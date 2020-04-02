American Airlines: Not So Dire

With government grants, American Airlines is probably only burning $1-2 billion in cash per quarter at current 10% capacity levels.

As air travel starts to bottom out and the sector begins to review the aide offered to the sector via the CARES Act, American Airlines Group (AAL) remains the beaten down stock to watch. Investors constantly focus on the debt loads of the major airlines and make incorrect assumptions about this airline. My investment thesis continues to view the stock in a bullish light as the market is far too negative regarding a dire situation for the airlines and especially American Airlines.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Focus On Net Property & Equipment

With some investors claiming American Airlines will be the first airline to file for bankruptcy, investors should actually review the full balance sheet. The market oddly focuses on net debt and ignores that a company with valuable airplanes isn't likely to slip into bankruptcy because of a rough patch for the sector.

According to the numbers in the below chart, American Airlines has the largest net PP&E of the airline sector at $43.7 billion. Both Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Uniter Airlines (UAL) are around $35.0 billion with Southwest Airlines (LUV) far smaller at $18.4 billion.

Data by YCharts

Any investors can quickly see a big gap here with American Airlines the leader in this sector. On the flip side, the airline has double the debt levels of the other airlines in this discussion. This number alone is nearly as meaningless as well.

The real key is the net asset level after net debt. In this case, American Airlines has a net PP&E balance of $23.2 billion. Delta Air Lines is at $28.7 billion and United Airlines is at $25.3 billion while Southwest Airlines is below American at $19.8 billion.

Based on these numbers, all of the major airlines fit into a similar range of between $20 billion and $30 billion in net PP&E after net debt. In essence, American only has to sell and leaseback a few airplanes to be back inline with the other airlines suggesting the situation is far less dire than the typical headlines.

In fact, American Airlines starts 2020 with the youngest fleet. The supposedly strong airlines have the oldest fleets suggesting their balance aren't nearly as strong.

Source: American Airlines Baird 2019 presentation

Government Aide Impact

The big headlines recently was American Airlines announcing an intent to seek $12 billion in government aide: $6 billion in grants and $6 billion in guaranteed loans. The CARES act approved a combined $50 billion in aide for the major passenger air carriers with big questions on the strings attached to this aide.

With passengers now below 10% of 2019 demand levels, the airlines will need certain levels of aide in order to survive and especially to maintain current levels of employment levels. A key aspect of the relief bill is the funds to help the airlines maintain employment levels and keep the airlines strong for the eventual rebound in traffic whether the level is just 50% of previous levels or 80%+.

The big question is the cost of the aide. The government has stipulations against stock buybacks, dividends, executive pay and maintaining previous employment levels that aren't an issue. The bigger problem is the potential requirements for government equity stakes.

According to the act, The Secretary may receive warrants, options, or other financial instruments in exchange for the financial assistance obtained by the passenger air carriers via the $25 billion in employee assistance grants. The key word here is "may".

Source: CARES Act

According to American Airlines CEO Doug Parker in a video message to employees, his discussions with lawmakers have suggested the stipulations for aide won't be onerous. The devils are in the details, but one can't imaging the $25 billion intended to keep employees until September 30, 2020 wouldn't come with equity stakes as the airline might chose mass layoffs instead.

Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker has the take that most airlines will take the grants and not the loans due to less stipulations on government ownership via the grants:

While we expect the airlines to accept the grants, because they are designed almost as a pass through to their employees, we do not expect them to apply for loans. The loans are a pay to play, so to speak, as the government will take an interest (equity, warrants) in the airline. We do not believe the airlines want the government any more involved in its business than it already is.

The airlines are likely able to borrow money for required cash outside of the grants. Carnival Corporation (CCL) was able to raise $4 billion in debt at 12% without government backing. The airlines should get far better deals due to government backings.

The question on the level of aide needed is based on how quickly the economy reopens and passengers return. Last Q2, American Airlines had revenues of $11.9 billion and the difference between $0 revenues and $5.5 billion is enormous. The company gets about $600 million per quarter in loyalty revenues that should remain somewhat intact during the downturn as consumers still utilize those credit cards.

Source: American Airlines Q2'19 10-Q

The grants are intended to cover the $3 billion in employee costs for both Q2 and Q3. The airlines are taking voluntary leaves with Delta already signing up over 21,000 employees so American Airlines should easily push the salaries and benefits category below the $3 billion level per quarter even when including the amount from the Regional expenses.

The $2.0 billion in fuel costs could easily dip to only $0.2 billion with the combination of an 80% cut in flights plus the nearly 50% cut in jet fuel costs per gallon. The $1.1 billion in maintenance and landing fees will crash with the lack of flights.

The company spent over $400 million in selling expenses surely set to collapse with limited demand for booking flights. The biggest question is the Other category.

The regional expenses are a mirror view of the main airline. Most of the expenses are either salaries, fuel, capacity purchases and maintenance.

The main issue is that salaries were $439 million for a combined cost of $3.6 billion or over $600 million above the employee grants. The airline basically needs to cut salary costs by 20% via less hours in order to have the grant cover those expenses.

Source: American Airlines Q2'19 10Q

Due to all of the major expenses being variable outside of the costs covered by the grants, the airline may only have $1-2 billion in quarterly operating expenses above the grants at current flight schedules. The CEO suggested such amount was the case with the statement of taking the $6 billion in government loans in order to provide the airline with 6 months of a cash cushion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines isn't in the dire situation as compared to other airlines as promoted by the general media headlines. The airline is likely to only accept government loans, if the terms on equity stakes aren't that onerous. The details are very fluid, but the airlines and especially American Airlines remain highly speculative plays for investors expecting demand to rebound to at least 70% to 80% of previous levels by October 1 when the loan grants roll off.

In normalized times, American Airlines was on track to earn $5-6 per share and without bankruptcy risk, the stock is a buy here below $12.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.