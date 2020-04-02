Beyond Meat: Beyond The Bubble

Thesis Summary

Beyond Meat, Inc (BYND) has established itself as the market leader of plant-based alternatives. It’s posting triple-digit growth, and riding the wave of veganism/vegetarianism. I expect this trend to continue in the coming years, and for the company to achieve profitability and growth well beyond market expectations.

Company Overview

Beyond Meat is becoming an increasingly well-known name in a fast-growing sector. The company sells, produces and distributes plant-based meat products which have gained increasing popularity with the rise of veganism/vegetarianism brought about by both health and environmental concerns.

While there are other companies in the sector, and future technology may provide some interesting alternatives, Beyond Meat can be said to be one, if not the first company to enter the niche. The company was IPO’d in May 2019. The price quickly rose above $200/share within the next month, but quickly came down to ~$75. Just before the Coronavirus sell-off, the stock was oscillating around the $110 level.

The company’s IPO generated a lot of excitement in investors, much like their product has done with consumers. With the stock now priced at $66, is now the time to buy? What can we expect the company to be worth?

To answer this, we need to look at the company’s growth, financial health, and prospects. Let’s begin with the income statement:

Above we can see the results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019/2018. This will help us get an idea of the growth rates and changes in profitability. First, in terms of revenue growth, YoY came in at a whopping 238.8%. On top of that, we see an increase in both gross profit margin and operating income margin. GPM in 2019 was 33.48%, up from just under 20%.

Operating income margin was -4.1%, compared to the previous year's -33%. The company has greatly reduced its losses. If we look at the latest quarter of 2019, the company almost broke even, with only -0.1 EPS. By these metrics, not a bad year.

In the past, Beyond has posted losses every year, but this is completely normal for a growth company. This is even advisable. Beyond Meat shouldn't concern itself with profitability just yet, rather on growth but the results are an indication that when the company decides to turn a profit, it will certainly be able to do so.

Let’s look at the Balance Sheet now:

Unlike other growth stories, Beyond Meat doesn’t depend on outside financing, even at this early stage, to expand. The company holds $275 million in cash, while long-term liabilities are barely over $20 million. The D/E ratio is 0.05, so financially, we can say the Balance Sheet is very strong.

Looking at the most recent performance and metrics, Beyond Meat looks outstanding. Triple-digit growth, increased profitability, and a solid position. But it is very unlikely that Beyond Meat can continue this rate of growth, and just as likely that increased competition will threaten both growth and profit margins.

What's in store for Beyond Meat?

There’s no arguing that Beyond Meat finds itself at the center of a niche market. So what can we expect from the faux meat industry in the coming years in terms of growth? One report from UBS estimates that the plant-based meat market should grow to $85bn, which would imply an annual growth rate of 28%. Beyond Meat's management forecasts around a 70% growth for its operations for 2020.

In terms of profitability, common sense and the numbers point to the fact that the industry will have high-profit margins. Firstly, because the product is cheap. Plant-based meat will soon be a lot less expensive to make than actual meat. This will be brought about by increases in production, more efficient supply chains and production methods, and the use of cheaper raw materials. Secondly, because companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods' (IMPF) meat are also targeting themselves as niche, high-end products. Vegans are prepared to pay a premium for these meat substitutes, and this is reflected in the price. A study by Caterer.com showed that vegans spend up to 65% more when going to restaurants. It is true, now that I mention Impossible Foods, that Beyond Meat will surely have to try hard to stay ahead in what will soon become a much more competitive market. Nonetheless, given the numbers and growth, I expect Beyond Meat to continue to grow.

There is no doubt in my mind that Beyond Meat will thrive in the coming years, but there is one possible threat for plant-based meats, which is being replaced by laboratory-made meats. Cultured meats are grown in laboratories from stem-cells, so they are meat, rather than meat substitutes. Some reports predict that the cultured meat industry could overtake plant-based meat by 2040.

However, I remain skeptical as to how fast this will take on. First, of all, 2040 is still a long way away. Also, cultured meat does reduce the environmental impact of meat consumption, and while it might indeed replicate regular meat 100%, more and more people are shifting towards plant-based because of health considerations. And let’s face it, lab-grown meat just doesn’t sound appealing, even though I can believe it will be the same. Supposedly, cultured meat could offer an even-cheaper and “better” alternative to plant-based products, but I just don’t see this as a big enough threat right now.

Valuation

So, given what we have said above, and the analysts and consumers' consensus, what do we expect Beyond Meat to be worth 3 years from now? One common way of measuring the value of high-growth companies is using the PEG. That’s the P/E ratio divided by the earnings growth. Famous investor and author Peter Lynch popularized the idea that a fairly-valued company should have a PEG of 1. Or in other words, that the P/E should be equal to the growth rate. In reality, this is rarely the case and most companies today trade at much loftier P/Es. and therefore PEGs. Apple Inc. (AAPL) has a PEG of 1.73, and Alphabet Inc, (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). for example, 1.3. Granted, these are established and profitable companies but given Beyond Meat’s numbers, I would expect profitability not to be an issue.

EPS is projected to be 1.10-1.38, which would be a growth of almost 70%. Taking this growth rate as a given, and using the sector median PEG according to SA of 1.47 would give us a target price of $113-142 by 2022. I’d be inclined to take the higher end, given my expectations and the fact that Beyond Meat has regularly beat forecasts. This would imply just over a 29% annual return.

Takeaway

While I normally have a more traditional value approach, I will consider opening a position in Beyond Meat in the coming months. The company will likely come very close to its IPO price in the coming months, and it will be an opportunity that you will regret missing. Given what has been mentioned above, I expect Beyond Meat to continue to grow at triple and high-double digits. This growth will be spurred by the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives for meat. Secondly, I expect the company to become hugely profitable, thanks to advances in technology and economies of scale, which will make plant-based faux meat not only a better alternative but also a cheaper one.

