Assured Guaranty: Unprepared For Any Economic Downturn, Run-Off Looming In The Horizon

Significant concentrations: $4.5B Puerto Rico plus six US states (IL,NJ) over $10B. Very vulnerable and undiversified International Portfolio: A- before crisis and large $38B UK (Brexit) risk.

AGO’s Investment Portfolio is far from riskless and has already suffered a fair value drop. High correlation with Insured Portfolio. Actual losses may follow soon.

The combination of increasing Loss & LAE (magnified by sharp recession), Investment Portfolio's shrinking size and fair value drop have shortened AGO's distance to a run-off that now looks inevitable.

Irrespective of lack of acceleration and timetable of claim payments, each increase of Loss & LAE immediately reduces AGO's Qualified Statutory Capital (the actual metric preventing a run-off).

AGO’s crisis statement was weak and unconvincing. Main arguments (claims-paying resources and non-acceleration) show a lack of understanding of the consequences for shareholders of an increase of Loss & LAE.

AGO’s Crisis Statement: Weak and Unconvincing

Assured Guaranty (AGO) issued on Friday, 20 March 2020, a carefully worded statement following that week’s eventful share price action that saw a 40% share price drop with AGO's shares marking a post-2012 intra-day low of $13.64 on 18 March.

According to AGO’s statement “Assured Guaranty is strongly positioned to manage the impact of COVID-19“ but a closer analysis of the information included (as well as that omitted) raises some serious doubts.

As we did with revenue and income in our report of 15 March 2020, it is important to clarify some information contained therein.

Source: YCharts (AGO's 10Y Share Price)

Source: YCharts (% Change, AGO v S&P 500 since 15 March 2020)

Higher Loss & LAE Can Trigger a Sudden Runoff Irrespective of Claims-Paying Resources and Lack of Acceleration

Every time that AGO's solvency is put into question, its board raises the same two arguments:

1) a $11B figure, now "claims-paying resources" (CPR) before "cash & assets"; and

2) lack of claims’ acceleration stating that "if an issuer defaults we are only obliged to pay any shortfall in principal or interest on scheduled payment dates".

AGO seems keen to give the impression that it has a $11B buffer that will only be eroded slowly but this shows a lack of understanding of the consequences for AGO’s shareholders of the current combination of

A) increasing Loss & LAE,

B) fair-value losses in the Investment Portfolio; and

C) increasing ongoing claim payments (for PR plus any other non-performing exposure).

AGO's situation is deteriorating much quicker than as portrayed by management. Any increase of Loss & LAE (irrespective of whether the claims are not accelerated and of the payment schedule) and any decline in the Investment Portfolio reduces AGO's Qualified Statutory Capital (QSC) and this risks putting AGO into run-off.

The main risk for the shareholders of any corporation is that the company defaults and that they are wiped out. The situation for monoline shareholders is more complex since a similar scenario is triggered by the company being put into run-off something that can happen even when the company still has assets and liquidity if the regulator has to step-in to protect the market stability due to insufficient capital.

This would be akin to a Merton or similar credit risk model in which the "credit event" is triggered by capital falling below a certain “run-off” point instead of a “default” point.

AGO's relevant "run-off" metric is therefore not the $11B CPR headline figure but rather QSC ($6.6B at FY19). This is the actual "distance to run-off" although this would already be triggered as soon as QSC falls below a certain level, probably between $2B and $3B based on the huge size of AGO's Insured Portfolio and the amount of BIG exposures that will now increase as a result of a new wave of downgrades. This would already prompt intervention due to the unsustainable Net Exposure to Capital Ratio of 135 to 175 (up from 35).

Source: Own Chart based on AGO's 4Q19 Figures (see excerpt below)

An analysis of AGO's $11B CPR headline figure shows that CPR already dropped $650m last year due to AGO's negative operating cash-flow and will continue to fall ($800m to $1B) during 2020, reducing QSC accordingly. Source: AGO's 4Q19 Supplement (showing 2019, 2018 and 2017 CPR figures)

The $11B figure includes items that are not recognised as capital by regulators thus providing no protection for shareholders against a run-off: $400m CCS/line of credit, $609m of PV installment premium and $2.9B of unearned premium reserve (not even considered as capital by the rating agencies as it is included in the calculation of each loss).

Loss & LAE reserves are just $529m (down from $1,023m in 2018). A very low figure that could be exhausted by a single item of PR exposure like HTA, is the equivalent of just one year of ongoing PR claim payments and may not even cover the Investment Portfolio's expected losses.

The $6,663 QSC is the actual buffer preventing AGO’s run-off. AGO only avoided a QSC drop in 2019 by reducing Loss & LAE by $500m but the current Loss & LAE figure is unsustainable and each increase will eat into AGO's Capital buffer. It will have to increase dramatically this year and any increase in Loss & LAE brings AGO closer to run-off irrespective whether the claims are accelerated and when payments are due (any funds transferred from QSC to Loss & LAE are "accelerated" for run-off purposes).

