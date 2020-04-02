Micron Technology: Unique Opportunity

Shares have limited downside, since the market is not considering the long-term prospects of the company.

The company's intrinsic value is likely close to $71.10 per share.

The stock price has declined by 30% over the past two months.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock price has declined by 30% over the past two months. Given that the market has incorrectly priced the company's long-term prospects and has penalized it for the current market environment and poor 2020 results, Micron Technology is trading at quite depressed multiples. The company's future prospects, and the stock price fall translate into a great long-term investment opportunity.

The company's intrinsic value is likely close to $71.10 per share (78% upside considering price as of 04/01/2020 of $39.48), and even if we are wrong in our investment thesis, the company would have a limited downside since the market is pricing the worst-case scenario for semi stocks like Micron Technology's.

Key investment risks include delay in the demand cycle improvement, memory supply overcapacity and supply chain disruption, that could prevent Micron to conduct business as usual.

Company Background

Micron Technology is a semiconductor company that produces and sells memory chips. DRAM and NAND chips are their most important products, constituting 64% and 32% of their sales respectively in the most recent fiscal quarter. It is currently the third largest player in the DRAM market with a 20% share and fourth in the NAND market with a 13%. Micron's main competitors in both segments are SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in DRAM and Samsung, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in NAND.

In the last fiscal year, Micron Technology generated $23.40 billion of revenue and $6.98 billion of EBIT. Its current Market Cap is $44.36 billion, and its Enterprise Value is $50.2 billion (FY19 EV / EBITDA of 4.2 and P/E of 17.36x).

Investment Thesis

As mentioned above, the market is pricing the worst-case scenario in almost every aspect (mainly, that the poor results presented in the first semester of 2020 are going to persist and that the supply chain is going to be disrupted) but the probability of it becoming a reality is quite low.

Micron is almost 30% down from the maximum price seen in 2018, due to the cyclicality of the semi memory industry. Nevertheless, the price started to experience a recovery due to the growth and margin prospects for 2021, right until the COVID-19 crash hit the market.

This special situation has offered investors an opportunity to profit for the long-term growth prospects that Micron has.

Internet of things: We are in a stage of fast growth with an expected CAGR of 12% in IoT devices until 2030. Industry 4.0: The robotization of industrial processes as well as the integration of intelligent technology in the supply chain is expected to increase revenue at a compounded annual growth rate of 2.9% and decrease cost at 3.9%. This segment is expected to grow 16.3% for the period 2019-2026. Cloud Storage and Computing: Storing and processing data in the cloud allows organizations to be less dependent of specific physical spaces and reduces costs thanks to externalization, this segment accounts for 16% of Micron revenues. Autonomous Vehicle: The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) is creating a whole new market for the semiconductor industry, since the average EV contains more than double of value in semiconductors than a combustion engine vehicle. ADAS market is expected to grow at least 20% a year through 2025. This segment, in combination with the industrial and consumer segment, accounts for 15% of revenues. Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence and deep learning will allow the analysis of data like never before. The development of these systems will require a high quantity of memory chips capable of storing all the collected data.

The short-term catalysts are:

Cycle recovery in 2021 that should already start to materialize in the share price by Q4 2020. Data servers demand could grow more than expected due to COVID-19 situation that is producing changes in behavior patterns, such as an increase in work from home. Ability to maintain the supply chain, since Micron has maintained high levels of inventory.

Valuation

We have valued Micron Technology using a DCF method. Due to the cyclicality of the industry we have normalized the key drivers.

a) 3rd and 4th Quarter Year 2020: We have assumed a 9.94 billion in revenues, 9.6% of operating margin in line with the first two quarters, and Capex of 4 billion (totaling 8 billion for the year), in line with the company's guidance.

b) Revenue growth of 9.65% based in the CAGR during 2015-2019. This period includes a full cycle, comprising the downturn of 2016 and the peak in 2018, this figure is conservative considering the industry prospects discussed earlier, since each of the markets in which the memory companies operate are expected to grow more than 10% annually until 2030. Moreover, the long-term growth guidance given by the company is 30% for NAND and mid-high tens for DRAM. In the terminal year goes down to 1.41% in line with the risk free rate.

c) EBIT Margin of 25.23% based in the average figure of 2015-2019. Goes down to 20% in the terminal year.

d) Discount Rate: 9.50% Based on WACC using 1.41% risk-free rate, market risk premium of 5.77% (Damodaran for mature markets), bottom-up levered Beta of 1.35, country risk premium of 0.81% and debt spread of 2% (Damodaran for BB+ companies).

e) Capex established as 27.7% of revenue in line with the historical average and guidance of the company.

f) Terminal value growth: 1.41% equals the risk-free rate and expected inflation.

These are the considered parameters, which are the inputs for the DCF model:

Source: Compilation based on the assumptions above mentioned.

In the base case, the value per share obtained is of $71.10 after considering net debt and other adjustments, which implies that Micron Technology would be deeply undervalued, having a potential upside of 78.24% from the current price (close as of 1 of April 2020).

In order to measure the impact of variations of the key assumptions, a sensitivity analysis of WACC, terminal growth, high growth, and EBIT margin has been conducted.

Source: Own elaboration.

The valuation is highly sensitive to the discount rate, not that much to the terminal growth rate, but the WACC used is already conservative, since the market is in a downturn that considers a high equity risk premium. However, this factor should be monitored in case of sudden spikes in the cost of capital.

The next table summarizes the impact of initial revenue growth and operating margin.

Source: Own elaboration.

As of the above chart, it can be seen that Micron Technology would be trading at discount even in the downside scenarios. It is also necessary to highlight that it would be more important for Micron Technology to protect its growth.

Main risks

The biggest concerns are related to the cyclicality of the business rather than with the long-term prospects of the company. Prices of DRAM and NAND could slump for several reasons.

Overcapacity has resulted in low margins for the whole industry in the past, although this risk should be considered less likely to materialize due to the structural changes that all the players had undergone.

Even in the scenario of stable capacity, low short-term demand, driven by a collapse of aggregate demand, could hurt Micron Technology. This scenario could be partially offset by a short-term spike in the demand of servers as seen in the last quarter.

Disruptions in the supply chain provoked by the forced stops in factories across the world could prevent Micron to conduct business as usual, this risk should be mitigated by the gathering of inventories that the company has undergone during the last quarter.

Conclusion

The current negative market sentiment has driven companies with solid balance sheet and good prospects to appealing prices.

This scenario provides a unique opportunity to profit from the structural changes that society is experiencing with a great risk-reward, and short-term catalysts.

A possible strategy to maximize the risk-reward of the investment, given the high market volatility, could be selling out of the money puts. It would prove beneficial in both scenarios: if the stock price goes up, the premium is earned, if the option ends in the money the investor would have invested in a stock with a lot of upside potential.

Risks of executing this strategy consist of:

Price may be below the strike at the exercise date, in that case, the investor would incur in a loss equal to the difference of the strike and the price less the premium earned. Implied volatility could rise further, which would raise the price of the put, and produce losses in case of selling before the expiration date. If leverage is used, which I advise against, losses could exceed capital, triggering a margin call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.