Inflation Alert: Money Supply Expanding At 26x Rate Of QE1

The effect of all this will most likely be massive price inflation, a fall in bond markets, and a spectacular rise in commodities markets led by gold and silver.

Direct stimulus checks to consumers as part of the $2.1 trillion stimulus bill haven’t even been handed out yet, and even more stimulus is being planned in Congress as we speak.

The money supply is on the move, and I mean really on the move. Now that the Federal Reserve has stepped in to grease the monetary wheels with unprecedented force with quantitative easing in principle to infinity, there is one question to ask. At the end of this COVID-19 global economic shutdown, where will all the trillions in new money primarily go? There are four basic answers to this question. Either excess reserves, equities, debt, or real assets. It will be a combination of the four, but the real issue is where is the bulk of this new money going to go?

Let's first take a look at the money supply and what has happened over the last three weeks.

Money Supply Growth Now vs 2008

Ever since the Federal Reserve cut rates back down to zero and started intervening again in a major way in the economy, the M2 money supply has exploded at an unprecedented rate. Interest rates weren't even this low during the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. Here I am referring specifically to the Federal Reserve Discount Rate, the rate that the Fed charges banks to borrow directly from its discount window. This is different from the more widely followed federal funds target rate in that the fed funds rate is the rate at which banks charge one another for overnight loans. The discount rate on the other hand is a truly fiat rate that the Fed simply decides on and charges borrowers from its own coffers, which are in principle infinite. During the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, the discount rate never fell below 0.50%. It is now 0.25%.

While the Fed can manipulate other interest rates indirectly such as the fed funds rate by tinkering with reserves, it cannot control the fed funds rate directly. It can, however, control the discount rate directly. By lowering it to 0.25%, banks are now much more likely to borrow directly from the Fed when they need to meet overnight requirements. Borrowing from the Fed increases the money supply much faster than borrowing from another bank, because the Fed simply creates new money while other banks only loan a fraction of what already exists. This means a lot of new money will be entering the system directly.

We are seeing strong evidence of this happening already, with M2 data just over the last three weeks showing unprecedented week-over-week increases for this time of year. Data going back to 1982 that can be downloaded from the Fed's website show that for the third week of March this was the fastest week-to-week rise ever. The runner up for week-to-week growth in non-seasonally adjusted M2 money supply for the third week of March was 0.59% back in March 2009. That week was also unprecedented at the time, coming off the initial blast of QE1. Data from the most current H.6 money stock measures report shows week-to-week growth came in more than double that previous record at 1.3%.

The scope of this money-printing is enormous. Consider, since February 24, the money supply has increased from $15.44 trillion to $15.97 trillion, an absolute increase of $532 billion in three weeks!

Back in 2008, more than half of the new money created in QE1 went into excess reserves, which does not impact the economy directly and is not counted in the money supply. Let's take a look at excess reserves over the last three weeks as over half a trillion was poured into the banking system.

The most current figures we have are from the H.3 Aggregate Reserves Report for March 26.

To get the excess, we subtract Required Reserves from Total Reserves. On February 26 we had $1.497 trillion, and March 25 $1.905 trillion, for a total increase in excess reserves of $408 billion compared to a total M2 money supply increase of $532.6 billion over the same time period. Total money printing is excess reserves plus the increase in M2, which is $940.6 billion. The ratio of new money in the system to total money printed therefore is about 56.6% so far.

Though we only have 3 weeks of M2 data so far, let's compare these figures with QE1 back in 2008 and see how much of that went into excess reserves. QE1 began in December 2008 and ended June 2010. Taking the M2 money supply from November 2008 just before it began, until the end of May 2010 gives us $8.585 trillion - $8.046 trillion = $539.4 billion. Data is taken from here. The increase in excess reserves over the same time period using the H.3 reports linked above for those specific dates shows an increase of $458 billion, for total new money during QE1 of M2 increase plus excess reserves increase of $997.4B, similar to the total increase in just the last three weeks. 54% ended up in the economy in QE1, and the rest in excess reserves.

So what we are seeing is a similar proportion of new money ending up in excess reserves at the Fed, but the process happening in 3 weeks instead of 18 months! That's 26x as fast!

It could go faster still because a lot more of the new money is coming from the Treasury in the form of stimulus checks. The Fed will ultimately back up the stimulus by printing the money. All of this is going to go straight into the economy. The $2 trillion national bailout just passed includes $1,200 for each adult and $500 per child. These transfers have not happened yet at time of writing April 1. Estimating based on the most recent US census of about 200 million adults and 120 million children under 18, that is going to total something around $300 billion straight into people's bank accounts at the consumer level.

