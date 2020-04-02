Box Has No More Excuses Now

Overview

Despite exceeding expectations in Q4 2020, Box (NYSE:BOX) still has a lot to do to improve its top-line growth and profitability. The company grew its revenue by ~14% YoY to $696.26 million in FY 2020, while the operating cash flow (OCF) margin dropped by ~250 bps to ~6.4%. In FY 2021, we expect the recently launched Box Shield and Box Relay to drive growth through the installed base expansion and price increases. Furthermore, the expected completion of hybrid hosting migration and cost discipline initiatives will drive margin expansion. The introduction of Shield and Relay in FY 2020 marked the completion of Box's shift to a full-fledged Cloud Content Management (CCM) player. Having developed a complete CCM suite that has given confidence to reach the 25% commitment in growth and FCF margin, Box is running out of excuses to not deliver in FY 2021.

Catalysts: Installed base focus and cloud infrastructure optimization

The completion of Shield and Relay in FY 2020 is a piece of good news to start the year. Box had experienced a sales execution issue at the beginning of last year, which we believe can be eased by having a complete CCM offering. Upon the completion of the CCM transition, we had initially expected the company to equally focus on new sales and the existing installed base to drive growth. However, the company's recent commitment to aim for a combination of 25% in revenue growth + free cash flow (FCF) margin by the end of the year means it will be focusing more on the installed base expansion. Overall, such a rule of 25 is a sensible move given its higher-margin approach to drive growth. There is solid upside potential on both metrics, given how well add-on and overall booking activities went in Q4.

(source: Box's Q4 earnings call slide)

As per the Q4 earnings report, Box will recognize 65% of its $768 million revenue performance obligation (RPO) in FY 2021, which is a good head start. Strong add-on bookings have also put the company in a good position to maintain the momentum in Q1 2021. Add-on bookings were up by 60% YoY and represent 17% of total recurring revenue as of today. Of all key top-line metrics, billings improved the most as it grew by 19% YoY. Much of that was driven by strong expansions and add-on bookings. The rule of 25 is also expected to have some positive ripple effects on other operating metrics such as retention rate, which has dropped by 600 bps over the last two years. Therefore, aside from being a higher-margin approach to drive growth, it will eventually improve overall stickiness.

FY 2021 gross margin is also expected to return to where it was in 2018 upon the completion of data center migration. In Q4 2020, this activity resulted in a near-term 200 bps decline in gross margin. The migration will allow for a lower-cost way to deliver Box's cloud service, which will result in margin expansion in the long term. As per the management guidance in the Q4 earnings call, it is expected that the gross margin will reach 75% by FY 2023.

Risks

Having developed a complete CCM suite that has given the confidence to reach 25% commitment in growth and FCF margin, Box is running out of excuses to not deliver in FY 2021. Over the last two years, growth and gross margins have declined by over 1,200 and 400 bps. Box's underperformance has given the impression that the problem may run deeper than a sales execution issue or an overall soft demand for a CCM solution. Last year alone, the longer sales cycle and challenge in EMEA seemed to be the byproduct of weak go-to-market planning and execution, wherein Box appeared to be spreading its resources too thin. Today, the US and Japan segments both contribute over 85% of total revenue while EMEA consistently struggles to contribute higher than 10% off the revenue. In that regard, we are pleased to learn that the company will scale back its activities in lower ROI regions.

Valuation

2020 will be a pivotal year for Box. As the CCM suite development is now fully ramped-up, there is an expectation that sales-related issues will be substantially diminished. The company also expects to reach $771 million of revenue in FY 2021. Furthermore, an ~11% expected YoY growth means a potential 900-1,000 bps expansion in FCF margin by the end of the year, given the company's commitment to the rule of 25.

(BOX's FCF margin and Revenue growth. Source: stockrow)

Given how Box has consistently under-promised and over-delivered on revenue over the last four quarters, it is quite likely that it will exceed its target 11% growth rate by 100-200 bps. FCF margin, nonetheless, will still more than double. Having more FCF will provide excellent optionality for Box. It can either reinvest the cash in high ROI projects or even potential buybacks, which the CEO did not rule out in the Q4 earnings call. Furthermore, the reduction in outside consulting spend as part of the cost discipline initiative is also likely to maintain the subscription revenue contribution at 96% or higher. Furthermore, Box will be executing these initiatives under the supervision of the incoming three new independent directors as per the Starboard agreement. As such we expect these key factors to sustain its valuation going forward.

(Source: stockrow)

With ~2.85 P/S, Box is quite cheap relative to its peers. Upon the successful move towards a healthy balance between growth and FCF margin, we expect its P/S to trade closer to that of Dropbox (DBX). Dropbox is the only stock with the balanced growth/profitability feature in its peer group, and therefore is a more realistic benchmark for Box. At the moment, Box is expected to trade at 2.65 P/S by year-end. With a hypothetical ~12% expected YoY growth and 13% FCF margin at the end of FY 2021, however, a valuation between 2.65 and 4.40 P/S (Dropbox's P/S) is within reach. Given the expected revenue of ~$779 million and the share count of 151 million, we set our target price at ~$18 per share.

