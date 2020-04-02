Best S&P 500 Stocks Of Q1 2020

By reviewing the tails of the return distribution, I believe we can glean insights that can inform future portfolio positioning.

This article depicts the best performing decile of S&P 500 stocks during the hellacious first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2020, the S&P 500 (SPY) produced its worst quarterly return (-19.6%) since the fourth quarter of 2008, during the heart of the financial crisis. As detailed in a companion piece on the worst performing stocks, 56 companies in the S&P 500 lost more than half their value on the quarter. By comparison, only 10 companies - 2% of the index - were able to post double digit positive returns

In this article, we are going to look at the other end of the return distribution, the decile of the market that fared the best in a difficult investment climate. In the table below, I have listed the 50 best performing current S&P 500 constituents in the first quarter.

Only 32 (6%) of the index's constituents posted positive returns on the quarter in what was a very broad-based sell-off. On a cap-weighted or equal-weighted basis, this list mustered just 3-4% average returns.

There were some pockets of strength. In the table below, I have also looked at the breakdown of this Leaders list versus the broader cap-weighted index.

Not surprisingly, Information Technology (XLK) was the most well represented on the Leaders list. Microsoft (MSFT), the most valuable company in the United States, was again one of the top performers. Amazon (AMZN), which shows up in the healthy weight to Consumer Discretionary, was also a top performer, benefiting both from a shift to e-commerce amidst the broad "shelter-in-place" orders and an uptick in cloud computing services from the increased remote work.

A little more surprising amidst the public health crisis was that Healthcare (XLV) was not more well-represented. At roughly 11% of the total capitalization of the Leaders list, it was under-represented versus its 15.4% weight in the index. A number of biotech companies researching a potential coronavirus vaccine were among the top performers.

While a commercial real estate investor is in the White House, his preferred sector has felt a ton of pain. Hotels, which see rents mark to market every night - are running with very low occupancy amidst travel restrictions. Shuttered retail outfits will see stress from tenants struggling to make rent payments in what was a stressed sector prior to the current episode. Long-term, senior living may feel secular pressure given localized outbreaks. Data center REITs like Digital Realty (DLR.PK) and Equinix (EQIX) and the telecommunication tower companies have lifted up this struggling sector.

In a sharp economic slowdown, you would not expect to see commodity producers among the leaders. Gold miner Newmont (NEM) has bucked the trend as the haven metal has rallied, making it the only Materials company among the top performers. Perhaps more surprisingly, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) made the top performers, driven by its status as a low cost leader in the gas-heavy Marcellus play and its less levered balance sheet.

Inferior goods, those whose demand increases as incomes fall, may be a driver of outperformance of some names. If you are eating peanut butter and jelly, Spam, or cereal sourced from low cost grocers, Smuckers (SJM), Hormel (HRL), General Mills (GIS), WalMart (WMT), Dollar General (DG), Costco (COST), and Kroger (KR) offer their thanks.

Tech outperformed in 2020, and amidst the uptick in remote work in 2020, it is again outpeforming and was over-represented on this Leaders list. I hope this article provides readers a framing of the top performing stocks of 2020. Some things did manage to make investors money amidst the worst sell-off in over a decade.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.