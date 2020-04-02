Sonoco: The Pullback Is Making Shares Interesting

Source

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) operates in the consumer packaging and goods space. It is a dividend aristocrat that can be counted on year after year to raise its payout in good times or bad. Investors like the company for its smaller market capitalization compared to peers and its diversified product offerings. While the company faces larger more well-capitalized peers, it offers stronger growth due to its product offerings. However, much of this appears to be priced in as the valuation trades at levels quite a bit higher than peers. This is despite the fact that the growth in the most recent quarter was less than inspiring. We review the shares as an investment and what peers offer better value.

Performance

Sonoco recently reported and it missed on revenue slightly while beating earnings estimated.

While I consider this miss negligible, it is the decline in revenues that appeared to be less than attractive. Furthermore, the company reported adjusted earnings per share that were roughly the same as the year prior. However, for the full year the company saw many metrics investors like to watch decline. Cash flow and net income both saw meaningful declines.

As we can see, net income declined slightly. Management attributed the lower earnings in comparison to last year due to a lower effective tax rate last year and hurricane-related business interruption insurance proceeds. Going forward, before the recent economic shut down, the company provided the following guidance. 2020 base earnings were expected to be $3.60 to $3.70 per diluted share, an adjustment from the previously given 2020 guidance of $3.65 to $3.75. The more important metric in my opinion here is the cash flow guidance. Full-year 2020 cash flow from operations is expected to be $625 million to $645 million. Free cash flow guidance is $250 million to $270 million, which is roughly the same as 2018 free cash flow. Now with the recent turmoil, I expect earnings to be impacted. How much is hard to say as the company does make a lot of consumer goods packaging that is popular in grocery stores and the like. The guidance however gives the company a P/E that is particularly high. If the earnings do hit this guidance, it would represent decent growth over the $2.88 it earned in 2019.

The company has also seen a significant decline in cash flow for the year.

There was, however, a $178 million dollar pension contribution voluntarily, which affected cash flow. It is a positive to reduce pension liabilities, but it is also important to ensure free cash can cover obligations such as the dividend.

Looking at each division individually, we see that almost every divisions saw a decline and only one saw growth.

Consumer packaging, the largest division, saw a decline in revenue and slight growth in margins. This is what diversified the company among peers in the sector. What is interesting is that the Paper and industrial products saw revenue growth of 3.3%, which helped make up for the decline in the display and packaging segment as well as protective solutions. This division is what competitors primarily operate in, which has been weak of late.

Looking at the company's balance sheet, we can see that debt increased, cash did too, and debt/capital grew a bit as well.

Being an economically-sensitive company, I would prefer to see debt levels come down. The company could see a major decline in a recession due to the consumer packaging division, which makes up the largest segment of sales. While the diversity in divisions ultimately helps protect from any impact in one sector, the company is overly exposed to the healthy consumer. Ultimately, expensive packaging is cut back on when costs need to be lowered. The recent economic shut down will be a good test of the company's resolve.

The company continues to focus on new packaging ideas as a way to drive further sales growth as well.

The growth in prepared foods, meals, and home delivery food kits has been a big help in contributing to the company's success. The company needs to continue to focus on these categories to separate itself from the competition which produces general goods in the packaging space. These items are usually easily copied, low margin, and heavily price competitive. However, the company should offer these items, nonetheless, as they can be used by the same customers already purchasing packaging. This would create synergies and cross-selling opportunities.

Valuation

While there are not many direct peers, there are several who operate in the packaging space in general. The valuations compared to Sonoco seem quite low.

As we can see Sonoco while different in a few ways than the above competitors, trades at quite the premium. The shares offer the lowest yield, trade at 2.5x book value, and while possibly not relevant due to economic circumstances, the forward P/E is the highest.

Looking at the historical valuation for the last 5 years, we can see if Sonoco shares trade at premium or discount to their own average.

The shares currently trade at a lower P/CF, P/S, P/B, and PEG than it has for the last half-decade. This implies to me shares offer value, but the changing earnings picture doesn't leave much room for error at this time. I prefer to look at a company that is trading at a discount to their own history while operating fundamentally well.

Looking at the historical yield, we can further see if shares offer an opportunity for investors looking to capture a higher-than-average yield.

In the last 25 years, the shares have had an average yield of 3.2%. Currently, the yield 3.71% is signaling at undervalued shares yet again. While the company has raised its dividend for 36 years, the most recent raise of 5% signals a slow-growing dividend that won't be playing catch-up to its average. An enterprising investor would look to an entry point of $52 or less for an above-average yield. Currently shares trade at these levels, but again the company may see earnings pressure which is why it's trading at a discount at this time.

Conclusion

Purchasing shares of Sonoco would be a nice addition to any portfolio at the right price. However, for now, shares seem to be still too expensive. Should the shares trade down to a valuation that is more similar to other peers, than they would become enticing. While a new investor can acquire shares at a discount to their historical average, it comes at a time when the company may see significant earnings pressure. The company should be able to continue to grow its revenue outside of an economic recession. The adoption of recyclable packaging and more flex packaging for new consumer goods should continue to support its portfolio of product offerings. Right now, there are more attractive ways to play the space for the patient enterprising investor. I have been adding to my position in WestRock (WRK) as it offers a lower valuation and higher yield than average. If Sonoco shares were to pull back 15% from current levels, I would begin to become interested in adding the company to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.