To fund this, the Treasury is going to sell more bonds. Consumers are going to use most of this money, most likely, in order to buy basic necessities. This is going to be directly price-inflationary by around May when the money arrives. In the meantime, Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is already touting new stimulus above and beyond this. More bonds are going up for sale to fund it. President Trump wants trillions infrastructure spending in the meantime.

There is another interesting factor to consider here when it comes to the money supply. Every year, there tends to be a dramatic swell in M2 in the weeks preceding tax day, followed by a sharp drop-off afterwards. This year, tax day has been postponed to July. Since M2 is already being heavily stimulated by the Fed already, the typical tax day boost will support monetary expansion through around August, which is typically when monetary growth tends to bottom out for the year.

That means there is probably not going to be any bottoming out in growth this year, and the supply of dollars in the banking system will most likely keep rising relentlessly, week after week. This time next year, I can't even imagine what the total money supply will be. It could be double where we are now, or even more. At this rate it will there will about $8.7 trillion more by next year, about a 50% increase. How this will not cause significant and perhaps even hyperinflation is beyond me. Keep in mind the last time the Fed cut rates to zero it lasted 7 years.

Where does all the new money go?

I previously wrote that the bond market could crash at the next 10Y and 30Y treasury auctions on April 8 and 9. I still believe this is possible but it is speculation that I haven't staked any gains on in terms of timing by buying short term options or anything like that. I remain short the (TLT) bond fund long term though and intend to hold that position over the next 2 years.

While Treasuries may yet resist a fall during the next 10Y and 30Y auctions if primary dealers intend to sell to the Fed for a quick profit, Treasury prices probably won't be able to resist inflationary pressures. When the price inflationary effects of all this stimulus without the concurrent production becomes obvious, Treasury prices will almost certainly fall hard.

The economy normally multiplies the money supply by producing goods and services and running the money through the fractional reserve banking system. That increases money supply as goods and services are produced, keeping a lid on consumer prices naturally. Now the Fed is doing this job artificially, without producing a single good or service for the real economy at all. The resulting inflation is why I do not believe a significant portion of the new money will end up in the already way overpriced debt markets.

Equities though could be stimulated to a degree, especially if the Fed decides to buy stocks directly. The Swiss national Bank already buys US stocks, and there is no ruling anything out these days. That's why I am long the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), though I only have a small speculative position and am not too worried about being wrong here.

That leaves commodities. Wheat, sugar, meat, coffee, etc. (Frozen concentrated orange juice?) The price of basic necessities is going to rise, and this is what I am most confident about. This will attract investment into commodities generally, exacerbating the price gains in the consumer sector. Once lockdowns are let up, the inflationary phase of this stagflationary depression will probably begin. The longer the global lockdown lasts, the more money will be printed, the less goods and services will have been produced in the meantime, the worse the price inflation will likely be, and the higher commodity prices will go.

Oil could be an exception since a supply glut is going to take a while to get through, but it shouldn't last very long given the bankruptcies and shutdowns that will be necessary on the supply side and the low oil prices that will encourage faster consumption than otherwise.

Conclusion

And so, I believe the bulk of the new money being printed now will end up in the commodities sector. At the head of the commodity advance should be gold and silver, the monetary metals, in terms of which the price of commodities should actually fall while they rise in dollar terms. When commodity and bond investors start to realize this there should be a rush into gold and silver by anyone looking to preserve their purchasing power, and a manic rush out of bonds when people realize that price inflation is unstoppable.

Upcoming Marketplace - The Libertarian Investor

I will be launching a Marketplace service shortly called The Libertarian Investor. Its main focus will be to protect the real wealth and purchasing power of subscribers throughout the worsening monetary mayhem we are now seeing, and which Austrian School economists have been predicting would happen for decades since the dollar's last link to gold was severed in 1971. While something like COVID-19 specifically was never anticipated, every bubble finds a pin, and this bubble of all bubbles has finally popped. The Libertarian Investor will aim to position you properly as the air comes out of this gargantuan half-century-long malinvestment of global economic resources.

We will be using low risk/high return positioning in both the precious metals and bond markets in order to hedge against - and potentially profit from - the devaluation of the dollar now already in progress. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SPY, GLD, SLV