Loss & LAE calculations are based on assumptions of items such as economic projections, cash-flow models, delinquencies, etc. that have now deteriorated significantly:

Source: AGO's 2019 10K

Add a sudden sharp recession (with a contraction of US and UK GDP and a significant drop in the revenue of many issuers, in some cases to zero as in the case of UK university housing) to any "subjective" model and AGO's Loss & LAE could have already eaten any buffer. Regulators will surely have to pay close attention in the current environment as AGO can cause a systemic shock.

In the below example we explain how an increase of Loss & LAE by e.g. $5B as a result of the sudden deterioration in the metrics used for the calculation of Loss & LAE would already exhaust AGO's capital and put AGO into run-off even if there are no accelerations.

. Source: Own Chart

In addition to the Loss & LAE increase due to the current crisis, the current QSC figure will have to be adjusted downwards to consider the following:

Investment Portfolio's size reduction in 2020 due to negative operating cash-flow (approx. $800m to $1B)

PR’s additional losses that, taking a conservative approach could be up to $2B

Investment Portfolio's fair value drop (currently $500m according to our estimations)

In our view, AGO's capital buffer will vanish as soon as Loss & LAE is recalculated taking into consideration the change in circumstances as a result of the current crisis and AGO will have to be put into run-off. We expect that this will happen during the next year whether on AGO's own initiative or at the request of a regulator

We do not underestimate AGO's ability to delay the inevitable but the end result will not change. AGO will go into run-off whilst still having high claims-paying resources and plenty of liquidity. Its remaining assets will be put to work in the interests of the other stakeholders.

Quality of the Investment Portfolio: Losses Already Mounting

AGO's statement portrays its Investment Portfolio as being extremely safe referring to 60% of securities rated AA or higher but fails to mention that:

It has only 2% of fully liquid cash and treasuries (BAM has 19%) Its main components (municipal, corporate and SF bonds) have dropped in price and are now worth less than in December The risk of the $752m self-insured BIG RMBS has merely been transferred from the insured to the investment portfolio but any losses will still affect AGO.

Source: AGO's 4Q19 Supplement

We can try to obtain a rough estimate of the investment portfolio's fair value as at the day of the statement (20 March 2020) using proxies to ascertain the values of the main components such as Munis and Corporate Bonds. Whilst this can only be a rough calculation as we do not have access to the actual portfolio, it seems very clear that the Investment Portfolio dropped in value.

Source: Own Chart

This drop explains why AGO's statement referred to CPR instead of the usual reference to cash and assets as in previous rebuttals.

AGO’s Investment Portfolio is risky and highly correlated to the insured portfolio with a tendency to become illiquid and lose value when needed the most. This issue (correlation, potential losses, illiquidity, etc.) has been exacerbated by the deterioration of the investment portfolio that we described in our previous report following S&P's methodology changes.

Revenue & Income. Who insures AGO’s AA rating?

AGO's statement has no reference to revenue/income other than a backward-looking $400m investment income average (as described in our report, annualised income had already dropped to $325m in 4Q19) and an admission about the “new issue market” being “relatively inactive” confirming that Insured Premiums will be even lower than expected. This is in line with previous years and with our expectations prior to Coronavirus.

The current crisis will only accelerate this trend as it is becoming clear that AGO’s main product, its AA S&P rating, is a highly perishable good despite the favourable methodology changes introduced by S&P. S&P indicated in the latest reviews that:

“We may lower our ratings if Assured exhibits significant volatility in earnings”.

Earnings had already dropped by half since 2016 and will continue to fall dramatically reaching loss territory this year. S&P's downgrade would render AGO’s insurance almost useless and protection buyers will surely think twice before taking the risk of buying AGO’s insurance knowing that it could be downgraded in a few months.

Source: Own Chart

Significant Concentrations & The Brexit Risk

AGO states that the “portfolio of insured credits is granular and well diversified” but this is clearly not the case as admitted by S&P:

“We view Assured's risk exposure as moderately high, largely because the application of our largest obligor test (LOT) to Assured's insured portfolio points to potential concentration risks”

It is not just the $4.5 billion of par (plus interest) of already defaulted PR bonds. AGO has $10B+ (bigger than the Investment Portfolio) exposures to at least six states (including IL and NJ):

Source: AGO 4Q19 Statement

Even more worrying is the mammoth UK risk that AGO has accumulated (almost tripled since the Brexit Referendum): a huge $38B (74% of AGO's international portfolio and four times the size of its Investment Portfolio) after adding the $5 billion undisclosed guarantees described in our report. There is no granularity or geographic diversification in AGO’s international portfolio.

Source: AGO FY19 Presentation

The portfolio had already entered into the crisis with a weak A- average credit rating (many exposures will now become BIG) and with the actual Brexit deadline of 31 December 2020 looming, AGO’s UK risk looked like an accident waiting to happen even before Coronavirus.

