other insiders of WDFC that has not been publicly disclosed by WDFC. Therefore, such information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC makes no other representations, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use.

This report’s estimated fundamental value only represents a best efforts estimate of the potential fundamental valuation of a specific security, and is not expressed as, or implied as, assessments of the quality of a security, a summary of past performance, or an actionable investment strategy for an investor. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is not registered as a broker/dealer or accounting firm.

All rights reserved. This document may not be reproduced or disseminated in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WDFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.