Source: Own Chart

The sudden urge for adding UK risk despite the Brexit uncertainty could be explained by a need to meet PVP targets (2019 bonus targets were only met thanks to the Q4 undisclosed UK guarantees):

Source: AGO's 2019 Proxy Statement

There is plenty to choose from in terms of which UK exposures are more at risk: $1.2B Channel Tunnel exposure at a time in which its revenue is likely to be as affected as that of the airlines with the debt issued by an entity, Channel Links Enterprise Finance PLC, that already lost £17m in 2018 and was close to be stricken-off the Companies House and dissolved last December with all the assets going to the Crown (an extraordinary event that is not very reassuring), $1.3B BBC exposure now that the licence fee could be abolished or even the newly added $5B of university and social housing (a sector that according to the FT was in already in bubble territory prior to the crisis) now that it is still unclear when and how will the universities reopen and other UK education institutions such as Eton are having to offer significant rebates due to the impossibility of offering accommodation services.

These exposures have a very different credit profile than municipal bonds and many of them could already lead to claims before the end of the year e.g. in the case of student housing as their revenue will be severely affected now that the campuses are closed. Any loss of revenue such as those described above would affect the cash-flows used for the calculation of Loss & LAE and reduce AGO's capital. Contrary to US states and municipalities, these institutions cannot raise taxes to cover the shortfall and it is unlikely the UK government will be bailing them out without affecting bondholders. At $38B, they have the potential for bringing AGO into run-off. AGO has once again misjudged the reality of an island.

The concerns are compounded by the fact that S&P's latest report indicated that AGO could be downgraded if "its non-U.S. public finance business meaningfully alters the risk profile of its insured portfolio." Any neutral observer would agree that this is already the case and this will now become clear.

Protections: Remember Puerto Rico

AGO refers to protections in its SF and US public finance portfolios such as covenants that would "require issuers to increase taxes, fees or charges to ensure there are adequate funds to meet debt requirements”. One can only describe the prospect of any state or municipality increasing taxes, fees or charges in the current environment to pay bondholders as highly unrealistic.

AGO already told the markets that PR’s bonds (eg HTA) had protections that were then revoked in court. This time it may not be different.

Interestingly AGO merely states that the International portfolio "has performed exceedingly well" something that does not sound really reassuring.

Omissions

AGO's statement omitted:

- Blue Mountain: For the first time since August the statement does not contain a single reference the alleged diversification into Asset Management that will increase losses and be anecdotal at best.

- Buybacks: No reference to the Buyback Programme that had played a pivotal role in any AGO statement since 2013. The reason is obvious as AGO has purchased 106.6m shares since 2013 at an average price of $30.56 and AGO's recent share price proves that AGO has wasted shareholders’ funds unnecessarily, funds that now would be extremely useful as capital.

In the current political and financial environment, it is difficult to envisage a scenario in which the dividend and share repurchase programme could continue beyond 2020.

Source: Own Chart

- Puerto Rico: AGO states that there were "almost no municipal defaults in our insured portfolio during the Great Recession" and omits PR altogether.

Obviously any PR agreement will take now much longer to be reached (with the bankruptcy proceedings delayed by the judge) going beyond the election and leading to even lower recoveries on its $4.5 billion par exposure (plus interest payments in excess of $500m annually) than under the offers rejected by AGO.

With PR likely entering into a sharp recession any loss estimates have been smashed and our base case scenario, average recovery across exposures of 50% of par with no recovery of already paid coupons, now looks optimistic. Whilst the final outcome is unpredictable, our current estimate is that any recovery will be worse than our previous base case scenario and that a final resolution will only take place after years of litigation with AGO continuing to pay large sums.

PR is not Detroit, not even a municipality but an associated state with many historical, cultural and legal peculiarities and the current situation cannot be compared to 2013. AGO misjudged the situation when it chose to insure PR bonds and continues to misjudge it.

CONCLUSION

A deeper analysis shows that AGO is not well equipped to face this or any other crisis.

AGO’s run-off buffer is much smaller than the headline figures mentioned by AGO and there is no need for any claim to be accelerated or become due in order for AGO's capital to fall below a level that would require the intervention of the regulator and put AGO into run-off. AGO's "actual" Loss & LAE has increased significantly due to the crisis and the impending recession as many of the metrics used to calculate Loss & LAE (economic data, issuer's cash flows, etc.) have now deteriorated dramatically and in our opinion it has already eaten any capital buffer.

If we add this to the high risk concentrations (especially UK/Brexit risk), risky Investment Portfolio, high probability of a downgrade and AGO’s inability to generate revenue and income (described in our previous article), we have to insist in our initial medium term target of around zero for AGO’s shares as we believe that a run-off is inevitable and necessary to protect the financial markets.

The main risks for our thesis are the same that we described in our previous report: market volatility with indiscriminate price moves based on Coronavirus related news and a scenario in which AGO would be allowed temporarily to keep Loss & LAE artificially low for one more year despite the credit deterioration.

